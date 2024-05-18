Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2024 / 11:29 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Erich
Last name(s): Harsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900EGQZ79V21LBL44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006083405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
78.30 EUR 9552.60 EUR
78.30 EUR 1174.50 EUR
78.30 EUR 704.70 EUR
78.30 EUR 469.80 EUR
78.50 EUR 1648.50 EUR
78.50 EUR 706.50 EUR
78.50 EUR 9263.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
78.3987 EUR 23519.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim
Germany

 
91687  18.05.2024 CET/CEST

