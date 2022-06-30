Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds

June 15, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") announces the resolution made at its Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 15, 2022 to conduct borrowing (hereinafter the "Borrowing") as follows.

1. Details of the Borrowing (scheduled)

Planned Final repayment Lender(s) borrowing Interest rate Repayment method date (Note 2) amount (Note 2) (Note 2) (Note 2) (Note 3) MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1.9 billion Base interest rate + December 29, 2028 Lump-sum 0.635% repayment at Development Bank of Japan Inc. yen (Note 6) (Note 4) (Note 5) maturity Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Base interest rate + Lump-sum Resona Bank, Limited 4.3 billion December 28, 2029 0.740% repayment at Mizuho Bank, Ltd. yen (Note 6) (Note 4) (Note 5) maturity

(Note 1) This notice is based on details contained in the notice of the screening result regarding this loan issued by the financial institutions (hereinafter referred to as "Letter of Intent"). There is no guarantee that the loan will be actually implemented.

(Note 2) The "Lender(s)", "Interest rate", "Final repayment date" and "Repayment method" are the same as described in the Term Sheet referred to by the Letter of Intent. The actual "Lender(s)", "Interest rate", "Final repayment date" and "Repayment method" may differ from the above. The same applies below.

(Note 3) The "Planned borrowing amount" is an estimated value calculated by the Asset Management Company based on the loan amount stated in the Letter of Intent and the Term Sheet referred to by the Letter of Intent, and on the estimated total amount of the issue value for the Public Offering and the Third-party Allotment (meaning the Public Offering and the Third-party Allotment of the Investment Units resolved at the meeting of HRR's Board of Directors held on June 15, 2022 as stated in the "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" separately announced as of today. The same applies below.) The actual loan amount shall be determined based on the loan agreement to be concluded after determination of the issue value of the Public Offering and the Third-Party Allotment, therefore it may change depending on the total issue value of the Public Offering and the total issue value of the Third-Party Allotment, etc. The same applies below.

(Note 4) For the "base interest rate", we schedule to adopt the interest rate (floating rate) determined based on the JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR, but such schedule is current as of today and is subject to change.

(Note 5) HRR has a policy of concluding an interest rate swap agreement and fixing the interest rates.

(Note 6) If this day does not coincide with a business day, it shall be changed to following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, then the date shall be the immediately preceding business day. As of today, the drawdown date is scheduled to be July 1, 2022, but may be changed upon agreement between HRR and the lender(s).

(Note 7) If the total amount of the proceeds from the Public Offering and each of the above loans is less than the acquisition funds of the assets to be acquired and related costs, HRR plans, in addition to each of the above loans, to borrow up to the following amount (hereinafter referred to as the "Backup Loan"). However, since the loan is planned to be made only when the total amount of the proceeds from the Public Offering and each of the above loans is less than the acquisition fund of the assets to be acquired and related expenses, the loan is not guaranteed.