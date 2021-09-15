Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hornby PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRN   GB00B01CZ652

HORNBY PLC

(HRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hornby : AGM September 2021 – Voting Results

09/15/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HORNBY PLC

RESULT OF AGM - 15 SEPTEMBER 2021

Hornby Plc (the 'Company') confirms that all the resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held on 15 September 2021 were passed by means of a poll. The table below gives details of the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolutions

Votes for

% of

Votes

% of

% of

Votes

votes

against

votes

issued

Withheld*

validly

validly

share

cast

cast

capital

voted

1. To receive the Annual Report and

151,572,971

99.99

1,263

0.01

90.80

795,144

Accounts for the financial year ended

31 March 2021 together with the

report of the Directors and Auditors

2. To approve the Director's

150,678,846

99.45

830,082

0.55

90.76

860,450

Remuneration report

3. To re-elect Lyndon Davies as a

151,493,611

99.47

813,263

0.53

91.24

62,504

Director

4. To re-elect Kirstie Gould as a

152,305,611

99.99

4,307

0.01

91.24

59,460

Director

5. To re-elect John Stansfield as a

152,306,874

99.99

3,044

0.01

91.24

59,460

Director

6. To elect Daniel Carter as a Director

152,297,874

99.99

12,044

0.01

91.24

59,460

7. To re-appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as

151,562,190

100

0

0

90.79

807,188

auditors of the Company

8. To authorise the Directors to agree

151,564,434

99.99

100

0.01

90.79

804,844

the auditor's remuneration

9. To allot shares up to a maximum

151,505,725

99.99

371

0.01

90.76

863,282

aggregate nominal amount of

£555,869.70

Special Resolutions

10. To disapply pre-emption rights

151,499,977

99.99

4,071

0.01

90.76

865,330

11. Additional resolution to disapply

151,500,677

99.99

10,480

0.01

90.76

858,221

pre-emption rights

12. To authorise the Company to

151,505,725

99.96

67,936

0.04

90.80

795,717

make market purchases of a maximum

number of 16,692,784 ordinary shares

  • A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
  • The number of ordinary shares in issue on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 166,927,838.

The scrutineer of the poll was Link Group.

Kirstie Gould

Company Secretary

Hornby plc

Margate

Kent

CT9 4JX

Registered in England 01547390

Disclaimer

Hornby plc published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORNBY PLC
11:42aHORNBY : AGM September 2021 – Voting Results
PU
06:08aHORNBY : Britain's Hornby wary of port disruptions despite bumper order book
RE
04:29aFTSE Edges Down; Sentiment Hit by Weak China Data, Higher UK Inflation
DJ
04:10aRESTAURANT : Wagamama-owner flags labour shortages even as it forecasts higher p..
RE
03:57aInflation Data Look Set to Keep Pound's Prospects Bright
DJ
07/30HORNBY : Buys 51% Stake In LCD For $1.8 Million
MT
07/30Hornby PLC completed the acquisition of remaining 51% stake in Oxford Diecast..
CI
07/20HORNBY : AGM 2021 – Shareholder Letter
PU
07/16HORNBY : #HornbyHoliday Summertime Layout Challenge!
PU
06/10HORNBY : Earnings Flash (HRN.L) HORNBY Reports FY21 Revenue GBP48.5M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48,5 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 1,36 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
Net cash 2021 1,88 M 2,59 M 2,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,3 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart HORNBY PLC
Duration : Period :
Hornby PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lyndon Charles Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kirstie Elaine Gould Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Watson Stansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORNBY PLC-29.37%103
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-2.08%17 465
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-26.40%16 817
HASBRO, INC.4.30%13 421
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.71%7 418
MATTEL, INC.16.39%7 088