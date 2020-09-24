Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hornby PLC    HRN   GB00B01CZ652

HORNBY PLC

(HRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/24 11:35:23 am
36 GBX   +1.41%
01:40pHORNBY : AGM - Shareholder Questions
PU
09/23HORNBY : AGM September 2020 – Voting Results
PU
08/07HORNBY : Notice of AGM 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hornby : AGM - Shareholder Questions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

HORNBY PLC AGM 23 SEPTEMBER 2020

The AGM this year was closed due to COVID-19. We therefore invited shareholders to send us questions in advance of the AGM.

We have 3 questions from shareholders:

  1. Hornby were asked where they are with their search for another non-exec director (as stated in 2019 and 2020 Annual Report and Accounts)
    Hornby Response:
    We have reviewed our position over the last three months and have decided that at the present time there is no benefit to Hornby of bringing in another non-exec just for the sake of it. We will however keep this under constant review and should a suitable candidate with relevant experience become known to us we may reconsider.
  2. The Annual Report and Accounts mentioned new website being developed, when will this go live?
    Hornby Response:
    The new website is in development but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. We are however hopeful that the new site will go live within the next 6 months.
  3. When will you be issuing your next trading statement? Hornby Response:
    As is normal practice we will be issuing our half year results in November 2020.

Disclaimer

Hornby plc published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HORNBY PLC
01:40pHORNBY : AGM - Shareholder Questions
PU
09/23HORNBY : AGM September 2020 – Voting Results
PU
08/07HORNBY : Notice of AGM 2020
PU
08/07HORNBY : AGM 2020 – Shareholder letter
PU
06/12HORNBY PLC : annual earnings release
02/24HORNBY PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.36 GBP for 3.006269 existing shares
FA
02/21HORNBY : Result of Equity Issue
PU
02/21HORNBY : Issue of Equity
PU
01/06HORNBY : Trading Statement
PU
2019FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,8 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net income 2020 -3,40 M -4,32 M -4,32 M
Net cash 2020 3,28 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,3 M 75,6 M 75,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HORNBY PLC
Duration : Period :
Hornby PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lyndon Charles Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Watson Stansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Kirstie Elaine Gould Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Daniel Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBY PLC-6.58%76
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.32.57%17 656
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.9.46%15 136
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT21.18%10 638
HASBRO, INC.-27.20%10 534
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.71.75%5 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group