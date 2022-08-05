Log in
    3287   JP3047610005

HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
636000.00 JPY   -0.63%
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Presentation Materials for the 18th Fiscal Period (ended April 2022)
PU
Hoshino Resorts REIT Allots New Investment Units for $2 Million
MT
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued under Third-Party Allotment
PU
Hoshino Resorts REIT : Presentation Materials for the 18th Fiscal Period (ended April 2022)

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Materials Presentation .Inc REIT, Resorts Hoshino

Materials Presentation

2202 April ended Period Fiscal 18th

Securities Code: 3287

https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/

Asset Management Company:

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

July 25, 2022

.Ch

KAI Alps

KAI Kawaji

HRR is creating schemes to

benefit from the growth of

Japan's tourism industry

KAI Kaga

.Ch

We believe the tourism industry is very important for Japan's revitalization in an aging society with a declining birthrate.

We aim to create schemes to benefit from the growth in Japan's tourism industry through unitholders owning investment units, and continually expand unitholder value.

HOSHINOYA Taketomi Island

Iriomote Hotel

RISONARE Yatsugatake

Table of contents

Chapter 1. Highlights of the 18th fiscal period ended April 2022

05

Chapter 2. Implementation of the 9th public offering and

financial summary of the 18th fiscal period ended April 2022

08

Chapter 3. Forecasts for 19th fiscal period ending October 2022 and

20th fiscal period ending April 2023

24

Chapter 4.

Future operation strategy

29

Chapter 5.

ESG initiatives

37

Chapter 6.

About Hoshino Resorts

42

Chapter 7.

Appendix

47

The following abbreviations are used hereinafter.

"Hoshino Resorts", "Hoshino Resorts Group"

Hoshino Resorts Inc., its parent company and its subsidiaries

"4 HOSHINOYA Properties"

HOSHINOYA Karuizawa, HOSHINOYA Kyoto, HOSHINOYA Fuji and HOSHINOYA Taketomi Island

"2 RISONARE Properties"

RISONARE Yatsugatake, RISONARE Atami

"8 KAI Properties"

KAI Matsumoto, KAI Tamatsukuri, KAI Ito, KAI Hakone, KAI Aso, KAI Kawaji, KAI Kinugawa and KAI Kaga

"13 KAI Properties"

KAI Matsumoto, KAI Tamatsukuri, KAI Ito, KAI Hakone, KAI Aso, KAI Kawaji, KAI Kinugawa, KAI Kaga, KAI Alps, KAI Enshu, KAI Nagato, KAI Kirishima

and KAI Beppu

"22 Roadside Properties", "Roadside"

22 Chisun Inn budget hotels operated by the Solare Group

"3 ANA Crowne Plaza Properties"

ANA Crowne Plaza Hiroshima, ANA Crowne Plaza Kanazawa and ANA Crowne Plaza Toyama

"4 the b Properties"

the b akasaka, the b sangenjaya, the b nagoya and the b kobe

"2 Hyatt Properties"

Hyatt Regency Osaka, Grand Hyatt Fukuoka

"5 Candeo Properties"

Candeo Hotels Handa, Candeo Hotels Chino, Candeo Hotels Fukuyama, Candeo Hotels Sano and Candeo Hotels Kameyama

"3 Greens Properties"

Comfort Hotel Hakodate, Comfort Hotel Tomakomai and Comfort Hotel Kure

Unless otherwise noted, monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest unit and ratios are rounded to the second decimal place.

Main monthly indicators and inbound ratios are based on figures supplied by tenants.

QR codes can be scanned using a smartphone or other device to access the website.

.Ch

4

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Presentation Materials

ended period

of Highlights

2022 April

fiscal 18th the

.Ch

C H A P T E R

1

KAI Matsumoto

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 876 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net income 2022 3 522 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2022 58 142 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 164 B 1 228 M 1 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 640 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenji Akimoto Executive Officer
Hiroshi Shinagawa Supervisory Officer
Yukiko Fujikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.-1.99%1 228
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.12.99%32 784
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.3.74%13 012
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.1.67%12 394
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-5.96%4 731
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.2.85%3 777