Hoshino Resorts REIT : Presentation Materials for the 18th Fiscal Period (ended April 2022)
Securities Code: 3287
https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/
Asset Management Company:
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.
July 25, 2022
KAI Alps
KAI Kawaji
HRR is creating schemes to
benefit from the growth of
Japan's tourism industry
We believe the tourism industry is very important for Japan's revitalization in an aging society with a declining birthrate.
We aim to create schemes to benefit from the growth in Japan's tourism industry through unitholders owning investment units, and continually expand unitholder value.
HOSHINOYA Taketomi Island
Iriomote Hotel
RISONARE Yatsugatake
Table of contents
Chapter 1. Highlights of the 18th fiscal period ended April 2022
05
Chapter 2. Implementation of the 9th public offering and
financial summary of the 18th fiscal period ended April 2022
08
Chapter 3. Forecasts for 19th fiscal period ending October 2022 and
20th fiscal period ending April 2023
24
Chapter 4.
Future operation strategy
29
Chapter 5.
ESG initiatives
37
Chapter 6.
About Hoshino Resorts
42
Chapter 7.
Appendix
47
The following abbreviations are used hereinafter.
"Hoshino Resorts", "Hoshino Resorts Group"
Hoshino Resorts Inc., its parent company and its subsidiaries
"4 HOSHINOYA Properties"
HOSHINOYA Karuizawa, HOSHINOYA Kyoto, HOSHINOYA Fuji and HOSHINOYA Taketomi Island
"2 RISONARE Properties"
RISONARE Yatsugatake, RISONARE Atami
"8 KAI Properties"
KAI Matsumoto, KAI Tamatsukuri, KAI Ito, KAI Hakone, KAI Aso, KAI Kawaji, KAI Kinugawa and KAI Kaga
"13 KAI Properties"
KAI Matsumoto, KAI Tamatsukuri, KAI Ito, KAI Hakone, KAI Aso, KAI Kawaji, KAI Kinugawa, KAI Kaga, KAI Alps, KAI Enshu, KAI Nagato, KAI Kirishima
and KAI Beppu
"22 Roadside Properties", "Roadside"
22 Chisun Inn budget hotels operated by the Solare Group
"3 ANA Crowne Plaza Properties"
ANA Crowne Plaza Hiroshima, ANA Crowne Plaza Kanazawa and ANA Crowne Plaza Toyama
"4 the b Properties"
the b akasaka, the b sangenjaya, the b nagoya and the b kobe
"2 Hyatt Properties"
Hyatt Regency Osaka, Grand Hyatt Fukuoka
"5 Candeo Properties"
Candeo Hotels Handa, Candeo Hotels Chino, Candeo Hotels Fukuyama, Candeo Hotels Sano and Candeo Hotels Kameyama
"3 Greens Properties"
Comfort Hotel Hakodate, Comfort Hotel Tomakomai and Comfort Hotel Kure
Unless otherwise noted, monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest unit and ratios are rounded to the second decimal place.
Main monthly indicators and inbound ratios are based on figures supplied by tenants.
QR codes can be scanned using a smartphone or other device to access the website.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
