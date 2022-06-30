Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
656000.00 JPY   +0.61%
Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of Price, etc. regarding Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
June 21, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Determination of Price, etc. regarding Issuance of New Investment Units

and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") hereby announces that, with regard to the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of HRR held on June 15, 2022, HRR has determined the Issue Price, Offer Price and other matters relating to the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units at the Board of Directors meeting of HRR held today, as follows:

1. Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering (Public Offering)

(1)

Paid-in amount

589,692 yen per unit

(Issue Value)

(2)

Total paid-in amount

6,292,013,640 yen

(Total issue Value)

(3)

Issue Price

610,350 yen per unit

(Offer Price)

(4)

Total issue Price

6,512,434,500 yen

(Total offer Price)

(5)

Offering Period

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

(6)

Payment period of

From Wednesday, June 22, 2022 to Thursday, June 23, 2022

application money

(7)

Due date of payment

Monday, June 27, 2022

(8)

Delivery date

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

(Note) Underwriters purchase and underwrite the units at the paid-in amount (Issue Value) and offer them at the Issue price (Offer Price).

Note:

This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary

Offering of the Investment Units by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investments.

When making an investment, please ensure to read the prospectus for the issuance of new Investment Units and

Secondary Offering of Investment Units prepared by HRR and any amendments thereto. Any investments should

be made based on your own assessment and at your own risk.

1

2. Secondary offering of Investment Units (Secondary offering by way of Over-Allotment)

(1)

Number of Investment Units

533 units

to be offered

(2)

Selling price

610,350 yen per unit

(3)

Total Selling Price

325,316,550 yen

(4)

Offering Period

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

(5)

Payment period of

From Wednesday, June 22, 2022 to Thursday, June 23, 2022

application money

(6)

Delivery date

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

3. Issuance of new Investment Units by way of Third-Party Allotment

(1)

Paid-in amount

589,692 yen per unit

(Issue Value)

(2)

Total paid-in amount

314,305,836 yen

(Total issue Value)

(Maximum)

(3)

Offer Period

Monday, July 25, 2022

(Application Deadline)

(4)

Due date of payment

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

(Note) Investment units for which no application has been made by the Offer Period (Application Deadline) described in (3) above shall not be issued.

< Reference >

1. Calculation of Issue Value and Selling Price

(1)

Calculation base date and

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

626,000yen

price

(2)

Discount rate

2.50%

2. Period of Syndicate Cover Transactions

From Thursday, June 23, 2022 to Wednesday, July 20, 2022

3. Use of funds raised

The net proceeds of 6,292,013,640 yen from the Public Offering will be used for the acquisition fund for the new Specified Assets (which has the meaning prescribed in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. And the same shall apply hereinafter.) to be acquired by HRR and for the related expenses as described in the "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HOSHINOYA Okinawa (77.47% co-ownership))" as of June 15, 2022. If there are residual funds, they will be used as cash on hand, along with 314,305,836 yen, the maximum amount of proceeds by the issuance of new Investment Units through the Third-Party Allotment resolved on the same date as the Public Offering, and will be deposited with financial institutions until disbursement, and will be used as part of funds for the acquisition of the Specified Assets in the future or as part of funds for the repayment of loans.

*The HRR website address: https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/

Note:

This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new Investment Units and Secondary

Offering of the Investment Units by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investments.

When making an investment, please ensure to read the prospectus for the issuance of new Investment Units and

Secondary Offering of Investment Units prepared by HRR and any amendments thereto. Any investments should

be made based on your own assessment and at your own risk.

2

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
