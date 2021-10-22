Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Change of Organization and Change of Important Employees at Asset Management Company

10/22/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 22, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Change of Organization and Change of Important Employees

at Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "HRR") entrusts asset management, announces it resolved at its Board of Directors' Meeting held today the change of organization as well as the change of important employees at the Asset Management Company. Details are as follows.

1. Details and Purposes of Organizational Change at the Asset Management Company, and the Date of Change

  1. Details and purposes of organizational change at the Asset Management Company
  1. Establishment of ESG Committee and Sustainability Promotion Office

HRR and the Asset Management Company believe it is important to maximize unitholder value by engaging in investment and asset management in a manner that is mindful of ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations, and heightening HRR's business sustainability. HRR and the Asset Management Company intend to continue to contribute to solving social issues by promoting initiatives to achieve sustainability, such as taking action with respect to the environment and saving energy at HRR's portfolio properties and streamlining energy use.

Furthermore, social interest for sustainability initiatives has been increasing recently, and the number of investors who treat such initiatives as an important consideration in investment decisions has been increasing.

Based on this initiative policy of HRR and the Asset Management Company as well as the external situation, the Asset Management Company will newly establish the ESG Committee and the Sustainability Promotion Office in order to promote proactive ESG and CSV (Creating Shared Value) activities at and acquire environmental certifications for HRR and the Asset Management Company.

  1. Reorganization of Asset Management Division and name change to Investment Management Division (Placement of Acquisition Department into new Investment Management Division and establishment of Engineering Department in said Division)
    Through the consolidation of the Acquisition Department and Asset Management Department I and II, which are under the current Asset Management Division, under the new Investment Management Division, HRR will work to increase operational efficiency by sharing information between acquisition duties and asset management duties, and expediting decision making. Please refer to 3) below for details concerning the Engineering Department that is to be newly established.

1

  1. Establishment of Engineering Department

In order to maintain and improve the medium- to long-term asset value of assets owned by HRR, HRR will manage portfolio assets with an even more technical viewpoint concerning architecture and building equipment, and will newly establish the Engineering Department within the Investment Management Division, which will be reorganized as stated in 2) above.

  1. Transfer of personnel, administrative and information system functions from Corporate Planning & Administration Department to Finance & Administration Division
    In order to develop operational innovation related to personnel, administrative and information system duties throughout the entire company, these duties will be transferred from the Corporate Planning & Administration Department to the Finance & Administration Division.
  1. Date of change

December 1, 2021 (planned)

(Note) Organization charts of the Asset Management Company before and after the change of organization are as shown in Attachment 1. Furthermore, the partition of duties by the ESG Committee (new), Investment Management Division (reorganization and name change), Engineering Department (new), Finance & Administration Division, Corporate Planning & Administration Department and Sustainability Promotion Office (new) after the change is as shown in Attachment 2.

2. Change of Important Employees at the Asset Management Company (as of December 1, 2021 (planned))

Name

New Title

Previous Title

Chief Investment Officer, General

Chief Asset Management Officer,

General Manager of Asset

Manager of Acquisition Department,

Etsuro Takahashi

Management Department II,

General Manager of Asset

General Manager of Acquisition

Management Department II

Department

Masae Kikuchi

Chief Sustainability Officer

-

(Note)

Mamoru Hokamaeda

General Manager of Engineering

-

(Note)

Department

(Note) Career summary of newly appointed important employees is as shown in Attachment 3.

Required procedures such as notification, etc. of the above change will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.

2

Attachment 1

Organization chart of the Asset Management Company

General Meeting of Unitholders

Auditor

Board of Directors

Investment Management

Compliance Committee

Committee

President & CEO

Compliance Officer

Compliance Department

Asset

Finance &

Management

Administration

Division

Division

Acquisition

Asset Management

Asset Management

Corporate Planning

Finance &

& Administration

Accounting

Department

Department I

Department II

Department

Department

(As of December 1, 2021 (planned))

General Meeting of Unitholders

Auditor

Board of Directors

Investment Management Committee

Compliance Committee

ESG Committe

President & CEO

Sustainability Promotion Office

Investment

Management

Division

Compliance Officer

Compliance Department

Finance &

Administration

Division

Acquisition

Asset Management

Asset Management

Engineering

Corporate Planning

Finance &

& Administration

Accounting

Department

Department I

Department II

Department

Department

Department

3

Attachment 2

Partition of duties by the ESG Committee (new), Investment Management Division (reorganization and name change), Engineering Department (new), Finance & Administration Division, Corporate Planning & Administration Department and Sustainability Promotion Office (new)

(As of December 1, 2021 (planned))

