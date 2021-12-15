Hoshino Resorts REIT : (REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended October 2021

(REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended October 2021

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Holding of financial results briefing session:

Preparation of supplementary financial results briefing materials:

Scheduled date of submission of securities report: Scheduled date of commencement of distributions payment:

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Status of Management and Assets for Fiscal Period Ended October 2021 (from May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021)

(1) Management Status (% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease)) Fiscal period Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Ended Oct. 2021 4,840 5.4 1,845 1.6 1,412 (0.7) 1,410 (3.8) Ended Apr. 2021 4,591 (23.8) 1,816 (43.9) 1,422 (50.2) 1,466 (48.6) Fiscal period Profit per unit Ratio of profit Ratio of ordinary profit Ratio of ordinary profit to net assets to total assets to operating revenue yen % % % Ended Oct. 2021 6,284 1.3 0.8 29.2 Ended Apr. 2021 6,608 1.4 0.8 31.0 (2) Distributions Status Distributions per Total Distributions in Total Ratio of excess of distributions in Distributions Fiscal period unit distributions distributions to earnings excess of payout ratio (excluding distributions (excluding distributions net assets in excess of earnings) in excess of earnings) per unit earnings yen million yen yen million yen % % Ended Oct. 2021 6,344 1,427 - - 101.2 1.3 Ended Apr. 2021 6,406 1,421 - - 96.9 1.4

(Note 1) Total distributions in the fiscal period ended October 2021 is an amount after adding reversal of reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of 16 million yen to unappropriated retained earnings.

(Note 2) Total distributions in the fiscal period ended April 2021 is an amount after deducting reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of 44 million yen from unappropriated retained earnings.

(3) Financial Position