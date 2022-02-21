Subject:Correction of the Itemized List of Making of Endorsements/Guarantees in December 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.Company name:Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD.and Zhejiang Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Correct the partial data of the Itemized list of Making of Endorsements/Guarantees in December 2021 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: The Itemized list of Making of Endorsements/Guarantees in December 2021 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Zhejiang Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided NTD:264,502 Thousands、NTD:264,502 Thousands. Zhejiang Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided NTD:264,502 Thousands、NTD:264,502 Thousands. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Zhejiang Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided NTD:249,729 Thousands、NTD:249,729 Thousands. Zhejiang Horngshiue Industrial Co.,Ltd.,LTD provided guarantee for Shanghai Horngshiue Industrial Co., Ltd.,'Outstanding guarantee Limit on endorsements/guarantees provided for a single party and Ceiling on total amount of endorsements/guarantees provided NTD:139,040 Thousands、NTD:139,040 Thousands. 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload to M.O.P.S. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.