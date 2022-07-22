Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued under Third-Party Allotment
July 22, 2022
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director
(Code: 3287)
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO
Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO
TEL: +81-3-5159-6338
Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued
under Third-Party Allotment
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") hereby announces that, with regard to the issuance of new Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment, which was resolved concurrently with the issuance of new Investment Units by Public Offering and Secondary offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering by Over-Allotment) at HRR's Board of Directors Meeting held on June 15, 2022 and June 21, 2022, the allottee informed us that it would subscribe for all of the Investment Units scheduled to be issued, as set forth below:
(1)
Number of New
533 units
Investment Units Issued
(Number of Investment Units to be issued: 533 units)
(2)
Total paid-in amount
314,305,836 yen
(Total Issue Value)
(589,692 yen per unit)
(3)
Offering period
Monday, July 25, 2022
(Application Deadline)
(4)
Due date of payment
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
(5)
Allottee
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Note:
This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new Investment Units by way of the
Third-Party Allotment by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investments .
< Reference >
The issuance of new Investment Units through Third-Party Allotment mentioned above was resolved concurrently with the issuance of new Investment Units by Public Offering and Secondary Offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering through Over-Allotment) at HRR's Board of Directors Meeting held on June 15, 2022 and June 21, 2022.
For details of the Third-Party Allotment, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced on June 15, 2022 and "Notice Concerning Determination of Price, etc. regarding Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 21, 2022.
Changes in the total number of Investment Units issued under the above Third-Party Allotment
Total number of Investment Units issued and
255,025 units
outstanding
Number of Investment Units increased this time
533 units
Total number of Investment Units issued after the
255,558 units
Third-Party Allotment
3. Use of funds raised by the above-mentionedThird-Party Allotment
The proceeds from the above issuance of new Investment Units through the Third-Party Allotment of 314,305,836 yen will be used as cash on hand and deposited with financial institutions until disbursement, and will be used as part of the funds for the acquisition of Specified Assets (which have the meaning of Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.) in the future or part of the funds for the repayment of loans.
