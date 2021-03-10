Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Inclusion in FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series

March 10, 2021
For Immediate Release
REIT Securities Issuer
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.
Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director
(Code: 3287)
Asset Management Company
Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd. Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO
Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO
TEL: +81-3-5159-6338
Notice Concerning Inclusion in FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "HRR") announces that FTSE Russell has announced that it will include HRR in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series (hereinafter the "Index") from March 19, 2021.
The Index is a real estate investment index developed by FTSE Russell in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The Index is widely adopted by many institutional investors globally as a benchmark for international real estate investments. HRR believes that its inclusion in the Index will contribute to further broadening of its investor base and increasing the liquidity of its investment units.
Announcement by FTSE Russell: https://research.ftserussell.com/products/index-notices/home/getnotice?id=2599581
* Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. website address: https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/
Disclaimer
Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:02:04 UTC.