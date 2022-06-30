[Delayed]Supplementary Explanatory Material: Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate

This document contains and organizes additional information pertaining to press releases "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" and "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HOSHINOYA Okinawa (77.47% co-ownership))" dated June 15, 2022. For details of this public offering (defined on page 4), please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 15, 2022.
The property photos shown in this document include some property photos of the assets owned and planned to be acquired by HRR as of the date of this document.
However, HRR may dispose of its owned assets and assets to be acquired by selling them to a third party or by other means, and it may not continue to own them. In addition, HRR may not always be able to acquire the assets to be acquired. This document also includes some photographs other than HRR's owned assets and assets to be acquired.
REIT Securities Issuer: Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (securities code: 3287)
Investment Highlights (1): Aiming to achieve a medium-term target of 300 billion yen in assets, accelerated the growth phase with a view to increasing the ratio of properties operated by Hoshino Resorts Group to more than 50%
Outline of the public offering
HRR will aim for external growth that helps to increase investor value through acquisition of HOSHINOYA Okinawa, Hoshino Resorts Group's flagship brand (Note 1), and efficient financing backed by its good reputation in the capital market.
Outline of the public offering(Note 2)
Assets to be acquired
Before
After
Aim of HRR
the PO(Note 11)
the PO(Note 12)
Property name
HOSHINOYA Okinawa
No. of properties
65properties
66properties
1.
To increase asset size and improve portfolio
Lessee and operator
Hoshino Resorts Group(Note 3)
quality by acquiring the newest property of
Asset size(Note 13)
176.8billion yen
189.0billion yen
"HOSHINOYA", Hoshino Resorts Group's
Picture of property
flagship brand
Ratio of properties
37.9%
42.0%
2. To improve the growth potential and
operated by Hoshino
stability of earnings by increasing the ratio
Resorts Group
of properties operated by Hoshino Resorts
Acquisition method(Note 4)
Sponsor pipeline(Note 5)
Group
Unitholders' capital
(DBJ joint fund development
(Note 4)
)
117.2billion yen
124.4billion yen
(Notes 14, 18)
Completion date(Note 6)
November 2019
3.
To increase NAV per unit through the public
(2 years and 7 months)
NAV per unit(Note 15)
537,090
545,214
offering at a firm investment unit price in
Planned acquisition date(Note 7)
July 1, 2022
yen
yen
addition to acquisition of property at a
Planned acquisition price(Note 8)
12,210 million yen
LTV(Notes 16,18)
35.5
%
36.2
%
reasonable price
Real estate appraisal
13,300 million yen
value(Note 9)
Acquisition
To real estate appraisal
91.8%
capability(Notes 17, 18)
14.3billion yen
12.9billion yen
value(Note 10)
Good reputation in the capital market under the COVID-19 pandemic(Note 19)
Investment unit price(Note 21) of HRR
and Hotel REITs (excluding HRR)(Note 20)
(Comparison of market capitalization-weighted average and TSE REIT Index)
(pt)
HRR Weighted average of hotel REITs (excluding HRR) TSE REIT Index
150
125
Acceleration of growth
phase
100
75
50
Inclusion in FTSE EPRA Nareit
25Global Real Estate Index Series(March 2021)
Financing record through
A borrowing with a financing
borrowings
HRR's first green
period of 7.5 years with all
loan finance
major banks(Note 24) planned for
(Note 22)
(Apr/May 2022)
participation
(Note 23)
(July 2022)(Note 25)
Longest maturity
Average maturity
HRR's first issuance of
First renewal of
7.5
7.5
10-year green bonds
commitment line
7.2
(August 2021)
under the COVID-19
pandemic
(May 2021)
5.5
4.5 4.5
3.0
2.3
0
End of Dec. 2019
End of Jun. 2020
End of Dec. 2020
End of Jun. 2021
End of Dec. 2021 End of May 2022
Apr. 2021
June 2021
Oct. 2021
Apr./May 2022
July 1, 2022
Source: Prepared by the Asset Management Company, based on data from QUICK Corp.
(planned)
4
Investment Highlights (1): Aiming to achieve a medium-term target of 300 billion yen in assets, accelerated the growth phase with a view to increasing the ratio of properties operated by Hoshino Resorts Group to more than 50%
Active efforts promoted under the COVID-19 pandemic
HRR will continue to keep actively working for further growth, with the aim of achieving 300.0 billion yen in asset size and over 50% in the ratio of properties operated by Hoshino Resorts Group.
Trend of the asset size of HRR
02-1 .Ch
Ratio of properties operated by Hoshino
As of end of FP
Resorts Group
After the PO
ended Oct. 2020
12.1%
42.0%
32.2%
16.8%
8.5%
5.1%
15.2%
2.9%
2.3%
4.4%
1.3%
2.4%
1.9%
1.1%
1,656
Asset size （100 million yen）
Ratio of properties operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group
■HOSHINOYA
1,890
■ KAI
Compared with the end
)
■ RISONARE
( of FP ended Oct. 2020
■ OMO
+27.3 billion yen
■Iriomote Hotel
+122
■ BEB
1,768
▼
+112
42.0%
▼
(
Compared with the end
)
of FP ended Oct. 2020
+9.8 pt
Asset size
300.0 billion yen
(Medium-term goal)
Figure of over
50% for the
ratio of
properties
operated by
Hoshino Resorts Group is in sight
1,617
+10
1,627
+28
37.9%
▼
32.2%
▼
32.6%
33.7%
FP ended Oct. 2020
FP ended Apr. 2021
FP ended Oct. 2021
FP ended Apr. 2022
Acquisition of
Capital increase through
Asset replacement
8th PO
property
third-party allotment
Assets acquired
Assets acquired
Assets transferred
Assets acquired
Assets acquired
Property
KAI Enshu
KAI Nagato
ANA Crowne Plaza
Grand Hyatt
KAI Kirishima
KAI Beppu
November 2, 2020
June 1, 2021
Fukuoka
June 1, 2021
Fukuoka
December 1, 2021
FP ended Oct. 2021
FP ended Apr. 2022
Extension of commitment
Capital increase
Issuance of green
Execution of refinancing
Execution of
through third-party
Execution of new
Finance
line agreement (5.0 billion
allotment
bonds
Up to 5.5 years
8thPO
refinancing(Note 4)
yen)
borrowing
Up to 7.5 years
Only hotel REIT to be set
Planned to increase
4.5 years
Term: 10 years
(Total amount:
Public Offering
same-boat
Total issue Value:
5.2 billion yen)
12.5 billion yen
(Total amount: 6.15
(Continuously set as of
(1.0 billion yen)
investment ratio
billion yen)
1.3 billion yen
June 15, 2022)
1.9 billion yen
After the PO
Public offering
Assets to be
acquired
HOSHINOYA Okinawa
July 1, 2022 (planned)
9th PO
Public offering
6.8 billion yen (planned)(Note 1)
Execution of new
borrowing
(planned)(Note 3) Up to 7.5 years (6.2 billion yen)
Target
Initiatives taken after the end of FP ended Oct. 2020
Acquisition of properties for four consecutive terms (planned)
Total (planned) acquisition price(Note 2): 34.9 billion yen
Sales price(Note 2): 7.7 billion yen Total trading price (planned)(Note 2): 42.6 billion yen
Equity financing for three consecutive terms (planned)
Total amount financed (planned)(Note 2): 21.6 billion yen
5
