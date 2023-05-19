Advanced search
    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:17:43 2023-05-19 am EDT
69.38 EUR   +2.25%
06:10aDd : HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Corivus Gruppe GmbH, buy
EQ
03:15aDd : HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: AB-Holding GmbH, buy
EQ
05/17HORNBACH HOLDING : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Corivus Gruppe GmbH, buy

05/19/2023 | 06:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2023 / 12:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Corivus Gruppe GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Hornbach
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900EGQZ79V21LBL44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006083405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66.70 EUR 66700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
66.70 EUR 66700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


19.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

83305  19.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
