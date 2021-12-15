Hoshino Resorts REIT : Presentation Materials for the 17th Fiscal Period (ended October 2021)

Comfort Hotel Hakodate, Comfort Hotel Tomakomai and Comfort Hotel Kure
Implementation of the 8th public offering and highlights of the 17th
fiscal period ended
October 2021
KAI Beppu / bath place
Overview of the public offering
Initiatives of Hoshino Resorts REIT (1) Steering the course towards future growth (Summary of the 8th public offering)
HRR has strived to improve investor value by actively acquiring properties and replacing assets even under the COVID-19 pandemic. An 8th public offering has been conducted with the aims of further increasing the ratio of properties operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group and building a financial platform for promoting a new phase of growth.
Assets acquired
Property name
KAI Kirishima
KAI Beppu
Picture of property
Acquisition method
Sponsor pipeline
(DBJ joint fund development)
Completion date
Oct. 2020
Feb. 2021
Acquisition price
3,913 million Yen
7,335 million Yen
Real estate
4,020 million Yen
7,650 million Yen
appraisal value
To real estate
97.3%
95.9%
appraisal value
Acquisition date
December 1, 2021
Beforethepublic
offering(endofthe
17thFPendedOct.2021)
No. of
63
properties
Asset size
165.6 billion Yen
Ratio of
properties
33.7%
operated by the
Hoshino Resorts
Group
NAV per
522,634 Yen
unit(Note 2)
LTV(Note 3）
38.1%
Acquisition
5.6 billion Yen
capability
(Note 4)
Afterthepublic
offering
(endofthe18thFPending
Apr.2022)
65
176.8 billion Yen
37.9%
535,247 Yen
35.4%
14.7 billion Yen
Aim of HRR (1)
By increasing the ratio of properties
operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group, we aim to improve the stability of earnings and the growth potential of our portfolio
Implemented a public offering aimed at
increasing NAV per unit in order to
increase investor value
Aim of HRR (2)
In order to acquire properties flexibly, we
plan to expand acquisition capability
Aiming to build a financial base that can steadily invest in growth opportunities that capture the revival of tourism demand
Outline of the 8th public offering
Type of offering
Domestic offering
Number of investment
units in offering (public
19,390 units
offering)
Payment amount
12,534 million Yen
(public offering)
Issue price
669,825 Yen
Date of resolution to
Nov. 10, 2021
issue units (Note 1)
Date of determination
Nov. 17, 2021
of issue price (Note 1)
Lead managing
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
underwriter
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Trend of the asset size of HRR
■ Properties operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group
(Note 1) At the Board of Directors Meetings held on November 10 and November 17, 2021, it was decided to issue new investment equity through third-party allocation of units. If Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. issued an application for all the units issued through third-party allocation of units (maximum of 969 units), in addition to the number of units issued in the 8th public offering, a maximum of 969 additional units (payment amount: 626 million yen) will be issued.
(Note 2) "NAV per unit" before the public offering was calculated by dividing the NAV as of the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021 by the total number of issued investment units as of October 31, 2021 (224,965 units). NAV per unit after the public offering was calculated by dividing the predicted NAV (calculated by the Asset Management Company) as of the end of the 18th fiscal period ending Apr. 2022, by the total number of investment units expected to be issued as of April 30, 2022 (245,324 units).
(Note 3) "LTV" is the ratio of interest-bearing debt to the Investment Corporation's total assets at a given time. The LTV before the public offering is the interest-bearing debt ratio as of the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021. The LTV after the public offering is the predicted interest-bearing debt ratio as of the end of the 18th fiscal period ending Apr. 2022, calculated by the Asset Management Company based on the change in interest-bearing debt and total assets
indicated in balance sheets between the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021 and the conclusion of the public offering.
4
(Note 4) "Acquisition capacity" indicates the amount of acquisition capability if LTV before the public offering and LTV after the public offering are raised to 40.0%, rounded down to the nearest 100 million Yen.
