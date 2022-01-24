Log in
    HOR   AU000000HOR3

HORSESHOE METALS LIMITED

(HOR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/10 06:19:14 pm
0.012 AUD   +9.09%
05:57pHORSESHOE METALS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - HOR
PU
2021HORSESHOE METALS : Proposed issue of securities - HOR
PU
2021HORSESHOE METALS : Prospectus for Entitlement Offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horseshoe Metals : Update - Proposed issue of securities - HOR

01/24/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HORSESHOE METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Extension of the date for the issue of Shares under the the Rights Issue from 25 January 2022 to 31 January 2022.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

HORSESHOE METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

123133166

1.3

ASX issuer code

HOR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Extension of the date for the issue of Shares under the the Rights Issue from 25 January 2022 to 31 January 2022.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

16/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

HOR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

HOR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

4

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

109,098,576

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02000

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Eligible shareholders who take up the whole of their entitlement under the Rights Issue may apply for additional Shares

under the Shortfall Offer in accordance with the Entitlement and Acceptance Form

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The Directors (in consultation with the Lead Manager) will allocate Shortfall Shares to Eligible Shareholders and

third-party investors at their absolute discretion

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

21/12/2021

3C.2 Ex date

20/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date 21/12/2021

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

24/12/2021

only

3C.6 Offer closing date

21/1/2022

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

18/1/2022

use

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

24/1/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

31/1/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

personal

1/2/2022

3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

3/2/2022

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

Yes

3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Merchant Capital Partners Pty Ltd

For

Merchant will be paid $10,000 (exclusive of GST) plus a management and placement fee of 6% of the total amount raised.

In addition, Merchant will receive 10,000,000 Options (exercisable at $0.03, expiry of 3 years).

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horseshoe Metals Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
