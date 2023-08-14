CMS: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
Today at 05:21 am
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Share Buy-back - 5th Interim Announcement and final announcement
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
14.08.2023 / 11:19 CET/CEST
Betreff: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Address: Hornbachstr. 11, 76879 Bornheim
Content of the publication: Transactions relating to a buy-back programme
Disclosure pursuant to Art.2(3)sentence1 in conjunction with (2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on transactions relating to a buy-back programme – 5th interim announcement and final announcement
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA completes share buy-back
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (the “Company”) disclosed the commencement of its buy-back programme as of 10 July 2023 by an announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 7 July 2023.
From 10 July 2023 to 11 August 2023 (both dates inclusive), a total number of 55,000 shares have been acquired in the course of the buy-back programme.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, which was instructed by the Company, solely through the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
From 10 July 2023 to 11 August 2023, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
Date
Total number of repurchased shares (number)
Weighted
average price
(EUR)
Aggregated
volume
(EUR)
07/10/2023
1,745
69.0351
120,466.25
07/11/2023
2,886
69.0351
199,235.30
07/12/2023
2,088
70.0471
146,258.34
07/13/2023
3,043
70.5109
214,564.67
07/14/2023
3,065
69.1762
212,025.05
07/17/2023
1,969
68.7378
135,344.73
07/18/2023
2,939
69.7119
204,883.27
07/19/2023
3,017
70.0808
211,433.77
07/20/2023
1,714
69.9063
119,819.40
07/21/2023
2,697
69.6736
187,909.70
07/24/2023
1,866
70.0072
130,633.44
07/25/2023
1,288
71.1394
91,627.55
07/26/2023
2,530
70.8623
179,281.62
07/27/2023
2,559
72.6047
185,795.43
07/28/2023
3,002
73.2148
219,790.83
07/31/2023
2,401
73.3064
176,008.67
08/01/2023
1,850
73.4000
135,790.00
08/02/2023
3,144
72.7523
228,733.33
08/03/2023
1,100
73.1000
80,410.00
08/04/2023
2,078
73.9372
153,641.50
08/07/2023
1,506
74.0898
111,579.24
08/08/2023
2,713
73.2441
198,711.24
08/09/2023
1,682
72.6749
122,239.18
08/10/2023
1,778
72.9590
129,721.10
08/11/2023
340
73.5000
24,990.00
Total
55,000
71.2890
3,920,893.61
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the buy-back programme (including a detailed overview of each transaction) are disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Company’s website (www.hornbach-holding.de) under the “Investor Relations” section.
Bornheim (Palatinate), 14 August 2023
HORNBACH Management AG
The Management Board
