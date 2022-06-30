Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") announces that the terms for interest rate swap agreements (hereinafter referred to as the "Interest Rate Swap Agreements") have been decided and that it has concluded the Interest Rate Swap Agreements with regard to the borrowing of funds (Contract No. 0081 and 0082) announced in "Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.) and Interest Rate Swap Transactions" dated June 24, 2022, as follows.
1. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Contract No. 0081
Counterparty
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Notional principal
1,900,000,000 yen
Fixed interest
0.4120%
Interest rate
rate payable
Floating
(Note 1)
interest rate
Base rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)
receivable
Commencement date
July 1, 2022
Termination date
December 29, 2028 (Note 2)
First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the
Payment date
last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the
termination date (Note 2)
(Note 1) The interest rate for Contract No. 0081 will be substantively fixed at 1.0470% through the Interest Rate Swap Agreements.
(Note 2) If the date is not a business day, it shall be the following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.
Contract No. 0082
Counterparty
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Notional principal
4,300,000,000 yen
Fixed interest
0.4740%
Interest rate
rate payable
Floating
(Note 1)
interest rate
Base rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)
receivable
Commencement date
July 1, 2022
Termination date
December 28, 2029 (Note 2)
First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the
Payment date
last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the
termination date (Note 2)
(Note 1) The interest rate for Contract No. 0082 will be substantively fixed at 1.2140% through the Interest Rate Swap Agreements.
(Note 2) If the date is not a business day, it shall be the following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.
For details of the borrowings (Contract No. 0081 and 0082), which are the subjects of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements, and the reasons for conducting the Interest Rate Swap Transactions, please refer to "Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.) and Interest Rate Swap Transactions" dated June 24, 2022.
2. Future Outlook
Since the impact of the conclusion of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements is minimal, there is no revision to the operating result forecasts for the fiscal period ending October 2022 (May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending April 2023 (November 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023).
