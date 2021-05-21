PRESS RELEASE: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027 2021-05-21 / 17:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel announcement: Board of Management Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz, May 21, 2021. The Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG has extended Ingo Leiner's appointment to the Board of Management for a further five-year period from February 28, 2022, i.e. for the period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2027. Ingo Leiner has been responsible for logistics on the Board of Management of the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group since March 2012. From the start of the 2020/21 financial year, he assumed additional responsibility for the construction and technical procurement divisions. The 46 year-old has a long track record at Hornbach. He held various management positions in the company's procurement division from 1997 to 2004. He was subsequently Director of Corporate Development through to his first appointment to the Board of Management in 2012 and, from 2009, also held the role of Logistics Director. Contact: Axel Mueller Group Communications and Investor Relations Director HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444 axel.mueller@hornbach.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Hornbachstraße 76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz Germany Phone: +49 (0)6348 / 60 00 Fax: +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00 E-mail: info@hornbach.de Internet: www.hornbach.de ISIN: DE0006084403 WKN: 608440 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1199602 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

