HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of Euro 2.40 and introduces staggered terms in office for Supervisory Board

Dividend of Euro 2.40 approved for 2023/24 financial year – distribution quota rises to 30.7%

Hornbach has now paid a dividend without interruption or reduction for 37 years

By AGM resolution, Supervisory Board introduces rotating system with staggered future terms and reduces term in office to four-year maximum

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, July 5, 2024.

Shareholders at today’s Annual General Meeting of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0006083405) voted with a large majority to approve the distribution of a dividend of Euro 2.40 per share (2022/23: Euro 2.40). This corresponds to a distribution quota of 30.7% (2022/23: 24.4%) and a dividend yield of 3.5% based on the XETRA closing price on February 29, 2024. HORNBACH is thus maintaining the continuity of its reliable dividend strategy. Since its IPO in 1987, HORNBACH Holding has distributed a dividend at least at the previous year’s level to its shareholders each year.

Other proposals submitted by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board also received majority approval at the Annual General Meeting. These included the introduction of a rotating system for the composition of the Supervisory Board (“staggered board”). This means that, unlike to date, Supervisory Board members will no longer all be elected for identical terms in office ending on the same date, but rather individually proposed for re-election. In parallel, the future duration of a term in office will be reduced from five years currently to a maximum of four years. This new requirement takes immediate effect. This way, HORNBACH has ensured that, in terms of its organization, the Supervisory Board will regularly benefit from fresh momentum.

A total of 75.96% of HORNBACH Holding’s share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The voting results for individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting and a recording of the presentation given by Albrecht Hornbach are published on HORNBACH Holding’s website at: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/

About the HORNBACH Group

HORNBACH is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 171 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 38 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2023/24 financial year (balance sheet date: February 29, 2024), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of Euro 6.2 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,000 employees.





Press and Investor Relations contacts

Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

antje.kelbert@hornbach.com



Christian Grether

Press Spokesperson

Tel.: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

christian.grether@hornbach.com Anne Spies

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Tel.: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558

anne.spies@hornbach.com



Maximilian Franz

Investor Relations Manager

Tel.: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071

maximilian.franz@hornbach.com



