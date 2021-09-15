Hornby : AGM September 2021 – Voting Results

Hornby Plc (the 'Company') confirms that all the resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held on 15 September 2021 were passed by means of a poll. The table below gives details of the results of the poll:
Ordinary Resolutions
Votes for
% of
Votes
% of
% of
Votes
votes
against
votes
issued
Withheld*
validly
validly
share
cast
cast
capital
voted
1. To receive the Annual Report and
151,572,971
99.99
1,263
0.01
90.80
795,144
Accounts for the financial year ended
31 March 2021 together with the
report of the Directors and Auditors
2. To approve the Director's
150,678,846
99.45
830,082
0.55
90.76
860,450
Remuneration report
3. To re-elect Lyndon Davies as a
151,493,611
99.47
813,263
0.53
91.24
62,504
Director
4. To re-elect Kirstie Gould as a
152,305,611
99.99
4,307
0.01
91.24
59,460
Director
5. To re-elect John Stansfield as a
152,306,874
99.99
3,044
0.01
91.24
59,460
Director
6. To elect Daniel Carter as a Director
152,297,874
99.99
12,044
0.01
91.24
59,460
7. To re-appoint Crowe U.K. LLP as
151,562,190
100
0
0
90.79
807,188
auditors of the Company
8. To authorise the Directors to agree
151,564,434
99.99
100
0.01
90.79
804,844
the auditor's remuneration
9. To allot shares up to a maximum
151,505,725
99.99
371
0.01
90.76
863,282
aggregate nominal amount of
£555,869.70
Special Resolutions
10. To disapply pre-emption rights
151,499,977
99.99
4,071
0.01
90.76
865,330
11. Additional resolution to disapply
151,500,677
99.99
10,480
0.01
90.76
858,221
pre-emption rights
12. To authorise the Company to
151,505,725
99.96
67,936
0.04
90.80
795,717
make market purchases of a maximum
number of 16,692,784 ordinary shares
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
The number of ordinary shares in issue on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 166,927,838.
