HORNBACH Baumarkt : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022/23 of Holding AG & Co. KGaA as of May 31, 2022
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Group
1st QUARTER
2022/23
Quarterly Statement
as of May 31, 2022
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA GROUP
Statement on Q1 2022/23 (March 1 - May 31, 2022)
Key figures of the HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group
Q1
Q1
Change
(in € million, unless otherwise stated)
2022/23
2021/22
in %
Net sales
1,813.4
1,678.1
8.1
of which: in Germany
958.2
914.4
4.8
of which: in Other European Countries
855.3
763.7
12.0
Like-for-like sales growth (DIY)1)
5.3%
4.3%
Gross margin as % of net sales
34.2%
35.5%
EBITDA
202.2
217.4
(7.0)
EBIT
148.6
169.1
(12.2)
Adjusted EBIT2)
148.3
169.1
(12.3)
Consolidated earnings before taxes
141.2
157.5
(10.3)
Consolidated net income3)
106.9
118.0
(9.4)
Basic/diluted earnings per share (€)
6.14
5.83
5.3
Investments
52.3
55.1
(5.0)
Misc. key figures of the HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group
May 31, 2022
February 28, 2022
Change
(in € million, unless otherwise stated)
in %
Total assets
4,506.7
4,305.7
4.7
Shareholders' equity
1,878.6
1,761.3
6.7
Shareholders' equity as % of total assets
41.7%
40.9%
Number of employees
24,771
24,268
2.1
Rounding up or down may lead to discrepancies between percentages and totals. Calculation of percentage figures based on € 000s.
Like-forlike sales net of currency items; includes sales at all stores that have been open for at least one year and online sales
Adjusted to exclude non-operating income and expenses
Including minority interests pursuant to IFRS
HORNBACH maintains growth - adjusted EBIT well above pre-pandemic level
Consolidated sales of € 1,813.4 million in Q1 2022/23 are 8.1 % ahead of the previous year's record
DIY stores and garden centers boost net sales by 8.2 % and by 5.3 % on a like-for-like basis net of currency items
Builders' merchant business increases net sales by 6.0 %
Adjusted operating earnings (adjusted EBIT) of € 148.3 million down 12.3 % on previous year but significantly (53.1 %) higher than in pre-pandemic 2019/20 financial year
Earnings guidance for 2022/23 adjusted on June 13, 2022: Net sales performance confirmed, adjusted EBIT expected to show a low double-digit percentage reduction
The HORNBACH Group increased its sales in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022/23 (March 1 to May 31, 2022) to € 1,813.4 million, up
8.1 % on the previous year's record figure (2021/22: € 1,678.1 million). Sales at the largest operating subgroup, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (DIY retail), grew by 8.2 % to € 1,705.3 million (2021/22: € 1,575.8 million). On a like-for-like basis and net of currency items, DIY sales rose by 5.3 % in the first three months. Sales at the HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH Subgroup increased by 6.0 % to € 108.0 million (2021/22: € 101.9 million). The sales growth at both subgroups was driven by robust customer demand and price rises. Operating earnings adjusted to exclude non-operating earnings items (adjusted EBIT) fell by 12.3 % to € 148.3 million (2021/22: € 169.1 million). Due to the increase in the shareholding held in HORNBACH Baumarkt
AG resulting from the delisting purchase offer, earnings per Holding share rose to € 6.14 (2021/22: € 5.83). Responding to the intensification in the second quarter of the macroeconomic challenges presented by inflation, supply chains, and product pricing, on June 13, 2022 the Group adjusted its full-year earnings guidance for 2022/23. Adjusted EBIT is now expected to show a low double-digit percentage reduction compared with the record figure reported for the 2021/22 financial year
(€ 362.6 million). The sales guidance (slight increase) remained unchanged on the guidance published on May 17, 2022.
Earnings, Financial, and Asset Position
Impact of the macroeconomic framework
The macroeconomic framework in Q1 2022/23 was shaped by a high degree of geopolitical uncertainty, as well as by substantial rises in inflation rates. The significant impediments to the international flow of goods also continued, not least given the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China. We therefore continue to face a challenging situation in our merchandise pro- curement.
The strain on transport routes raised logistical complexity and increased procurement costs. Thanks to our multi-supplier strat- egy, the additional storage capacity we have built up, and our highly circumspect procurement and stocking policies, however, we were mostly able to uphold the availability of merchandise for our customers. As a result, there were no material shortages in stocks.
The HORNBACH Group did not and does not have any locations in Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine. Furthermore, we also do not have any direct suppliers in any of these three countries. Some of our suppliers nevertheless procure upstream products, components, or commodities from these regions. Switching procurement sources led to temporary shortages in some product groups. However, these did not have any material implications.
