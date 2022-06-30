Log in
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HOSHINOYA Okinawa (77.47% co-ownership))
PU
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds
PU
[DELAYED]SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY MATERIAL : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate
PU
Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

06/30/2022
June 29, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") announces that the terms for interest rate swap agreements (hereinafter referred to as the "Interest Rate Swap Agreements") have been decided and that it has concluded the Interest Rate Swap Agreements with regard to the borrowing of funds (Contract No. 0081 and 0082) announced in "Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.) and Interest Rate Swap Transactions" dated June 24, 2022, as follows.

1. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

  1. Contract No. 0081

Counterparty

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Notional principal

1,900,000,000 yen

Fixed interest

0.4120%

Interest rate

rate payable

Floating

(Note 1)

interest rate

Base rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)

receivable

Commencement date

July 1, 2022

Termination date

December 29, 2028 (Note 2)

First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the

Payment date

last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the

termination date (Note 2)

(Note 1) The interest rate for Contract No. 0081 will be substantively fixed at 1.0470% through the Interest Rate Swap Agreements.

(Note 2) If the date is not a business day, it shall be the following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.

Note:

This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the conclusion of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investments. When making an investment,

please ensure to read the prospectus for the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary Offering of

Investment Units prepared by HRR and any amendments thereto. Any investments should be made based on

your own assessment and at your own risk.

1

  1. Contract No. 0082

Counterparty

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Notional principal

4,300,000,000 yen

Fixed interest

0.4740%

Interest rate

rate payable

Floating

(Note 1)

interest rate

Base rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)

receivable

Commencement date

July 1, 2022

Termination date

December 28, 2029 (Note 2)

First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the

Payment date

last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the

termination date (Note 2)

(Note 1) The interest rate for Contract No. 0082 will be substantively fixed at 1.2140% through the Interest Rate Swap Agreements.

(Note 2) If the date is not a business day, it shall be the following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.

For details of the borrowings (Contract No. 0081 and 0082), which are the subjects of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements, and the reasons for conducting the Interest Rate Swap Transactions, please refer to "Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.) and Interest Rate Swap Transactions" dated June 24, 2022.

2. Future Outlook

Since the impact of the conclusion of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements is minimal, there is no revision to the operating result forecasts for the fiscal period ending October 2022 (May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending April 2023 (November 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023).

Note:

This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the conclusion of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investments. When making an investment,

please ensure to read the prospectus for the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary Offering of

Investment Units prepared by HRR and any amendments thereto. Any investments should be made based on

your own assessment and at your own risk.

2

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
