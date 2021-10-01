Log in
    HRN   GB00B01CZ652

HORNBY PLC

(HRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 06:01:09 am
43.7 GBX   +5.30%
07:33aHORNBY : Model Shot of the Year 2021
PU
09/29HORNBY : A Model World Steams into Yesterday
PU
09/15HORNBY : AGM September 2021 – Voting Results
PU
Hornby : Model Shot of the Year 2021

10/01/2021 | 07:33am EDT
Simply email your image to marketing@hornby.com by 23.59 (BST) 29th October 2021 to enter. Alternatively, you can post a photograph to 'Model Shot of the Year', Hornby Hobbies Ltd, Westwood Industrial Estate, Margate, Kent CT9 4JX.

Following the deadline all photos will be judged and then 5 shortlisted photos will be announced on 5th November via the Hornby social media channels - the social media vote will then start!

The photo with the most likes by 10.30 (BST) on 15th November will be the winner of the 'Model Shot of the Year' for 2021!

The owner of the photo will be crowned the winner and will receive a bundle of Hornby products worth £500!

Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the details.

We can't wait to see all of your wonderful photos! If you already have a photo in mind do send it over or why not put your photography skills to the test!

Happy Snapping everyone!

Disclaimer

Hornby plc published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 11:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 48,5 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net income 2021 1,36 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
Net cash 2021 1,88 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,3 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends HORNBY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lyndon Charles Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kirstie Elaine Gould Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Watson Stansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORNBY PLC-34.13%94
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-27.04%17 030
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-5.89%16 543
HASBRO, INC.-1.39%12 284
MATTEL, INC.6.36%6 477
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.95%6 372