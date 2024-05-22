BORNHEIM/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Hornbach Group, based in Bornheim (Palatinate) and known for its DIY chain, will publish its figures for the 2023/2024 financial year on Wednesday (11:00 a.m.). At a press conference in Frankfurt/Main, CEO Albrecht Hornbach and CFO Karin Dohm, among others, will also provide an outlook for the current year.

According to preliminary figures published in March, Hornbach suffered from customers' reluctance to spend in the past financial year. In the twelve months to the end of February, sales shrank by 1.6 percent to 6.16 billion euros. Adjusted for non-operating items, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 12.4 percent to 254 million euros. The Group had expected a decline of this magnitude, as was reported./wo/DP/ngu