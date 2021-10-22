Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Change of Organization and Change of Important Employees at Asset Management Company

October 22, 2021

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Change of Organization and Change of Important Employees

at Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "HRR") entrusts asset management, announces it resolved at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today the change of organization as well as the change of important employees at the Asset Management Company. Details are as follows.

1. Details and Purposes of Organizational Change at the Asset Management Company, and the Date of Change

Details and purposes of organizational change at the Asset Management Company

Establishment of ESG Committee and Sustainability Promotion Office

HRR and the Asset Management Company believe it is important to maximize unitholder value by engaging in investment and asset management in a manner that is mindful of ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations, and heightening HRR's business sustainability. HRR and the Asset Management Company intend to continue to contribute to solving social issues by promoting initiatives to achieve sustainability, such as taking action with respect to the environment and saving energy at HRR's portfolio properties and streamlining energy use.

Furthermore, social interest for sustainability initiatives has been increasing recently, and the number of investors who treat such initiatives as an important consideration in investment decisions has been increasing.

Based on this initiative policy of HRR and the Asset Management Company as well as the external situation, the Asset Management Company will newly establish the ESG Committee and the Sustainability Promotion Office in order to promote proactive ESG and CSV (Creating Shared Value) activities at and acquire environmental certifications for HRR and the Asset Management Company.

Reorganization of Asset Management Division and name change to Investment Management Division (Placement of Acquisition Department into new Investment Management Division and establishment of Engineering Department in said Division)

Through the consolidation of the Acquisition Department and Asset Management Department I and II, which are under the current Asset Management Division, under the new Investment Management Division, HRR will work to increase operational efficiency by sharing information between acquisition duties and asset management duties, and expediting decision making. Please refer to 3) below for details concerning the Engineering Department that is to be newly established.

