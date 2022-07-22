Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
637000.00 JPY    0.00%
02:24aHOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued under Third-Party Allotment
PU
07/01Hoshino Resorts Acquires Hotel in Yomitan, Japan for $90 Million
MT
06/30HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HOSHINOYA Okinawa (77.47% co-ownership))
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued under Third-Party Allotment

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22, 2022

For immediate release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued

under Third-Party Allotment

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") hereby announces that, with regard to the issuance of new Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment, which was resolved concurrently with the issuance of new Investment Units by Public Offering and Secondary offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering by Over-Allotment) at HRR's Board of Directors Meeting held on June 15, 2022 and June 21, 2022, the allottee informed us that it would subscribe for all of the Investment Units scheduled to be issued, as set forth below:

(1)

Number of New

533 units

Investment Units Issued

(Number of Investment Units to be issued: 533 units)

(2)

Total paid-in amount

314,305,836 yen

(Total Issue Value)

(589,692 yen per unit)

(3)

Offering period

Monday, July 25, 2022

(Application Deadline)

(4)

Due date of payment

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

(5)

Allottee

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Note:

This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new Investment Units by way of the

Third-Party Allotment by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investments .

1

< Reference >

  1. The issuance of new Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment mentioned above was resolved concurrently with the issuance of new Investment Units by Public Offering and Secondary Offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering through Over-Allotment) at HRR's Board of Directors Meeting held on June 15, 2022 and June 21, 2022.
    For details of the Third-Party Allotment, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced on June 15, 2022 and "Notice Concerning Determination of Price, etc. regarding Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 21, 2022.
  2. Changes in the total number of Investment Units issued under the above Third-Party Allotment

Total number of Investment Units issued and

255,025 units

outstanding

Number of Investment Units increased this time

533 units

Total number of Investment Units issued after the

255,558 units

Third-Party Allotment

3. Use of funds raised by the above-mentionedThird-Party Allotment

The proceeds from the above issuance of new Investment Units through the Third-Party Allotment of 314,305,836 yen will be used as cash on hand and deposited with financial institutions until disbursement, and will be used as part of the funds for the acquisition of Specified Assets (which have the meaning of Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.) in the future or part of the funds for the repayment of loans.

*The HRR website address: https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/

Note:

This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new Investment Units by way of the

Third-Party Allotment by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investments .

2

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
02:24aHOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Uni..
PU
07/01Hoshino Resorts Acquires Hotel in Yomitan, Japan for $90 Million
MT
06/30HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HO..
PU
06/30HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds
PU
06/30[DELAYED]SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY M : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units ..
PU
06/30HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of Price, etc. regarding Issuance o..
PU
06/30HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, e..
PU
06/30HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
PU
06/30HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Of..
PU
06/16HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : (REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended April 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 377 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net income 2022 3 290 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 163 B 1 179 M 1 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,7x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 637 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Akimoto Executive Officer
Hiroshi Shinagawa Supervisory Officer
Yukiko Fujikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.-2.45%1 179
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.9.56%31 779
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.3.64%12 829
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-0.29%12 394
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-7.41%4 640
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-0.19%3 733