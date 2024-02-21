

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.02.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Erich Last name(s): Harsch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006083405

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 66.60 EUR 3330.00 EUR 66.95 EUR 90382.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 66.9375 EUR 93712.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

