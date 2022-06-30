Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of Price, etc. regarding Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

June 21, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Determination of Price, etc. regarding Issuance of New Investment Units

and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") hereby announces that, with regard to the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of HRR held on June 15, 2022, HRR has determined the Issue Price, Offer Price and other matters relating to the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units at the Board of Directors meeting of HRR held today, as follows:

1. Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering (Public Offering)

(1) Paid-in amount 589,692 yen per unit (Issue Value) (2) Total paid-in amount 6,292,013,640 yen (Total issue Value) (3) Issue Price 610,350 yen per unit (Offer Price) (4) Total issue Price 6,512,434,500 yen (Total offer Price) (5) Offering Period Wednesday, June 22, 2022 (6) Payment period of From Wednesday, June 22, 2022 to Thursday, June 23, 2022 application money (7) Due date of payment Monday, June 27, 2022 (8) Delivery date Tuesday, June 28, 2022

(Note) Underwriters purchase and underwrite the units at the paid-in amount (Issue Value) and offer them at the Issue price (Offer Price).