  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:18 2022-12-16 am EST
71.45 EUR   -0.49%
AFr : HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Cms : HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Dd : HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
AFR: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12/16/2022 | 03:43am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.12.2022 / 09:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 23, 2023
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

16.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515215  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515215&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
