Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/08/2021 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA 
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-08 / 13:06 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                          Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA 
 
 Street:                        Hornbachstraße 11 
 
 Postal code:                   76879 
 
 City:                          Bornheim 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Finda Oy 
 City of registered office, country: Helsinki, Finland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 06 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                              10.06 %                     0.00 %      10.06 %                             16000000 
 
 Previous                          7.95 %                     0.00 %       7.95 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006083405         1610293              0        10.06 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    1610293                       10.06 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 07 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA 
              Hornbachstraße 11 
              76879 Bornheim 
              Germany 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1216816 2021-07-08

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216816&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 07:06 ET (11:06 GMT)

All news about HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
07:07aDGAP-PVR  : Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Sec..
DJ
06/28HORNBACH HOLDING  : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
06/25HORNBACH HOLDING  : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/25PRESS RELEASE  : Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: -2-
DJ
06/25PRESS RELEASE : Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach maintains sales growth ..
DJ
06/25HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach maintains sales growth in first quarte..
EQ
06/17HORNBACH HOLDING  : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
06/02PRESS RELEASE : GK Software establishes alliance with IBM to accelerate retail i..
DJ
05/31HORNBACH BAUMARKT  : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 558 M 6 577 M 6 577 M
Net income 2022 142 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2022 967 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 1 626 M 1 917 M 1 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 24 243
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 101,60 €
Average target price 111,33 €
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
Karin Dohm Chief Financial Officer
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Simone Krah Member-Supervisory Board
Melanie Thomann-Bopp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA29.10%1 902
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.21.78%333 470
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.22.04%136 189
KINGFISHER PLC39.05%10 660
HOME PRODUCT CENTER7.30%6 043
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.30.36%5 873