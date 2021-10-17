Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results (Awarded “3 Stars” in GRESB Real Estate Assessment and “A Level” for GRESB Public Disclosure)

10/17/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 18, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results

(Awarded "3 Stars" in GRESB Real Estate Assessment and "A Level" for GRESB Public Disclosure)

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "HRR") announces it received "3 Stars" in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment and the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, which assesses the width of ESG disclosure, as follows.

1. Assessment Results for HRR

In the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, HRR received a "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants.

HRR and Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which HRR entrusts asset management, believe it is important to engage in investment and asset management in a manner that is mindful of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) considerations, while also maximizing unitholder value and heightening HRR's business sustainability. In line with this thinking, HRR has continued to proactively and constantly promote sustainability initiatives after receiving a "2 Stars" in GRESB Rating the first time it participated in 2020, and as a result, HRR believes it was able to receive an evaluation that exceeded the previous year.

It also won a "Green Star" designation for the second consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

Moreover, HRR also received the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, which assesses the width of ESG disclosure, exceeding the "B Level" it received last year.

1

2. Outline of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

GRESB is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG integration of real estate companies and funds, as well as the name of organization which runs the assessment. It was founded in 2009 by a group of major European pension funds who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Currently, 140 Investor Members (with more than $47 trillion in assets under management) use GRESB data for their investment decision-making and engagement with investees, and several institutions from Japan including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) utilize GRESB Assessment results. In 2021, 1,520 listed or private real estate companies/funds participated in GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

For more information on the GRESB Assessment, please visit the GRESB website below. https://gresb.com/nl-en/

3. HRR's Sustainability Initiatives Going Forward

HRR and the Asset Management Company believe that this outcome is extremely significant. Going forward, HRR intends to continue to contribute to the future through unique investments and asset management while maintaining and improving this certification as well as achieving CSV (Creating Shared Value) to solve social issues in accordance with its sustainability policy.

For details regarding HRR's sustainability policy and initiatives thus far, please refer to the following website. https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/sustainability/index.html

2

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 03:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
10/17HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results (Awarded “3 Stars&..
PU
09/22Hoshino Resorts REIT to Issue $456 Million Investment Corporation Bonds
MT
09/20HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for In..
PU
08/19HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green B..
PU
08/19Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of Borrowings
CI
06/15HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Presentation Materials for the 16th Fiscal Period (ended April 2021..
PU
06/15HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : (REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended April 2021
PU
06/15Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Period Ending Octo..
CI
06/15Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Period from November 1, ..
CI
06/15Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Announces Distribution for the Period from November 1, 2020 ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 182 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
Net income 2021 2 932 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net Debt 2021 59 071 M 516 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 B 1 440 M 1 437 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 731 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenji Akimoto Executive Officer
Hiroshi Shinagawa Supervisory Officer
Yukiko Fujikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.45.33%1 440
VICI PROPERTIES INC.17.92%18 912
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.14.70%11 980
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.16.34%11 558
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC29.01%6 326
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.24.26%4 582