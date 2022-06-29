Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
  News
  7. Summary
    HBM   DE0006084403

HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG

(HBM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-02-28 am EST
49.00 EUR   +1.87%
12:47aHORNBACH BAUMARKT : Q1 2022/23
PU
12:47aHORNBACH BAUMARKT : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022/23 of Holding AG & Co. KGaA as of May 31, 2022
PU
06/21HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HORNBACH Baumarkt : Q1 2022/23

06/29/2022 | 12:47am EDT
Update Call Q1 2022/23

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Karin Dohm (CFO)

June 29, 2022, 8:30 a.m. CEST

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the "Company", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "HORNBACH Group") solely for informational purposes. This disclaimer shall apply in all respects to the entire presentation, including any oral presentation of the slides by the representatives of the Company (or any other person on behalf of the Company), any questions-and-answer session that follows an oral presentation as well as any additional materials distributed at, or in connection with, this presentation (collectively, the "Presentation").

The Presentation may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of the Company.

None of the Company, its affiliates or any of their respective board members, directors, officers, employees, agents or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the Presentation. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation do not purport to be comprehensive, are provided as of the date of the document and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the Presentation.

The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe to, or acquire, securities of the Company or its affiliates, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in the United States or in any other country. No part of this Presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on by any person in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

Certain industry, market and competitive position data contained in this Presentation come from official or third-party sources. Third-party publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company believes that each of the publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein, and the Company assumes no responsibility whatsoever in respect of the accuracy and completeness of any such data. In addition, certain industry, market and competitive position data contained in this Presentation come from the HORNBACH Group's own research and analyses and certain estimates are based on the knowledge and experience of the HORNBACH Group's management in the markets in which the HORNBACH Group operates. While the Company believes that such research, analyses and estimates are reasonable and reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy and completeness and are subject to change without notice. Therefore, the Company also assumes no responsibility whatsoever in respect of the accuracy and completeness of any such research, analyses and estimates.

Certain information in the Presentation, including, inter alia, statements regarding the possible or assumed future performance of the Company and its affiliates or its industry or other projections, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions and industry-specific conditions, the competitive as well as the political situation, changes in national and international law, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuation, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of funds. These factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements are correct, complete or accurate. They speak only as at the date of the Presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The financial information of the HORNBACH Group included in the Presentation should be read in conjunction with the relevant audited annual financial statements, reviewed half-year financial statements and unaudited quarterly financial statements. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Presentation also includes certain alternative performance measures. These alternative performance measures have been included because the Company believes that investors may find them helpful to assess the HORNBACH Group's performance. However, these alternative performance measures should be considered only in addition to, but not in isolation or as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles, and other companies that report similarly named measures may define or calculate these performance measures in different ways.

Due to rounding, numbers presented in this Presentation may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Page 2

Update Call Q1 2022/23 | June 29, 2022

©HORNBACH Group 2022

HORNBACH Group: Q1 2022/23 Financial Update

Strong sales development - earnings well ahead of pre-Covid levels

Overall demand for construction and DIY products has remained steady

  • Net sales ahead of previous year's record level: +8.1% to € 1,813.4m
  • Online sales share at 15.3% in Q1 2022/23

Earnings well ahead of pre-Covid levels

  • Q1 2022/23 adj. EBIT at € 148.3m: 1-year change: (12.3%) / 3-year change: +53.1%
  • Gross margin at 34.2% from 35.5% in Q1 2021/22

FY 2022/23: Revised guidance as of June 13, 2022 - confirmed

  • Sales slightly above previous year
  • Low double-digit percentage decline in adjusted EBIT due to macroeconomic challenges

Page 3

Update Call Q1 2022/23 | June 29, 2022

©HORNBACH Group 2022

Expansion achievements in Q1 2022/23

HORNBACH on track to deliver further organic growth

Organic network expansion continued

HORNBACH Group: European footprint (May 31, 2022)

  • 169 large format DIY stores in 9 countries and 37 builders merchant outlets as of May 31, 2022
  • Hornbach Baumarkt opened 2 new stores in Nitra (SK) and Enschede (NL) in March 2022
  • Hornbach Baustoff Union to take over 2 builders merchant outlets in Saarbrücken (DE) and Saarlouis (DE) as of July 1, 2022.

HORNBACH

Enschede (NL)

Page 4

Update Call Q1 2022/23 | June 29, 2022

©HORNBACH Group 2022

HORNBACH Baumarkt Group

  • 9 countries
  • 169 large format DIY stores
  • 9 online shops (>17% online share)
  • 94% of Group sales

HORNBACH Baustoff Union

  • Regional footprint (DE+FR)
  • 37 builders merchant outlets
  • 6% of Group sales

Net sales in € million

Net sales in Q1 2022/23 again ahead of previous year's record level

Q1 net sales (Mar 1 - May 31)

HORNBACH Baustoff Union

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

+6%

+8%

+18%

1,813

1,678

108

1,577

+9%

102

85

1,338

1,227

Germany

77

65

1,492

1,576

1,705

Other Europe

1,261

1,162

Q1

50%

50%

2022/23

  • Strong net sales momentum continues - driven by steady demand and inflation
  • Net sales HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup +8.2%
    • Germany: +4.7%
    • Other Europe: +12.0%
  • Net sales HORNBACH Baustoff subgroup +6.0%
  • 50% of HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup sales outside Germany

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

Q1 2020/21

Q1 2021/22

Q1 2022/23

Page 5

Update Call Q1 2022/23 | June 29, 2022

©HORNBACH Group 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hornbach-Baumarkt AG published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 496 M 5 785 M 5 785 M
Net income 2022 189 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 1 595 M 1 679 M 1 679 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 1 559 M 1 640 M 1 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 114
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Erich Harsch Chief Executive Officer
Karin Dohm Member-Management Board
Albrecht Hornbach Head-Construction Department
Andreas Schobert Head-Technology
Kay Strelow Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG2.83%1 640
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-34.91%290 855
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-32.40%116 858
KINGFISHER PLC-27.14%5 935
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.66%4 819
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-13.99%4 221