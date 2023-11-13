HORNG SHIUE HOLDING Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

HORNG SHIUE HOLDING Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 489.29 million compared to TWD 414.44 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 32.14 million compared to TWD 4.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.46 compared to TWD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.45 compared to TWD 0.09 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 0.46 compared to TWD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 0.45 compared to TWD 0.09 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was TWD 979.64 million compared to TWD 1,312.11 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 79.66 million compared to net income of TWD 23.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.25 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.54 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.25 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.48 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 1.25 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.54 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 1.25 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.48 a year ago.