Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoshino Resorts REIT : Presentation Materials for the 17th Fiscal Period (ended October 2021)

12/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17th Fiscal Period ended October 2021

Presentation Materials

Dec. 15, 2021

Securities Code: 3287 https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/

KAI Kirishima / Bathing hut

Asset Management Company: Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

HRR is creating schemes to benefit from

the growth of Japan's tourism industry

We believe the tourism industry is very important for Japan's revitalization in an aging society with a declining birthrate.

We aim to create schemes to benefit from the growth in Japan's tourism industry through unitholders owning investment units, and continually expand unitholder value.

KAI Nagato / Lobby

1

Table of contents

. Implementation of the 8th public

. Appendix (1)

offering and highlights of the 17th

About Hoshino Resorts

43

fiscal period ended October 2021

3

. Appendix (2)

. Forecasts for 18th fiscal period

Information regarding owned properties

50

ending April 2022 and 19th fiscal

period ending October 2022

23

. Appendix (3)

Information regarding owned properties

. Future operation strategy

29

(financial)

61

. ESG initiatives

38

The following abbreviations are used hereinafter.

"Hoshino Resorts", "Hoshino Resorts Group"

Hoshino Resorts Inc. its parent company and its subsidiaries

"4 HOSHINOYA Properties"

HOSHINOYA Karuizawa, HOSHINOYA Kyoto, HOSHINOYA Fuji and HOSHINOYA Taketomi Island

"2 RISONARE Properties"

RISONARE Yatsugatake, RISONARE Atami

"8 KAI Properties"

KAI Matsumoto, KAI Izumo, KAI Ito, KAI Hakone, KAI Aso, KAI Kawaji, KAI Kinugawa and KAI Kaga

"10 KAI Properties"

KAI Matsumoto, KAI Izumo, KAI Ito, KAI Hakone, KAI Aso, KAI Kawaji, KAI Kinugawa, KAI Kaga, KAI Alps and KAI Enshu

"11 KAI Properties"

KAI Matsumoto, KAI Izumo, KAI Ito, KAI Hakone, KAI Aso, KAI Kawaji, KAI Kinugawa, KAI Kaga, KAI Alps, KAI Enshu and KAI Nagato

"22 Roadside Properties", "Roadside"

22 Chisun Inn budget hotels operated by the Solare Group

"3 ACP Properties"

ANA Crowne Plaza Hiroshima, ANA Crowne Plaza Kanazawa and ANA Crowne Plaza Toyama

"4 ACP Properties"

ANA Crowne Plaza Hiroshima, ANA Crowne Plaza Fukuoka, ANA Crowne Plaza Kanazawa and ANA Crowne Plaza Toyama

"4 the b Properties"

the b akasaka, the b sangenjaya, the b nagoya and the b kobe

"2 Hyatt Properties"

Hyatt Regency Osaka, Grand Hyatt Fukuoka

"5 Candeo Properties"

Candeo Hotels Handa, Candeo Hotels Chino, Candeo Hotels Fukuyama, Candeo Hotels Sano and Candeo Hotels Kameyama

"3 Greens Properties"

Comfort Hotel Hakodate, Comfort Hotel Tomakomai and Comfort Hotel Kure

Unless otherwise noted, monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest unit and ratios are rounded to the nearest unit. Main monthly indicators and inbound ratios are based on figures supplied by tenants.

QR codes can be scanned using a smartphone or other device to access the website.

Iriomote-jima

2

Implementation of the 8th public offering and highlights of the 17th

fiscal period ended

October 2021

KAI Beppu / bath place

Overview of the public offering

Initiatives of Hoshino Resorts REIT (1) Steering the course towards future growth (Summary of the 8th public offering)

HRR has strived to improve investor value by actively acquiring properties and replacing assets even under the COVID-19 pandemic. An 8th public offering has been conducted with the aims of further increasing the ratio of properties operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group and building a financial platform for promoting a new phase of growth.

Assets acquired

Property name

KAI Kirishima

KAI Beppu

Picture of property

Acquisition method

Sponsor pipeline

(DBJ joint fund development)

Completion date

Oct. 2020

Feb. 2021

Acquisition price

3,913 million Yen

7,335 million Yen

Real estate

4,020 million Yen

7,650 million Yen

appraisal value

To real estate

97.3%

95.9%

appraisal value

Acquisition date

December 1, 2021

Beforethepublic

offering(endofthe

17thFPendedOct.2021)

No. of

63

properties

Asset size

165.6 billion Yen

Ratio of

properties

33.7%

operated by the

Hoshino Resorts

Group

NAV per

522,634 Yen

unit(Note 2)

LTV(Note 3

38.1%

Acquisition

5.6 billion Yen

capability

(Note 4)

Afterthepublic

offering

(endofthe18thFPending

Apr.2022)

65

176.8 billion Yen

37.9%

535,247 Yen

35.4%

14.7 billion Yen

Aim of HRR (1)

