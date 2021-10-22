Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Change of Organization and Change of Important Employees at Asset Management Company
October 22, 2021
REIT Securities Issuer
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director
(Code: 3287)
Asset Management Company
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO
Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO
TEL: +81-3-5159-6338
Notice Concerning Change of Organization and Change of Important Employees
at Asset Management Company
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "HRR") entrusts asset management, announces it resolved at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today the change of organization as well as the change of important employees at the Asset Management Company. Details are as follows.
1. Details and Purposes of Organizational Change at the Asset Management Company, and the Date of Change
Details and purposes of organizational change at the Asset Management Company
Establishment of ESG Committee and Sustainability Promotion Office
HRR and the Asset Management Company believe it is important to maximize unitholder value by engaging in investment and asset management in a manner that is mindful of ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations, and heightening HRR's business sustainability. HRR and the Asset Management Company intend to continue to contribute to solving social issues by promoting initiatives to achieve sustainability, such as taking action with respect to the environment and saving energy at HRR's portfolio properties and streamlining energy use.
Furthermore, social interest for sustainability initiatives has been increasing recently, and the number of investors who treat such initiatives as an important consideration in investment decisions has been increasing.
Based on this initiative policy of HRR and the Asset Management Company as well as the external situation, the Asset Management Company will newly establish the ESG Committee and the Sustainability Promotion Office in order to promote proactive ESG and CSV (Creating Shared Value) activities at and acquire environmental certifications for HRR and the Asset Management Company.
Reorganization of Asset Management Division and name change to Investment Management Division (Placement of Acquisition Department into new Investment Management Division and establishment of Engineering Department in said Division)
Through the consolidation of the Acquisition Department and Asset Management Department I and II, which are under the current Asset Management Division, under the new Investment Management Division, HRR will work to increase operational efficiency by sharing information between acquisition duties and asset management duties, and expediting decision making. Please refer to 3) below for details concerning the Engineering Department that is to be newly established.
Establishment of Engineering Department
In order to maintain and improve the medium- to long-term asset value of assets owned by HRR, HRR will manage portfolio assets with an even more technical viewpoint concerning architecture and building equipment, and will newly establish the Engineering Department within the Investment Management Division, which will be reorganized as stated in 2) above.
Transfer of personnel, administrative and information system functions from Corporate Planning & Administration Department to Finance & Administration Division
In order to develop operational innovation related to personnel, administrative and information system duties throughout the entire company, these duties will be transferred from the Corporate Planning & Administration Department to the Finance & Administration Division.
Date of change
December 1, 2021 (planned)
(Note) Organization charts of the Asset Management Company before and after the change of organization are as shown in Attachment 1. Furthermore, the partition of duties by the ESG Committee (new), Investment Management Division (reorganization and name change), Engineering Department (new), Finance & Administration Division, Corporate Planning & Administration Department and Sustainability Promotion Office (new) after the change is as shown in Attachment 2.
2. Change of Important Employees at the Asset Management Company (as of December 1, 2021 (planned))
Name
New Title
Previous Title
Chief Investment Officer, General
Chief Asset Management Officer,
General Manager of Asset
Manager of Acquisition Department,
Etsuro Takahashi
Management Department II,
General Manager of Asset
General Manager of Acquisition
Management Department II
Department
Masae Kikuchi
Chief Sustainability Officer
-
(Note)
Mamoru Hokamaeda
General Manager of Engineering
-
(Note)
Department
(Note) Career summary of newly appointed important employees is as shown in Attachment 3.
Required procedures such as notification, etc. of the above change will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.