Department

ESG Committee

Investment Management Division

Engineering Department

Finance & Administration Division

Corporate Planning &

Administration Department

Sustainability Promotion Office

Partition of Duties

  1. Deliberations and resolutions concerning policies, strategies, plans and measures related to ESG promotion
  2. Deliberations and resolutions concerning matters related to performance evaluations and monitoring of ESG promotion
  3. Deliberations and resolutions concerning matters related to acquisition and maintenance of certifications pertaining to ESG
  4. Deliberations and resolutions concerning matters related to initiatives and information disclosure pertaining to ESG
  5. Deliberations and resolutions concerning other incidental matters
  1. Establishment of investment management policy, investment management plans and asset management plan documents of the registered investment corporation that entrusts asset management to the Asset Management Company
  2. Control concerning investment and management
  3. Other incidental duties
  1. Duties related to formulation and implementation of construction plans for large-scale investments in order to increase the value and maintain the function of assets owned by HRR
  2. Duties related to inspection of details and construction costs concerning renewal and repair work for assets owned by HRR
  3. Duties related to investigation into real estate situation of assets acquired or owned by HRR
  4. Duties related to investigation into real estate situation of overseas real estate and other assets acquired or owned by HRR
  5. Other incidental duties
  1. Control concerning finance, disclosure and management duties of the Asset Management Company and HRR
  2. Duties related to administration, personnel, etc. of the Asset Management Company
  3. Duties related to information systems of the Asset Management Company
  4. Other incidental duties
  1. Duties related to drafting and management of management strategies and management plans of the Asset Management Company and HRR
  2. Duties related to investigation and analysis of financial markets, real estate investment trust markets, etc.
  3. Duties related to information disclosure to unitholders of HRR, etc.
  4. Duties related to response to unitholders of HRR, etc.
  5. Duties related to various types of negotiations by HRR with competent authorities
  6. Duties related to various types of negotiations pertaining to HRR with public institutions
  7. Duties related to various types of negotiations by the Asset Management Company with competent authorities
  8. Other incidental duties
  1. Duties related to drafting and management of policies, strategies, plans and measures pertaining to ESG promotion
  2. Drafting and monitoring matters concerning initiatives pertaining to ESG
  3. Duties related to acquisition and maintenance of certifications pertaining to ESG
  4. Duties related to initiatives and information disclosure pertaining to ESG
  5. Other incidental duties

4

Attachment 3

Career summary of newly appointed important employees

Title

Name

Career Summary (Company names, etc. at the relevant time)

January 1988

NIVEA-KAO, CO., LTD.

Assistant Brand Manager of Marketing Department

March 1996

Bristol-Myers Squibb K.K.

Brand Manager of Marketing Department

January 2000

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

Director of Bridal Advertising Unit

August 2008

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

HOSHINOYA Kyoto Opening Preparation Office

November 2009

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

General Manager of HOSHINOYA Kyoto

December 2012

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

Chief

General Manager of HOSHINOYA Karuizawa

Sustainability

Masae Kikuchi

December 2015

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

Officer

General Manager of HOSHINOYA Tokyo

December 2017

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

Director of Group Operation Management Unit

June 2018

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

IR Director of Finance & Administration Department,

Finance & Administration Division

December 2018

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

IR Director of Corporate Planning & Administration

Department, Finance & Administration Division

December 2021

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Chief Sustainability Officer of Sustainability

Promotion Office (planned to assume the position)

April 2001

TAKENAKA CORPORATION

Yokohama Branch

April 2004

Kagoshima Prefectural Office

Building Division

April 2009

NOMURA FACILITIES, INC

General Manager

Facility Management Dept.

Mamoru

July 2015

Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd.

of Engineering

Hokamaeda

Expert Consultant of Real Estate Risk Solution Dept.

Department

April 2020

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Asset Management Department I

December 2021

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

General Manager of Engineering Department,

Investment Management Division (planned to

assume the position)

5

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
10/20Hoshino Resorts REIT Receives Three-Star ESG Integration Rating
MT
10/17HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results (Awarded “3 Stars&..
PU
09/22Hoshino Resorts REIT to Issue $456 Million Investment Corporation Bonds
MT
09/20HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for In..
PU
08/19HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green B..
PU
08/19Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of Borrowings
CI
06/15HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Presentation Materials for the 16th Fiscal Period (ended April 2021..
PU
06/15HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : (REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended April 2021
PU
06/15Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Announces Distribution for the Period from November 1, 2020 ..
CI
06/15Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Period from November 1, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 182 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net income 2021 2 932 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net Debt 2021 59 071 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 B 1 440 M 1 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 728 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenji Akimoto Executive Officer
Hiroshi Shinagawa Supervisory Officer
Yukiko Fujikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.44.73%1 440
VICI PROPERTIES INC.18.12%19 026
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.14.49%11 938
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.16.27%11 551
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC29.55%6 395
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.22.67%4 523