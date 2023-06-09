Hornby director leaves to join UK government's battle against AI

(Alliance News) - Hornby PLC on Friday said its Non-Executive Director Henry de Zoete will step down in order to take up a full-time role as advisor to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on artificial intelligence.

The Margate-headquartered toy manufacturing company said de Zoete will step down at the end of June.

Hornby Non-Executive Chair Lyndon Davies said: "The board would like to thank Henry for his contribution to the group over the past eighteen months. We wish him all the best in his role at Number 10."

AI has made headlines recently, as governments have tried to tackle its impacts.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday voiced support for British-led efforts to regulate artificial intelligence at a summit later this year.

"We're looking to Great Britain to lead that effort this fall," Biden told a news conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying AI "has the potential to do great damage if it's not controlled."

Shares in Hornby closed down 1.6% at 24.00 pence each in London on Friday.

