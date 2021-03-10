Log in
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.

(3287)
Hoshino Resorts REIT : Notice Concerning Inclusion in FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series

03/10/2021 | 02:03am EST
March 10, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Securities Issuer

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc.

Representative: Kenji Akimoto, Executive Director

(Code: 3287)

Asset Management Company

Hoshino Resort Asset Management Co., Ltd. Representative: Kenji Akimoto, President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Kabuki, Director & CFO

TEL: +81-3-5159-6338

Notice Concerning Inclusion in FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (hereinafter "HRR") announces that FTSE Russell has announced that it will include HRR in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series (hereinafter the "Index") from March 19, 2021.

The Index is a real estate investment index developed by FTSE Russell in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The Index is widely adopted by many institutional investors globally as a benchmark for international real estate investments. HRR believes that its inclusion in the Index will contribute to further broadening of its investor base and increasing the liquidity of its investment units.

Announcement by FTSE Russell: https://research.ftserussell.com/products/index-notices/home/getnotice?id=2599581

* Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. website address: https://www.hoshinoresorts-reit.com/en/

Disclaimer

Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12 179 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2020 5 804 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net Debt 2020 56 675 M 521 M 521 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 131 B 1 205 M 1 202 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,1x
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 590 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenji Akimoto Executive Officer
Hiroshi Shinagawa Supervisory Officer
Yukiko Fujikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOSHINO RESORTS REIT, INC.17.30%1 205
VICI PROPERTIES INC.12.71%17 029
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.12.44%11 596
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-1.91%9 681
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.25.71%5 143
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.19.13%4 386
