Betreff: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim

Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – 5th interim announcement and final announcement

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA completes share buy-back

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 10 July 2023 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 7 July 2023.

From 10 July 2023 to 11 August 2023 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 55,000 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

From 10 July 2023 to 11 August 2023, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted

average price

(EUR) Aggregated

volume

(EUR) 07/10/2023 1,745 69.0351 120,466.25 07/11/2023 2,886 69.0351 199,235.30 07/12/2023 2,088 70.0471 146,258.34 07/13/2023 3,043 70.5109 214,564.67 07/14/2023 3,065 69.1762 212,025.05 07/17/2023 1,969 68.7378 135,344.73 07/18/2023 2,939 69.7119 204,883.27 07/19/2023 3,017 70.0808 211,433.77 07/20/2023 1,714 69.9063 119,819.40 07/21/2023 2,697 69.6736 187,909.70 07/24/2023 1,866 70.0072 130,633.44 07/25/2023 1,288 71.1394 91,627.55 07/26/2023 2,530 70.8623 179,281.62 07/27/2023 2,559 72.6047 185,795.43 07/28/2023 3,002 73.2148 219,790.83 07/31/2023 2,401 73.3064 176,008.67 08/01/2023 1,850 73.4000 135,790.00 08/02/2023 3,144 72.7523 228,733.33 08/03/2023 1,100 73.1000 80,410.00 08/04/2023 2,078 73.9372 153,641.50 08/07/2023 1,506 74.0898 111,579.24 08/08/2023 2,713 73.2441 198,711.24 08/09/2023 1,682 72.6749 122,239.18 08/10/2023 1,778 72.9590 129,721.10 08/11/2023 340 73.5000 24,990.00 Total 55,000 71.2890 3,920,893.61

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.

Bornheim (Palatinate), 14 August 2023

HORNBACH Management AG

The Management Board