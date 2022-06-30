Log in
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
656000.00 JPY   +0.61%
02:22aHOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HOSHINOYA Okinawa (77.47% co-ownership))
PU
02:22aHOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds
PU
02:22a[DELAYED]SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY MATERIAL : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate
PU
Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.) and Interest Rate Swap Transactions

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
June 24, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.)

and Interest Rate Swap Transactions

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") announces that the terms, etc., have been determined for the borrowing of funds announced in "Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds" on June 15, 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the "Borrowing") and also that it resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 24, 2022 to execute interest rate swap transactions.

1. Details of the Borrowings

  1. Contract No. 0081

(i)

Lender(s)

MUFG Bank, Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui

Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(ii)

Borrowing amount

1,900,000,000 yen

(iii)

Interest rate

Base interest rate (Note 1) +0.635% (floating rate) (Note 2)

(iv)

Borrowing date

July 1, 2022

(v)

Borrowing method

Conclusion of individual lending agreements with the above lender(s) on

June 29, 2022

(vi)

Final repayment date

December 29, 2028 (Note 3)

(vii)

Repayment method

Lump-sum repayment at maturity

First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the

(viii)

Interest payment dates

last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the

final repayment date (Note 3)

(ix)

Collateral

Unsecured and unguaranteed

  1. Contract No. 0082

(i)

Lender(s)

MUFG Bank, Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui

Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(ii)

Borrowing amount

4,300,000,000 yen

(iii)

Interest rate

Base interest rate (Note 1) +0.740% (floating rate) (Note 2)

(iv)

Borrowing date

July 1, 2022

(v)

Borrowing method

Conclusion of individual lending agreements with the above lender(s) on

June 29, 2022

(vi)

Final repayment date

December 28, 2029 (Note 3)

(vii)

Repayment method

Lump-sum repayment at maturity

First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the

(viii)

Interest payment dates

last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the

final repayment date (Note 3)

(ix)

Collateral

Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note 1) "Base interest rate" shall be the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration at a prescribed time two business days prior to the immediately preceding interest payment date (or the borrowing date for the first interest payment) for each interest payment date. However, if there is no corresponding rate for the period, the base rate shall be calculated based on the method specified in the agreement. The JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be found on the JBA TIBOR Administration website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

(Note 2) The (annual) interest rate will be substantively fixed through the interest rate swap agreements. For details, please refer to "4. Interest Rate Swap Transactions" below.

(Note 3) If the date is not a business day, it shall be the following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.

  1. Purpose for the Borrowing
    HRR will borrow the funds in order to appropriate them to part of the acquisition costs (planned acquisition price) of 12,210 million yen and related expenses (consumption tax and local consumption tax are included. The same applies below.) for the acquisition of HOSHINOYA Okinawa (hereinafter referred to as "Assets to be Acquired"), announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HOSHINOYA Okinawa (77.47% co-ownership))" dated June 15, 2022.
  2. Amount, Use and Timing of Expenditure of Funds to be Procured
  1. Amount of Funds to be Procured 6,200,000,000 yen (scheduled)
  2. Specific Use of Funds to be Procured
    Funds will be appropriated to part of the acquisition cost and related expenses for the Assets to Be Acquired.
  3. Timing of Expenditure July 1, 2022 (scheduled)
  1. The Interest Rate Swap Transactions
  1. Reasons for Conducting the Interest Rate Swap Transactions
    This is to hedge the risk of interest rate increases by fixing the interest rate payable for the Borrowings. Depending on the terms of the fixed interest rate payable to be determined on June 29, 2022, such interest rate swap transactions may not be conducted.

  1. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Transactions
  1. Contract No. 0081

Counterparty

To be determined (Note)

Notional principal

1,900,000,000 yen

Interest

Fixed interest rate payable

To be determined (Note)

rate

Floating interest rate receivable

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)

Commencement date

July 1, 2022

Termination date

December 29, 2028

First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent

Payment date

payments on the last day of December, March, June and

September each year and on the termination date

  1. Contract No. 0082

Counterparty

To be determined (Note)

Notional principal

4,300,000,000 yen

Interest

Fixed interest rate payable

To be determined (Note)

rate

Floating interest rate receivable

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)

Commencement date

July 1, 2022

Termination date

December 28, 2029

First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent

Payment date

payments on the last day of December, March, June and

September each year and on the termination date

(Note)

The counterparty and the fixed interest rate payable will be determined on June 29, 2022 and will be announced as soon as they are

determined.

5. Status of Borrowings, etc. Before and After Executing the Borrowings

(millions of yen)

Before executing the

After executing the

Change

Borrowings

Borrowings

Short-term borrowings (Note 1)

-

-

-

Long-term borrowings (Note 1)

65,624

71,824

+6,200

Total borrowings

65,624

71,824

+6,200

(Green loans)

3,900

3,900

-

Investment corporation bonds

2,800

2,800

-

(Green bonds)

1,300

1,300

-

Total borrowings and investment

68,424

74,624

+6,200

corporation bonds

(Green finance)

5,200

5,200

-

(Note 1) Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings with original maturities of one year or less, and long-term borrowings refer to borrowings with original maturities of more than one year.

(Note 2) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

6. Other Matters Necessary for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Provided Information There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" described in the Securities Report filed on June 15, 2022 with respect to the risks involved in the Borrowing.

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