Increased prices for commodities, procurement, transport, and energy meant that we were obliged to adjust our retail prices to market circumstances in several areas of our product range. Given our permanent low price guarantee, however, we do not always pass on the higher costs to our customers in full, or only after a certain delay.
Seasonal and calendar-related factors
Weather conditions in Europe in the spring months were only partly favorable for implementing projects at home and in the garden. In some of the regions in which we operate, March and April were relatively cool and on many days even frosty. This delayed the start of the gardening season. Overall, weather conditions in the regions in which the Group operates were changeable, with average temperatures and precipitation slightly above the long-term average.
In Q1 2022/23, there was a Group-wide average of 1.5 business days more than in the previous year's quarter.
Sales performance of the HORNBACH Group
In Q1 2022/23, HORNBACH once again exceeded the net sales reported for the previous year's period. Consolidated sales grew by 8.1 % to € 1,813.4 million (2021/22: € 1,678.1 million).
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Subgroup
We opened two new DIY stores with garden centers in Q1 2022/23, in this case in Nitra (Slovakia) and Enschede (Netherlands). As of May 31, 2022, the HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Subgroup therefore operated 169 retail outlets (February 28, 2022: 167) with total sales areas of 2.0 million m², of which 98 locations in Germany and 71 in other European countries.
Net sales at the Subgroup grew by 8.2% to € 1,705.3 million in Q1 2022/23 (2021/22: € 1,575.8 million). Compared with the previous year's quarter, which was affected by restrictions on sales activities, online sales (including click & collect) fell by 30.4 % to
261.0 million, with this being due in particular to a marked reduction in click & collect purchases. By contrast, direct delivery sales were only slightly down on the previous year. As a result, online sales accounted for a 15.3 % share of total sales in Q1 2022/23.On alike-for-likebasis and net of currency items [Brief Glossary on Page 8], the Subgroup increased its sales by 5.3 % in the first quarter (2021/22: plus 4.3 %). Including currency items for non-euro countries, namely the Czech Republic, Ro- mania, Sweden, and Switzerland, we achieved Subgroup-widelike-for-like growth of 6.0 % (2021/22: 4.5 %).
The geographical sales performance in Q1 2022/23 (March 1 to May 31, 2022) is presented in the following section:
Germany
In the Germany region, the Subgroup managed to increase its net sales to € 853.2 million in Q1 2022/23 (2021/22:
€ 814.9million). In the previous year, part of the store network was affected by restrictions on sales activities in the first quar- ter. Due to the partial opening of garden divisions and the very strong use made of the click & collect option, these restrictions did not have any material negative implications. On a like-for-like basis, sales in Germany rose by 4.4 % in Q1 2022/23 (2021/22: minus 0.1 %).
Other European Countries
Developments in the Other European Countries region were partly influenced by customers catching up on purchases not made in the previous year due to store closures, particularly in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Due not least to cool weather conditions, sales in other regions fell short of the previous year's very strong figures (Austria, Switzerland). Overall, net sales in Other European Countries grew by 12.0 % to € 852.1 million (2021/22: € 760.9 million). The international share of consolidated sales rose year-on-year from 48.3 % to 50.0 % in Q1 2022/23. Like-for-like sales increased by 6.2 % excluding and by 7.7 % including currency items (2021/22: 9.5 % and 10.0 % respectively).
HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH Subgroup
The HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH (HBU) Subgroup, which focuses above all on the needs of professional customers in its target groups of the main and secondary construction trades, as well as private construction clients, increased its sales by 6.0 % to € 108.0 million in the first quarter of 2022/23 (2021/22: € 101.9 million), following growth of 20.5 % in the previous year. Including a location taken over as of March 1, 2022 in Börrstadt (Rhineland-Palatinate), this Subgroup operated a total of 37 builders' merchant outlets as of May 31, 2022, of which 35 in south-western Germany and two locations close to the border in France (Lorraine).
Earnings performance of the HORNBACH Group in first quarter of 2022/23
Gross profit rose by 4.1 % to € 620.1 million in the first quarter of 2022/23 (2021/22: € 596.0 million). The gross margin eased from 35.5 % to 34.2 %. This reduction in thegross margin [Brief Glossary on Page 9] is chiefly attributable to higher procurement prices and transport expenses, which were not fully offset by adjusting retail prices.
Selling and store expenses rose by 10.4 % to € 404.0 million in the period under report (2021/22: € 366.1 million). Due to the Group's expansion and pay rises, store personnel expenses (excluding bonuses) increased by 6.2 %. Furthermore, there was an increase in operating expenses, which was due among other factors to higher energy costs, as well as in advertising expenses, which in the previous year had not yet regained their customary level due to store closures. Thestore expense ratio [Brief Glossary on Page 9] thus rose from 21.8 % to 22.3 %. General and administration expenses increased by 12.7 % to € 69.7 mil- lion (2021/22: € 61.9 million). As a result, the administration expense ratio [Brief Glossary on Page 9] stood at 3.8 % (2021/22: 3.7 %). Pre-opening expenses decreased from € 2.7 million to € 1.6 million.
