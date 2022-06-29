HORNBACH Baumarkt : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022/23 of Holding AG & Co. KGaA as of May 31, 2022

8.1 % on the previous year's record figure (2021/22: € 1,678.1 million). Sales at the largest operating subgroup, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (DIY retail), grew by 8.2 % to € 1,705.3 million (2021/22: € 1,575.8 million). On a like-for-like basis and net of currency items, DIY sales rose by 5.3 % in the first three months. Sales at the HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH Subgroup increased by 6.0 % to € 108.0 million (2021/22: € 101.9 million). The sales growth at both subgroups was driven by robust customer demand and price rises. Operating earnings adjusted to exclude non-operating earnings items (adjusted EBIT) fell by 12.3 % to € 148.3 million (2021/22: € 169.1 million). Due to the increase in the shareholding held in HORNBACH Baumarkt

The HORNBACH Group increased its sales in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022/23 (March 1 to May 31, 2022) to € 1,813.4 million, up

Rounding up or down may lead to discrepancies between percentages and totals. Calculation of percentage figures based on € 000s.

AG resulting from the delisting purchase offer, earnings per Holding share rose to € 6.14 (2021/22: € 5.83). Responding to the intensification in the second quarter of the macroeconomic challenges presented by inflation, supply chains, and product pricing, on June 13, 2022 the Group adjusted its full-year earnings guidance for 2022/23. Adjusted EBIT is now expected to show a low double-digit percentage reduction compared with the record figure reported for the 2021/22 financial year

(€ 362.6 million). The sales guidance (slight increase) remained unchanged on the guidance published on May 17, 2022.

Earnings, Financial, and Asset Position

Impact of the macroeconomic framework

The macroeconomic framework in Q1 2022/23 was shaped by a high degree of geopolitical uncertainty, as well as by substantial rises in inflation rates. The significant impediments to the international flow of goods also continued, not least given the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China. We therefore continue to face a challenging situation in our merchandise pro- curement.

The strain on transport routes raised logistical complexity and increased procurement costs. Thanks to our multi-supplier strat- egy, the additional storage capacity we have built up, and our highly circumspect procurement and stocking policies, however, we were mostly able to uphold the availability of merchandise for our customers. As a result, there were no material shortages in stocks.

The HORNBACH Group did not and does not have any locations in Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine. Furthermore, we also do not have any direct suppliers in any of these three countries. Some of our suppliers nevertheless procure upstream products, components, or commodities from these regions. Switching procurement sources led to temporary shortages in some product groups. However, these did not have any material implications.

Increased prices for commodities, procurement, transport, and energy meant that we were obliged to adjust our retail prices to market circumstances in several areas of our product range. Given our permanent low price guarantee, however, we do not always pass on the higher costs to our customers in full, or only after a certain delay.

Seasonal and calendar-related factors

Weather conditions in Europe in the spring months were only partly favorable for implementing projects at home and in the garden. In some of the regions in which we operate, March and April were relatively cool and on many days even frosty. This delayed the start of the gardening season. Overall, weather conditions in the regions in which the Group operates were changeable, with average temperatures and precipitation slightly above the long-term average.

In Q1 2022/23, there was a Group-wide average of 1.5 business days more than in the previous year's quarter.

Sales performance of the HORNBACH Group

In Q1 2022/23, HORNBACH once again exceeded the net sales reported for the previous year's period. Consolidated sales grew by 8.1 % to € 1,813.4 million (2021/22: € 1,678.1 million).

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Subgroup

We opened two new DIY stores with garden centers in Q1 2022/23, in this case in Nitra (Slovakia) and Enschede (Netherlands). As of May 31, 2022, the HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Subgroup therefore operated 169 retail outlets (February 28, 2022: 167) with total sales areas of 2.0 million m², of which 98 locations in Germany and 71 in other European countries.

Net sales at the Subgroup grew by 8.2% to € 1,705.3 million in Q1 2022/23 (2021/22: € 1,575.8 million). Compared with the previous year's quarter, which was affected by restrictions on sales activities, online sales (including click & collect) fell by 30.4 % to