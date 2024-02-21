Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Erich
Last name(s): Harsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900EGQZ79V21LBL44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006083405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66.60 EUR 3330.00 EUR
66.95 EUR 90382.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
66.9375 EUR 93712.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim
Germany

 