EBITDA [Brief Glossary on Page 8] reduced by 7.0 % to € 202.2 million (2021/22: € 217.4 million).
Consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to € 148.6 million (2021/22: € 169.1 million). Disposal gains on the level of
the HORNBACH Immobilien AG Subgroup led to non-operating earnings items of € 0.2 million (2021/22: € 0.0 million). Ad- justed EBIT [Brief Glossary on Page 8] fell to € 148.3 million, down 12.3 % on the previous year's high figure (2021/22:
169.1 million). Adjusted EBIT was nevertheless 53.1 % higher than in the pre-pandemic 2019/20 financial year. At 8.2 %, the adjusted EBIT margin in Q1 2022/23 was also still ahead of the pre-pandemic level (2019/20: 7.2 %).
Net financial expenses improved from minus € 11.7 million to minus € 7.4 million, with this largely being due to positive cur- rency items of € 3.6 million (2021/22: negative currency items of € 0.8 million). At € 10.9 million, the interest result was at the previous year's level.
Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) [Brief Glossary on Page 8] decreased by 10.3 % to € 141.2 million (2021/22:
157.5 million).
Consolidated net income amounted to € 106.9 million in the quarter under report (2021/22: € 118.0 million). Due to the in- crease in the shareholding in HORNBACH Baumarkt AG from 76.36 % to 90.86 % in connection with the delisting purchase offer, minority interests fell from € 24.7 million in Q1 2021/22 to € 8.6 million in Q1 2022/23. Earnings per share are reported at € 6.14 for the first quarter of 2022/23 (2021/22: € 5.83).
Earnings performance by segment
Adjusted EBIT in theHORNBACH Baumarkt AG segment decreased by 13.1 % to € 133.7 million in the first quarter of 2022/23 (2021/22: € 153.8 million). As in the previous year, there were no non-operating earnings items in the quarter under report.
In theHORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH segment, adjusted EBIT amounted to € 5.1 million (2021/22: € 5.3 million). Here too, as in the previous year no non-operating earnings items arose in the quarter under report.
Adjusted EBIT in theHORNBACH Immobilien AG segment rose by 2.9 % to € 14.7 million in the period under report (2021/22: € 14.3 million). Disposal gains led to non-operating earnings items of € 0.2 million (2021/22: € 0.0 million).
Financial and asset position
Mainly as result of working capital items, the inflow of funds from operating activities declined from € 238.3 million in the previous year's quarter to € 175.6 million in Q1 2022/23. Funds from operations showed only a slight reduction from € 170.5 million to
164.4 million. The outflow of funds for investing activities amounted to € 49.2 million (2021/22: € 54.4 million). This figure in- cludes gross capital expenditure of € 52.3 million (2021/22: € 55.1 million). At € 37.4 million, more than two thirds of capital ex- penditure related to land and buildings (2021/22: € 37.9 million), while the remainder involved plant and office equipment at new and existing stores (€ 13.7 million), as well as intangible assets, in this case mainly software (€ 1.2 million).
The outflow of funds for financing activities, amounting to € 13.1 million (2021/22: € 21.3 million), includes an outgoing payment of € 190.6 million to acquire additional shares in HORNBACH Baumarkt AG in connection with the delisting purchase offer, as well as incoming payments of € 208.0 million from the taking up of financial loans (please also see Cash Flow Statement on Page 12). Among other items, this includes the bridge financing facility of € 144.6 million for the delisting purchase offer and € 50.0 million from the taking up of a mortgage loan. The free cash flow [Brief Glossary on Page 9] amounted to € 126.4 million (2021/22: € 183.9 million).
Total assets grew to € 4,506.7 million as of May 31, 2022, up 4.7 % compared with the balance sheet date as of February 28, 2022. This is mainly due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents (plus € 113.9 million) and to higher inventories (plus
58.5 million) and property, plant and equipment (plus € 29.7 million). Shareholders' equity as posted in the balance sheet rose to € 1,878.6 million, up 6.7 % compared with the previous reporting date. At 41.7 %, theequity ratio [Brief Glossary on Page 9] is still at a high level (February 28, 2022: 40.9 %). Net financial debt [Brief Glossary on Page 9] including current and non- current lease liabilities pursuant to IFRS 16 fell from € 1,356.0 million at the previous reporting date to € 1,252.0 million, with this reduction mainly being due to the rise in cash and cash equivalents. Excluding current and non-current lease liabilities, the Group reported net financial debt of € 384.3 million as of May 31, 2022 (February 28, 2022: € 481.2 million).
