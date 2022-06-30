Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

June 29, 2022

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

(Code: 3287)

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") announces that the terms for interest rate swap agreements (hereinafter referred to as the "Interest Rate Swap Agreements") have been decided and that it has concluded the Interest Rate Swap Agreements with regard to the borrowing of funds (Contract No. 0081 and 0082) announced in "Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.) and Interest Rate Swap Transactions" dated June 24, 2022, as follows.

1. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Contract No. 0081

Counterparty Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Notional principal 1,900,000,000 yen Fixed interest 0.4120% Interest rate rate payable Floating (Note 1) interest rate Base rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) receivable Commencement date July 1, 2022 Termination date December 29, 2028 (Note 2) First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the Payment date last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the termination date (Note 2)

(Note 1) The interest rate for Contract No. 0081 will be substantively fixed at 1.0470% through the Interest Rate Swap Agreements.

(Note 2) If the date is not a business day, it shall be the following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.