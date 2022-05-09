DGAP-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Dividend increase for fiscal year 2021/22 proposed



09-May-2022 / 11:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Dividend increase for fiscal year 2021/22 proposed



Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, May 9, 2022.

At a meeting today, the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG, which is the general partner of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0006083405), decided to propose to the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA that for the fiscal year 2021/22, the dividend should be increased to EUR 2.40 per no-par ordinary share entitled to dividends (fiscal year 2020/21: EUR 2.00).

Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting to adopt the financial statements on May 12, 2022, the proposal for the dividend will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting on July 8, 2022 for resolution on the appropriation of profit.

The final figures and all details on the development of results for the fiscal year 2021/22 will be published on May 17, 2022.

Contact

Antje Kelbert

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

Email: antje.kelbert@hornbach.com