  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    603260   CNE100002V10

HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(603260)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
134.18 CNY   +2.67%
12:13aSupply constraints delaying U.S. solar sector's boom from new climate law -market report
RE
08/24Hoshine Silicon Posts 49% Profit Growth in H1 as Surge in Industrial Silicon Prices Boosts Revenue; Shares Down 4%
MT
08/24Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Supply constraints delaying U.S. solar sector's boom from new climate law -market report

09/08/2022 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the Overland Park Solar Array in Toledo, Ohio

(Reuters) - U.S. solar energy project developers will struggle to access equipment supplies for at least the next year, delaying their ability to tap generous new subsidies, because panel imports are being stalled by a new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region over forced-labor concerns, according to a report published on Thursday.

The quarterly solar market report by industry trade group the Solar Energy Industries Association and research firm Wood Mackenzie projected 40% growth for the industry over the next five years thanks to passage in Congress last month of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides a decade of subsidies for renewable energy projects.

But installations this year and next will be constrained by tight supplies of solar equipment, the report said. In the second quarter, the market installed 4.6 gigawatts of solar capacity, down 12% from a year earlier.

For the year, solar installations are expected to be 15.7 GW, the lowest level since 2019. Large projects for utilities, the biggest part of the market, are expected to be 8.1 GW.

The U.S. solar industry has faced project delays for the last two years due to pandemic-related supply disruptions, the threat of new U.S. tariffs on panel imports from Asia, and a ban on equipment containing a raw material made by China's Hoshine Silicon Industry Co in Xinjiang over forced-labor allegations.

In June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection began enforcing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act's (UFLPA) "rebuttable presumption" that all goods from Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities established detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, are made with forced labor and banned.

The law "has resulted in multiple detentions" and more stringent documentation of the source of products entering the country, the report said, leading to a 10 GW reduction in the pipeline of utility-scale projects in construction or development this year.

"Developers are pessimistic about their ability to secure modules for the rest of the year," the report said.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 26 488 M 3 803 M 3 803 M
Net income 2022 8 325 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
Net Debt 2022 6 941 M 997 M 997 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 144 B 20 692 M 20 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 15 265
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 134,18 CNY
Average target price 118,62 CNY
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Guo Luo Chairman & General Manager
Ya Cong Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ying Cheng Independent Director
Li Ping Zhang Independent Director
Man Li Zou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.67%20 186
ECOLAB INC.-30.50%46 462
SIKA AG-42.71%34 026
GIVAUDAN SA-35.52%28 979
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.43%15 916
SYMRISE AG-20.15%14 406