Antje Kelbert: Good afternoon. My name is Antje Kelbert, I'm Head of Investor Relations at HORNBACH. On behalf of HORNBACH Group, I am delighted to welcome you today to this year's annual investor conference. I would like to express an equally warm welcome to our board members here with us today: Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of HORNBACH Management AG, Erich Harsch, CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG and member of Board of Management AG, and our CFO, Karin Dohm, representing both HORNBACH Management AG and HORNBACH Baumarkt AG.

Today we will start with Mr HORNBACH and Mr Harsch, who will provide an overview of the past financial year, 2023/24. And then we will see Ms Dohm, she will take over and guide us through our financial performance, commenting on latest key figures. As always, once the presentations conclude you have the opportunity to raise questions.

Before I now handover to Mr Hornbach, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the conference will be recorded.

Albrecht Hornbach: Ladies and gentlemen, I too would like to offer you a very warm welcome to our 2024 investor and analyst conference. I am delighted to see your interest in developments at the HORNBACH Group. As well as the guests present here, we would also likely to warmly welcome everyone who is following our analyst and investor conference on their screen. In the next 30 minutes or so, Karin Dohm, Erich Harsch and I, will report to you on important developments at the HORNBACH Group in the 2023/24 financial year. And we would also like to provide you with some insights into our plans for the current financial year. Even if the 2023/24 financial year presented numerous challenges, I would like to establish right at the start of my comments that we at HORNBACH can view the development of our company with great optimism and confidence. We are on course and can report solid key figures, and I would note that we concluded the financial year in line with our sales and earnings guidance.

In the period from March 1st 2023 to February 29th 2024, the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of €6.2 billion, equivalent to a reduction of 1.6% compared to the previous year. If you consider the company's performance over a slightly longer period and as a family managed retail company that is the way we plan, then we can see a very pleasing picture, one, in which our group developed very positively over the past five years. In the 2019/20 financial year, the HORNBACH Group posted total net sales of €4.7 billion, back then before the pandemic that was already a real record year. Adjusted EBIT stood at €227 million in 2019/20, today after what was certainly a challenging 2023/24 financial year, it stands at €254 million. This is despite the fact that there is an unfavourable correlation between the development of our earnings performance and the inflation which began with the war in Ukraine. It had an impact on our gross margin and consequently on our EBIT.