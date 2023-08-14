EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Share Buy-back - 5th Interim Announcement and final announcement
Betreff: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Information on issuer and content:

Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim

Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – 5th interim announcement and final announcement

 

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA completes share buy-back

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 10 July 2023 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 7 July 2023.

From 10 July 2023 to 11 August 2023 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 55,000 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

From 10 July 2023 to 11 August 2023, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

 

DateTotal number of repurchased shares (number)Weighted
average price
(EUR)		Aggregated
volume
(EUR)
07/10/20231,74569.0351120,466.25
07/11/20232,88669.0351199,235.30
07/12/20232,08870.0471146,258.34
07/13/20233,04370.5109214,564.67
07/14/20233,06569.1762212,025.05
07/17/20231,96968.7378135,344.73
07/18/20232,93969.7119204,883.27
07/19/20233,01770.0808211,433.77
07/20/20231,71469.9063119,819.40
07/21/20232,69769.6736187,909.70
07/24/20231,86670.0072130,633.44
07/25/20231,28871.139491,627.55
07/26/20232,53070.8623179,281.62
07/27/20232,55972.6047185,795.43
07/28/20233,00273.2148219,790.83
07/31/20232,40173.3064176,008.67
08/01/20231,85073.4000135,790.00
08/02/20233,14472.7523228,733.33
08/03/20231,10073.100080,410.00
08/04/20232,07873.9372153,641.50
08/07/20231,50674.0898111,579.24
08/08/20232,71373.2441198,711.24
08/09/20231,68272.6749122,239.18
08/10/20231,77872.9590129,721.10
08/11/202334073.500024,990.00
Total55,00071.28903,920,893.61

 

 

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.

 

Bornheim (Palatinate), 14 August 2023

HORNBACH Management AG

The Management Board


