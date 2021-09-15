Hornby : AGM September 2021 – Voting Results

HORNBY PLC

RESULT OF AGM - 15 SEPTEMBER 2021

Hornby Plc (the 'Company') confirms that all the resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held on 15 September 2021 were passed by means of a poll. The table below gives details of the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of Votes % of % of Votes votes against votes issued Withheld* validly validly share cast cast capital voted 1. To receive the Annual Report and 151,572,971 99.99 1,263 0.01 90.80 795,144 Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 together with the report of the Directors and Auditors 2. To approve the Director's 150,678,846 99.45 830,082 0.55 90.76 860,450 Remuneration report 3. To re-elect Lyndon Davies as a 151,493,611 99.47 813,263 0.53 91.24 62,504 Director 4. To re-elect Kirstie Gould as a 152,305,611 99.99 4,307 0.01 91.24 59,460 Director 5. To re-elect John Stansfield as a 152,306,874 99.99 3,044 0.01 91.24 59,460 Director 6. To elect Daniel Carter as a Director 152,297,874 99.99 12,044 0.01 91.24 59,460 7. To re-appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as 151,562,190 100 0 0 90.79 807,188 auditors of the Company 8. To authorise the Directors to agree 151,564,434 99.99 100 0.01 90.79 804,844 the auditor's remuneration 9. To allot shares up to a maximum 151,505,725 99.99 371 0.01 90.76 863,282 aggregate nominal amount of £555,869.70 Special Resolutions 10. To disapply pre-emption rights 151,499,977 99.99 4,071 0.01 90.76 865,330 11. Additional resolution to disapply 151,500,677 99.99 10,480 0.01 90.76 858,221 pre-emption rights 12. To authorise the Company to 151,505,725 99.96 67,936 0.04 90.80 795,717 make market purchases of a maximum number of 16,692,784 ordinary shares

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

The number of ordinary shares in issue on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 166,927,838.

The scrutineer of the poll was Link Group.

Kirstie Gould

Company Secretary

Hornby plc

Margate

Kent

CT9 4JX

Registered in England 01547390