Organization chart of the Asset Management Company
General Meeting of Unitholders
Auditor
Board of Directors
Investment Management
Compliance Committee
Committee
President & CEO
Compliance Officer
Compliance Department
Asset
Finance &
Management
Administration
Division
Division
Acquisition
Asset Management
Asset Management
Corporate Planning
Finance &
& Administration
Accounting
Department
Department I
Department II
Department
Department
(As of December 1, 2021 (planned))
General Meeting of Unitholders
Auditor
Board of Directors
Investment Management Committee
Compliance Committee
ESG Committe
President & CEO
Sustainability Promotion Office
Investment
Management
Division
Compliance Officer
Compliance Department
Finance &
Administration
Division
Acquisition
Asset Management
Asset Management
Engineering
Corporate Planning
Finance &
& Administration
Accounting
Department
Department I
Department II
Department
Department
Department
Attachment 2
Partition of duties by the ESG Committee (new), Investment Management Division (reorganization and name change), Engineering Department (new), Finance & Administration Division, Corporate Planning & Administration Department and Sustainability Promotion Office (new)
(As of December 1, 2021 (planned))
Department
ESG Committee
Investment Management Division
Engineering Department
Finance & Administration Division
Corporate Planning &
Administration Department
Sustainability Promotion Office
Partition of Duties
Deliberations and resolutions concerning policies, strategies, plans and measures related to ESG promotion
Deliberations and resolutions concerning matters related to performance evaluations and monitoring of ESG promotion
Deliberations and resolutions concerning matters related to acquisition and maintenance of certifications pertaining to ESG
Deliberations and resolutions concerning matters related to initiatives and information disclosure pertaining to ESG
Deliberations and resolutions concerning other incidental matters
Establishment of investment management policy, investment management plans and asset management plan documents of the registered investment corporation that entrusts asset management to the Asset Management Company
Control concerning investment and management
Other incidental duties
Duties related to formulation and implementation of construction plans for large-scale investments in order to increase the value and maintain the function of assets owned by HRR
Duties related to inspection of details and construction costs concerning renewal and repair work for assets owned by HRR
Duties related to investigation into real estate situation of assets acquired or owned by HRR
Duties related to investigation into real estate situation of overseas real estate and other assets acquired or owned by HRR
Other incidental duties
Control concerning finance, disclosure and management duties of the Asset Management Company and HRR
Duties related to administration, personnel, etc. of the Asset Management Company
Duties related to information systems of the Asset Management Company
Other incidental duties
Duties related to drafting and management of management strategies and management plans of the Asset Management Company and HRR
Duties related to investigation and analysis of financial markets, real estate investment trust markets, etc.
Duties related to information disclosure to unitholders of HRR, etc.
Duties related to response to unitholders of HRR, etc.
Duties related to various types of negotiations by HRR with competent authorities
Duties related to various types of negotiations pertaining to HRR with public institutions
Duties related to various types of negotiations by the Asset Management Company with competent authorities
Other incidental duties
Duties related to drafting and management of policies, strategies, plans and measures pertaining to ESG promotion
Drafting and monitoring matters concerning initiatives pertaining to ESG
Duties related to acquisition and maintenance of certifications pertaining to ESG
Duties related to initiatives and information disclosure pertaining to ESG
Other incidental duties
Attachment 3
Career summary of newly appointed important employees
Title
Name
Career Summary (Company names, etc. at the relevant time)
January 1988
NIVEA-KAO, CO., LTD.
Assistant Brand Manager of Marketing Department
March 1996
Bristol-Myers Squibb K.K.
Brand Manager of Marketing Department
January 2000
Hoshino Resorts Inc.
Director of Bridal Advertising Unit
August 2008
Hoshino Resorts Inc.
HOSHINOYA Kyoto Opening Preparation Office
November 2009
Hoshino Resorts Inc.
General Manager of HOSHINOYA Kyoto
December 2012
Hoshino Resorts Inc.
Chief
General Manager of HOSHINOYA Karuizawa
Sustainability
Masae Kikuchi
December 2015
Hoshino Resorts Inc.
Officer
General Manager of HOSHINOYA Tokyo
December 2017
Hoshino Resorts Inc.
Director of Group Operation Management Unit
June 2018
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.
IR Director of Finance & Administration Department,
Finance & Administration Division
December 2018
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.
IR Director of Corporate Planning & Administration
Department, Finance & Administration Division
December 2021
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Chief Sustainability Officer of Sustainability
Promotion Office (planned to assume the position)
April 2001
TAKENAKA CORPORATION
Yokohama Branch
April 2004
Kagoshima Prefectural Office
Building Division
April 2009
NOMURA FACILITIES, INC
General Manager
Facility Management Dept.
Mamoru
July 2015
Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.
of Engineering
Hokamaeda
Expert Consultant of Real Estate Risk Solution Dept.
