Hoshino Resorts REIT : Presentation Materials for the 17th Fiscal Period (ended October 2021)

Overview of the public offering

HRR has strived to improve investor value by actively acquiring properties and replacing assets even under the COVID-19 pandemic. An 8th public offering has been conducted with the aims of further increasing the ratio of properties operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group and building a financial platform for promoting a new phase of growth.

Aiming to build a financial base that can steadily invest in growth opportunities that capture the revival of tourism demand

operated by the Hoshino Resorts Group, we aim to improve the stability of earnings and the growth potential of our portfolio

(Note 1) At the Board of Directors Meetings held on November 10 and November 17, 2021, it was decided to issue new investment equity through third-party allocation of units. If Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. issued an application for all the units issued through third-party allocation of units (maximum of 969 units), in addition to the number of units issued in the 8th public offering, a maximum of 969 additional units (payment amount: 626 million yen) will be issued.

(Note 2) "NAV per unit" before the public offering was calculated by dividing the NAV as of the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021 by the total number of issued investment units as of October 31, 2021 (224,965 units). NAV per unit after the public offering was calculated by dividing the predicted NAV (calculated by the Asset Management Company) as of the end of the 18th fiscal period ending Apr. 2022, by the total number of investment units expected to be issued as of April 30, 2022 (245,324 units).

(Note 3) "LTV" is the ratio of interest-bearing debt to the Investment Corporation's total assets at a given time. The LTV before the public offering is the interest-bearing debt ratio as of the end of the 17th fiscal period ended Oct. 2021. The LTV after the public offering is the predicted interest-bearing debt ratio as of the end of the 18th fiscal period ending Apr. 2022, calculated by the Asset Management Company based on the change in interest-bearing debt and total assets