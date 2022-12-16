AFR: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.12.2022

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023

Address:

