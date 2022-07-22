Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued under Third-Party Allotment

July 22, 2022

For immediate release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued

under Third-Party Allotment

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") hereby announces that, with regard to the issuance of new Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment, which was resolved concurrently with the issuance of new Investment Units by Public Offering and Secondary offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering by Over-Allotment) at HRR's Board of Directors Meeting held on June 15, 2022 and June 21, 2022, the allottee informed us that it would subscribe for all of the Investment Units scheduled to be issued, as set forth below:

(1) Number of New 533 units Investment Units Issued (Number of Investment Units to be issued: 533 units) (2) Total paid-in amount 314,305,836 yen (Total Issue Value) (589,692 yen per unit) (3) Offering period Monday, July 25, 2022 (Application Deadline) (4) Due date of payment Tuesday, July 26, 2022 (5) Allottee Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.