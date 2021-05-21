PRESS RELEASE: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027
2021-05-21 / 17:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Personnel announcement: Board of Management
Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with
logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027
Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz, May 21, 2021.
The Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG has extended Ingo Leiner's appointment to the Board of Management for a
further five-year period from February 28, 2022, i.e. for the period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2027.
Ingo Leiner has been responsible for logistics on the Board of Management of the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group since March
2012. From the start of the 2020/21 financial year, he assumed additional responsibility for the construction and
technical procurement divisions.
The 46 year-old has a long track record at Hornbach. He held various management positions in the company's procurement
division from 1997 to 2004. He was subsequently Director of Corporate Development through to his first appointment to
the Board of Management in 2012 and, from 2009, also held the role of Logistics Director.
Contact:
Axel Mueller
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
axel.mueller@hornbach.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-05-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6348 / 60 00
Fax: +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
E-mail: info@hornbach.de
Internet: www.hornbach.de
ISIN: DE0006084403
WKN: 608440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1199602
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1199602 2021-05-21
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199602&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 21, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)