Subject:Correction of the Itemized List of Making of Endorsements/Guarantees in December 2021
02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: HORNG SHIUE HOLDING Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
17:24:16
Subject
Subject:Correction of the Itemized List of
Making of Endorsements/Guarantees in December 2021
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD.and Zhejiang
Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correct the partial data of the Itemized list of Making of
Endorsements/Guarantees in December 2021
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The Itemized list of Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
in December 2021
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Zhejiang
Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on
endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on
total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided
NTD:264,502 Thousands、NTD:264,502 Thousands.
Zhejiang Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Shanghai
Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on
endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on
total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided
NTD:264,502 Thousands、NTD:264,502 Thousands.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Zhejiang
Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on
endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on
total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided
NTD:249,729 Thousands、NTD:249,729 Thousands.
Zhejiang Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Shanghai
Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on
endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on
total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided
NTD:139,040 Thousands、NTD:139,040 Thousands.
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload to M.O.P.S.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
HORNG SHIUE HOLDING Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.