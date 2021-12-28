Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Result of Issuance of New Investment Units by Way of Third-Party Allotment

12/28/2021 | 01:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 17, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Result of Issuance of New Investment Units by Way of Third-Party Allotment

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. announces that notification was received today from the allottee, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., that all the investment units planned to be issued by way of third -party allotment, which was resolved at the same time as the issuance of new investment units through public offering and the secondary offering of investment units through over-allotment, by resolution at the Board of Directors' meetings held on November 10, 2021 and November 17, 2021 would not be subscribed to in the period until the subscription date (December 20, 2021).

As a result, the issuance of new investment units by way of third -party allotment referred to here will not be conducted. The total number of issued investment units as of today is 244,355 units.

Overview of issuance of new investment units by way of third-party allotment resolved at the Board of Directors' meetings held on November 10, 2021 and November 17, 2021

(1)

Total number of investment

969 units

units to be offered:

(2)

Paid-in amount (issue value):

646,467 yen per unit

(3)

Total paid-in amount

626,426,523 yen

(total issue value) (maximum):

(4)

Subscription period

December 20, 2021 (Monday)

(Subscription date):

(5)

Payment date:

December 21, 2021 (Tuesday)

(6)

Third party allottee:

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

*Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. website address: https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/

Disclaimer: This press release is a document for public announcement concerning the result of the issuance of new investment units by way of third-party allotment, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment.

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
01:47aHOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Result of Issuance of New Investment Units by Way..
PU
12/15HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : (REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended October 2021
PU
12/15HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Presentation Materials for the 17th Fiscal Period (ended October 20..
PU
12/15Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Half Year Ending A..
CI
12/07HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations
PU
12/02Hoshino Resorts REIT's Unit Acquires $99 Million of Assets in Japan
MT
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Of..
PU
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Determination on Prices and Other Matters for Iss..
PU
12/01[DELAYED] SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY : ‘Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment..
PU
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Revisions to Management Status Forecast and Distr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 190 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
Net income 2022 2 745 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 160 B 1 396 M 1 395 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,4x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 656 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Akimoto Executive Officer
Hiroshi Shinagawa Supervisory Officer
Yukiko Fujikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.30.42%1 396
VICI PROPERTIES INC.13.33%18 177
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.18.59%12 389
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.9.67%11 441
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC26.87%6 221
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.31.57%4 851