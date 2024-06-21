Hornby Plc is a United Kingdom-based models and collectibles company. The Company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing and distribution of hobby and interactive home entertainment products. Its principal business is the development, production and supply of toy and hobby products. Its segment includes the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Italy and the Rest of Europe. The Company distributes its products through a network of hobby specialists, multiple retailers and its own Website in the United Kingdom and overseas. It also creates and sells contemporary editions of classic Corgi Models from the archives through a monthly subscription model. The Company's subsidiaries consists of Hornby Hobbies Limited and Hornby World Limited in the United Kingdom; Hornby America Inc. in the United States, Hornby Espana S.A. in Spain, Hornby Italia s.r.l. in Italy, Hornby France S.A.S. in France, Hornby Deutschland GmbH in Germany and LCD Enterprises Limited in the United Kingdom.