Hornby : AGM - Shareholder Questions

HORNBY PLC AGM 23 SEPTEMBER 2020
The AGM this year was closed due to COVID-19. We therefore invited shareholders to send us questions in advance of the AGM.
We have 3 questions from shareholders:
-
Hornby were asked where they are with their search for another non-exec director (as stated in 2019 and 2020 Annual Report and Accounts)
Hornby Response:
We have reviewed our position over the last three months and have decided that at the present time there is no benefit to Hornby of bringing in another non-exec just for the sake of it. We will however keep this under constant review and should a suitable candidate with relevant experience become known to us we may reconsider.
-
The Annual Report and Accounts mentioned new website being developed, when will this go live?
Hornby Response:
The new website is in development but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. We are however hopeful that the new site will go live within the next 6 months.
-
When will you be issuing your next trading statement? Hornby Response:
As is normal practice we will be issuing our half year results in November 2020.
