Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Management changes at Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH - Strong commitment to continuity and growth



25.08.2021 / 10:27

Management changes at Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH



Strong commitment to continuity and growth

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse / Bornheim bei Landau, August 25, 2021.

Today's shareholder meeting of Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH took major decisions to secure the ongoing strategic development of this subgroup of Hornbach: As of January 1, 2022, Dr. Christian Hornbach will assume the chairmanship of the Management. He will replace longstanding chairman Joachim Schoeck, who is retiring at the end of the 2021/22 financial year (February 28, 2022). Furthermore, outlet manager Alexander Kortschak will be appointed to the Management of the builders' merchant group as of September 1, 2021 already.

"We are delighted that, by making these changes to HBU's Management, we have acted early to send a clear signal of continuity and reliability to our customers, business partners, and employees. Not only that, these changes reflect the strong commitment on the part of the Hornbach families to the successful growth of our regional builders' merchant business", commented Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of Hornbach Management AG.

The Hornbach Baustoff Union (HBU) subgroup, which currently operates 34 outlets in south-western Germany, as well as two locations in France, posted the highest growth within the Hornbach Group over the past five financial years, boosting its sales by 55% to almost EUR 340m. Alongside Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH, the HBU Group also includes UNION Bauzentrum Hornbach GmbH, Ruhland-Kallenborn & Co. GmbH, Robert Röhlinger GmbH, and Holtz SA. In the past, HBU sustainably expanded its market position through organic growth, as well as by acquiring well-established builders' merchants. "I would like to thank Joachim Schoeck for the entrepreneurial momentum he lent to HBU and for his very successful work" added Albrecht Hornbach. "At the same time, I am pleased to appoint with Christian Hornbach a competent successor as Chairman of the Management and to underline the renewal in HBU's Management by newly appointing Alexander Kortschak."

Joachim Schoeck (66) was appointed to HBU's Management in 2005, having previously been an authorized representative of the company. Over the past 17 years, he has been crucial to HBU's development in terms of its expansion, including building new locations, in its procurement, and in particular in the overall responsibility he has borne for the company's sales and operations.

Dr. Christian Hornbach (43) joined HBU's Management on September 1, 2015 and, over the past six years, has been responsible for finance and accounting, controlling, legal and compliance, human resources, IT, and technical procurement. Together with his colleagues Joachim Schoeck and Robert Kautzmann, he played a key role in promoting HBU's expansion by acquiring and successfully integrating several regional builders' merchant businesses.





Dr. Christian Hornbach



In Alexander Kortschak (42), who has successfully managed several of HBU's outlets for many years now, the company has gained a new member of its Management. During the twenty years he has worked at the HBU Group, he has forged strong relationships of trust with customers and employees alike.

Robert Kautzmann (50) has been a member of the Management since September 1, 2016 already. Alongside his responsibilities in central procurement, he is also a Regional Director, in which role he helps to develop the builders' merchant business in its day-to-day operations.

HBU will have a four-member management team through to Joachim Schoeck's retirement at the end of this financial year on February 28, 2022.





Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA. Hornbach Management AG is the General Partner of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA. The Board of Management of the General Partner manages the business of the KGaA and represents this company to third parties.

