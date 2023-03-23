Increased costs eat into earnings at Hornbach DIY store group

BORNHEIM (dpa-AFX) - The Hornbach DIY group suffered significantly from inflation and cost pressure in the 2022/2023 financial year. Although consolidated sales rose by 6.6 percent to almost Euro 6.3 billion in the twelve months to the end of February based on preliminary figures, Hornbach Holding, which is listed on the SDax, announced in Bornheim, Rhineland-Palatinate, on Thursday. However, earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT), which are adjusted for non-operating items, slumped by one-fifth to 290 million euros. The Group had expected a decline of this magnitude.

Alongside inflation and higher procurement costs, earnings were also negatively affected by increased employee expenses. In the previous year, by contrast, Hornbach had benefited considerably from the Corona pandemic, after people had discovered a desire to renovate as a result of retreating into their own rooms, and reported an adjusted operating profit of 363 million euros. In the financial year now ended, however, earnings were still 28 percent higher than in the 2019/20 financial year despite the downturn.

Alfred Hornbach, CEO of Hornbach Management AG, is drawing hope from the ongoing high level of demand for DIY supplies. Hornbach Management AG is the personally liable partner of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA and also manages the business of the publicly listed holding company.

The Board of Management intends to publish further details of the past financial year, as well as an outlook for sales and earnings, on May 16.