By increasing the ratio of properties

operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group, we aim to improve the stability of earnings and the growth potential of our portfolio

Implemented a public offering aimed at

increasing NAV per unit in order to

increase investor value

Aim of HRR (2)

In order to acquire properties flexibly, we

plan to expand acquisition capability

Aiming to build a financial base that can steadily invest in growth opportunities that capture the revival of tourism demand

Outline of the 8th public offering

Type of offering

Domestic offering

Number of investment

units in offering (public

19,390 units

offering)

Payment amount

12,534 million Yen

(public offering)

Issue price

669,825 Yen

Date of resolution to

Nov. 10, 2021

issue units (Note 1)

Date of determination

Nov. 17, 2021

of issue price (Note 1)

Lead managing

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

underwriter

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Trend of the asset size of HRR

Properties operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group

(Unit: billion Yen, based on acquisition price)

Properties operated by outside operators

replacement

through third-

8th public offering

Assets acquired through 8th public offering

Asset

Capital increase

7th PO

party allotment in

Assets acquired

6th PO

5th PO

May 2021

3rd PO

4th PO

Grand Hyatt

2nd PO

HOSHINOYA

Hotel androoms

KAI Kirishima KAI Beppu

Taketomi Island

Fukuoka

KAI Nagato

1st PO

RISONARE

Other

Osaka Hommachi

5 properties

176.8

KAI Kinugawa

OMO7

Atami

KAI Kaga

HOSHINOYA

+11.2

Other 4

Asahikawa

Fuji

155.6 155.6

161.7

Aiming to

146.7

146.7

properties

increase ratio of

3 Greens

109.1 113.4

Group-operated

Properties

properties

5 Candeo

90

93.1

HOSHINOYA Kyoto

Properties

KAI Aso KAI Kawaji

50.0%

Other 21 properties

42.5

33.3

33.3

(Medium-term

15

15

37.9%

target)

32.0%

32.0%

32.2%

32.2%

32.6%

33.7%

34.2%

36.5%

31.1%

33.7%

29.4%

29.4%

58.0%

45.5%

100.0%100.0% 58.0%

FP ended FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

FP ended

Before

After

Oct. 2013 Apr. 2014

Oct. 2014 Apr. 2015 Oct. 2015 Apr. 2016 Oct. 2016 Apr. 2017 Oct. 2017 Apr. 2018 Oct. 2018 Apr. 2019 Oct. 2019 Apr. 2020 Oct. 2020 Apr. 2021

8th PO

8th PO

(Note 1) At the Board of Directors Meetings held on November 10 and November 17, 2021, it was decided to issue new investment equity through third-party allocation of units. If Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. issued an application for all the units issued through third-party allocation of units (maximum of 969 units), in addition to the number of units issued in the 8th public offering, a maximum of 969 additional units (payment amount: 626 million yen) will be issued.

(Note 2) "NAV per unit" before the public offering was calculated by dividing the NAV as of the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021 by the total number of issued investment units as of October 31, 2021 (224,965 units). NAV per unit after the public offering was calculated by dividing the predicted NAV (calculated by the Asset Management Company) as of the end of the 18th fiscal period ending Apr. 2022, by the total number of investment units expected to be issued as of April 30, 2022 (245,324 units).

(Note 3) "LTV" is the ratio of interest-bearing debt to the Investment Corporation's total assets at a given time. The LTV before the public offering is the interest-bearing debt ratio as of the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021. The LTV after the public offering is the predicted interest-bearing debt ratio as of the end of the 18th fiscal period ending Apr. 2022, calculated by the Asset Management Company based on the change in interest-bearing debt and total assets

indicated in balance sheets between the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021 and the conclusion of the public offering.

4

(Note 4) "Acquisition capacity" indicates the amount of acquisition capability if LTV before the public offering and LTV after the public offering are raised to 40.0%, rounded down to the nearest 100 million Yen.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
01:49aHOSHINO RESORTS REIT : (REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended October 2021
PU
01:49aHOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Presentation Materials for the 17th Fiscal Period (ended October 20..
PU
12/07HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations
PU
12/02Hoshino Resorts REIT's Unit Acquires $99 Million of Assets in Japan
MT
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Of..
PU
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate (KAI Kirishim..
PU
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (Mezzanine Loan Receivables..
PU
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Revisions to Management Status Forecast and Distr..
PU
12/01[DELAYED] SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY : ‘Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment..
PU
12/01HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Determination on Prices and Other Matters for Iss..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 190 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net income 2022 2 745 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,5x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 156 B 1 375 M 1 375 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 640 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Akimoto Executive Officer
Hiroshi Shinagawa Supervisory Officer
Yukiko Fujikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.27.24%1 375
VICI PROPERTIES INC.8.43%17 390
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.10.66%11 475
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.7.76%11 242
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC19.49%5 859
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.17.37%4 328