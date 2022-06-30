Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.) and Interest Rate Swap Transactions

Any investments should be made based on your own assessment and at your own risk.

Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units prepared by HRR and any amendments thereto.

investments. When making an investment, please ensure to read the prospectus for the issuance of new

etc.) and interest rate swap transactions by HRR and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of

This press release is for the purpose of publicly announcing the borrowing of funds (determination of terms,

last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the

First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the

Conclusion of individual lending agreements with the above lender(s) on

MUFG Bank, Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HRR") announces that the terms, etc., have been determined for the borrowing of funds announced in "Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds" on June 15, 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the "Borrowing") and also that it resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 24, 2022 to execute interest rate swap transactions.

Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Terms, etc.)

Contract No. 0082

(i) Lender(s) MUFG Bank, Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (ii) Borrowing amount 4,300,000,000 yen (iii) Interest rate Base interest rate (Note 1) +0.740% (floating rate) (Note 2) (iv) Borrowing date July 1, 2022 (v) Borrowing method Conclusion of individual lending agreements with the above lender(s) on June 29, 2022 (vi) Final repayment date December 28, 2029 (Note 3) (vii) Repayment method Lump-sum repayment at maturity First payment on September 30, 2022, with subsequent payments on the (viii) Interest payment dates last day of December, March, June and September each year and on the final repayment date (Note 3) (ix) Collateral Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note 1) "Base interest rate" shall be the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration at a prescribed time two business days prior to the immediately preceding interest payment date (or the borrowing date for the first interest payment) for each interest payment date. However, if there is no corresponding rate for the period, the base rate shall be calculated based on the method specified in the agreement. The JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be found on the JBA TIBOR Administration website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

(Note 2) The (annual) interest rate will be substantively fixed through the interest rate swap agreements. For details, please refer to "4. Interest Rate Swap Transactions" below.

(Note 3) If the date is not a business day, it shall be the following business day. If the following business day falls in the following month, it shall be the immediately preceding business day.

Purpose for the Borrowing

HRR will borrow the funds in order to appropriate them to part of the acquisition costs (planned acquisition price) of 12,210 million yen and related expenses (consumption tax and local consumption tax are included. The same applies below.) for the acquisition of HOSHINOYA Okinawa (hereinafter referred to as "Assets to be Acquired"), announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Lease of Domestic Real Estate (HOSHINOYA Okinawa (77.47% co-ownership))" dated June 15, 2022. Amount, Use and Timing of Expenditure of Funds to be Procured

Amount of Funds to be Procured 6,200,000,000 yen (scheduled) Specific Use of Funds to be Procured

Funds will be appropriated to part of the acquisition cost and related expenses for the Assets to Be Acquired. Timing of Expenditure July 1, 2022 (scheduled)

The Interest Rate Swap Transactions

Reasons for Conducting the Interest Rate Swap Transactions

This is to hedge the risk of interest rate increases by fixing the interest rate payable for the Borrowings. Depending on the terms of the fixed interest rate payable to be determined on June 29, 2022, such interest rate swap transactions may not be conducted.