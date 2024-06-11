Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA, formerly Hornbach Holding AG, is a Germany-based holding company of the Hornbach Group. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is mainly engaged in the building trade, building component manufacture and construction industries. Its subsidiaries include Hornbach Baumarkt AG, a majority owned subsidiary which operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores and garden centers; Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary which is active in the buildersâ merchants business and sells construction materials; and Hornbach Immobilien AG, a wholly owned subsidiary that owns the real estate portfolio of the retail properties used by the Hornbach Groupâs operating units. The Company is active in Europe in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Romania and France.