Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 05:31:53 am EDT
105.05 EUR   -1.18%
05:05aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Dividend increase for fiscal year 2021/22 proposed
EQ
04/21HORNBACH HOLDING : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
MD
03/23HORNBACH HOLDING : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Dividend increase for fiscal year 2021/22 proposed

05/09/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Dividend increase for fiscal year 2021/22 proposed

09-May-2022 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Dividend increase for fiscal year 2021/22 proposed

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, May 9, 2022.
At a meeting today, the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG, which is the general partner of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0006083405), decided to propose to the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA that for the fiscal year 2021/22, the dividend should be increased to EUR 2.40 per no-par ordinary share entitled to dividends (fiscal year 2020/21: EUR 2.00).

Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting to adopt the financial statements on May 12, 2022, the proposal for the dividend will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting on July 8, 2022 for resolution on the appropriation of profit.

The final figures and all details on the development of results for the fiscal year 2021/22 will be published on May 17, 2022.

Contact
Antje Kelbert
Head of Communications and Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444
Email: antje.kelbert@hornbach.com

09-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim
Germany
ISIN: DE0006083405
WKN: 608340
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1346913

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1346913  09-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
05:05aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Dividend increase for fiscal year 2021/22 proposed
EQ
04/21HORNBACH HOLDING : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
MD
03/23HORNBACH HOLDING : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/22HORNBACH HOLDING : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/22HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach Group achieves record sales of EUR 5.9 billion i..
EQ
03/21HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach Group net sales growth to slightly exceed guidan..
EQ
03/21HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Provides Sales Guidance for Fiscal Year Ended February 2..
CI
03/02HORNBACH HOLDING : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03/01HORNBACH HOLDING : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
02/25HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : HORNBACH Holding successfully completes delisting offer
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 834 M 6 181 M 6 181 M
Net income 2022 199 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2022 1 206 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 1 701 M 1 802 M 1 802 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 24 151
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 106,30 €
Average target price 148,75 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
Karin Dohm Chief Financial Officer
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Simone Krah Member-Supervisory Board
Melanie Thomann-Bopp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA-19.77%1 854
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-29.08%309 090
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-25.61%129 527
KINGFISHER PLC-29.94%5 896
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%5 558
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-2.49%5 069