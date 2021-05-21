Log in
    HBM   DE0006084403

HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG

(HBM)
PRESS RELEASE: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027

05/21/2021 | 11:51am EDT
DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027 
2021-05-21 / 17:49 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Personnel announcement: Board of Management 
Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with 
logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027 
 
Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz, May 21, 2021. 
The Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG has extended Ingo Leiner's appointment to the Board of Management for a 
further five-year period from February 28, 2022, i.e. for the period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2027. 
 
Ingo Leiner has been responsible for logistics on the Board of Management of the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group since March 
2012. From the start of the 2020/21 financial year, he assumed additional responsibility for the construction and 
technical procurement divisions. 
 
The 46 year-old has a long track record at Hornbach. He held various management positions in the company's procurement 
division from 1997 to 2004. He was subsequently Director of Corporate Development through to his first appointment to 
the Board of Management in 2012 and, from 2009, also held the role of Logistics Director. 
 
Contact: 
Axel Mueller 
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director 
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444 
axel.mueller@hornbach.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HORNBACH Baumarkt AG 
              Hornbachstraße 
              76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)6348 / 60 00 
Fax:          +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00 
E-mail:       info@hornbach.de 
Internet:     www.hornbach.de 
ISIN:         DE0006084403 
WKN:          608440 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1199602 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1199602 2021-05-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199602&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

