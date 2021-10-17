Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results (Awarded “3 Stars” in GRESB Real Estate Assessment and “A Level” for GRESB Public Disclosure)

October 18, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results

(Awarded "3 Stars" in GRESB Real Estate Assessment and "A Level" for GRESB Public Disclosure)

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "HRR") announces it received "3 Stars" in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment and the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, which assesses the width of ESG disclosure, as follows.

1. Assessment Results for HRR

In the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, HRR received a "3 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants.

HRR and Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which HRR entrusts asset management, believe it is important to engage in investment and asset management in a manner that is mindful of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) considerations, while also maximizing unitholder value and heightening HRR's business sustainability. In line with this thinking, HRR has continued to proactively and constantly promote sustainability initiatives after receiving a "2 Stars" in GRESB Rating the first time it participated in 2020, and as a result, HRR believes it was able to receive an evaluation that exceeded the previous year.

It also won a "Green Star" designation for the second consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

Moreover, HRR also received the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, which assesses the width of ESG disclosure, exceeding the "B Level" it received last year.

1