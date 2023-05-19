DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Corivus Gruppe GmbH, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.05.2023 / 12:08 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Corivus Gruppe GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Martin
|Last name(s):
|Hornbach
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006083405
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|66.70 EUR
|66700.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|66.70 EUR
|66700.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Boerse Stuttgart
|MIC:
|XSTU
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|
|Hornbachstraße 11
|
|76879 Bornheim
|
|Germany
|
