Hornby PLC - Margate, England-based scale model manufacturer - Lender Phoenix UK Fund Ltd agrees to extend existing credit facility to support company's turnaround strategy. Facility extended to GBP12.6 million from GBP11.3 million. Term extended by 12 months to December 31, 2025. Agreed extension will be at higher interest rate of 15% on funds drawn.
Current stock price: 20.04 pence
12-month change: 5.5%
By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.