  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:19:11 2023-05-16 am EDT
69.90 EUR   -7.91%
03:54aHornbach expects further downturn in earnings - bad weather
DP
01:06aHornbach expects further downturn in earnings
DP
01:02aHornbach Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa : HORNBACH Group delivers record sales performance amid uncertain backdrop and adopts cautious outlook for the financial year 2023/24
EQ
Hornbach expects further downturn in earnings - bad weather

05/16/2023 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BORNHEIM (dpa-AFX) - The Hornbach Holding DIY group is taking a cautious approach to the new financial year. The management thus described the start to the spring season as subdued due to the poor weather in most countries. Added to this are persistently high inflation and rising product prices. Hornbach therefore expects earnings to decline. The company had already reported falling earnings in the previous year. The dividend is therefore expected to remain at the previous year's level.

"When we look at the persistently high level of inflation and the rainy weather in March and April in many regions, as well as taking account of the gloomy consumer mood, it must also be clear that success cannot be leased," commented Erich Harsch, boss of the Hornbach Baumarkt subsidiary, which contributes the overwhelming majority of the company's business. Competition in the European retail sector was tough, he added. The manager therefore expects earnings in the first quarter to be significantly lower than in the previous year. Hornbach now intends to focus more closely on its cost base, the manager added.

Hornbach Holding expects sales to be more or less flat overall in 2023/24 (as of the end of February). It could therefore not be ruled out that adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) could fall by five to 15 percent, the company announced in Bornheim on Tuesday. In addition to the DIY chain of the same name, Hornbach also operates a much smaller builders' merchant business.

The holding company's share, which is listed on the SDax, lost around 6.8 percent to 70.75 euros in early trading, putting it at the bottom of the second-line index. Two traders referred to management's statements on operating earnings, which were expected to be significantly weaker, especially in the current first fiscal quarter. In addition, one criticized the dividend proposal.

As already announced, sales in the past fiscal year increased by 6.6 percent to 6.26 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT fell by around one fifth to 290.1 million euros as a result of inflation and cost pressure. Hornbach had already presented preliminary figures at the end of March. "As in previous years, the past financial year was also characterized by a high degree of uncertainty. Time and again, we had to act quickly and respond to external factors, some of which were severe," said Albrecht Hornbach, boss of Hornbach Management AG, which also manages the holding company's business.

Net income for the year also fell by 31.4 percent to 167.8 million euros. The company nevertheless intends to pay its shareholders a stable dividend of 2.40 euros./nas/niw/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA -6.79% 70.75 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
SDAX -0.17% 13580.15 Delayed Quote.14.07%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 184 M 6 723 M 6 723 M
Net income 2023 171 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2023 1 393 M 1 514 M 1 514 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,12x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 1 211 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 24 912
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 75,90 €
Average target price 112,33 €
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
Karin Dohm Chief Financial Officer
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Simone Krah Member-Supervisory Board
Melanie Thomann-Bopp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA-1.75%1 316
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-8.65%292 196
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.2.02%120 196
KINGFISHER PLC5.85%6 040
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-6.45%5 645
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-20.50%3 335
