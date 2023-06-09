Advanced search
Hornby director leaves to join UK government's battle against AI
AN
05/10H&T notes strong demand; TClarke confident of gains
AN
04/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Economic Outlook Concerns Drag
DJ
Hornby director leaves to join UK government's battle against AI

06/09/2023 | 11:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - Hornby PLC on Friday said its Non-Executive Director Henry de Zoete will step down in order to take up a full-time role as advisor to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on artificial intelligence.

The Margate-headquartered toy manufacturing company said de Zoete will step down at the end of June.

Hornby Non-Executive Chair Lyndon Davies said: "The board would like to thank Henry for his contribution to the group over the past eighteen months. We wish him all the best in his role at Number 10."

AI has made headlines recently, as governments have tried to tackle its impacts.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday voiced support for British-led efforts to regulate artificial intelligence at a summit later this year.

"We're looking to Great Britain to lead that effort this fall," Biden told a news conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying AI "has the potential to do great damage if it's not controlled."

Shares in Hornby closed down 1.6% at 24.00 pence each in London on Friday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

