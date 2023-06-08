Hosiden : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
06/08/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
HOSIDEN CORPORATION
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Summary of financial results has been added.
Part 1: Commentary on financial results briefing materials
Part 2: Message from Kenji Furuhashi, President & CEO
Part 3: Main Q&A
Held at 10:30 a.m. on May 17, 2023
Part 1
Commentary on financial results
briefing materials
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022
Overall net sales were 277.2 billion yen, up 33.5% from the previous year (up 69.6 billion yen in value). This was mainly due to an increase of 66.0 billion yen in the amusement business, an increase of 2.1 billion yen in the mobile communications business, and an increase of 2.7 billion yen in other businesses. In contrast, sales in the automotive business fell by 1.3 billion yen.
In profits, operating profit increased by 34.3% year-on-year, mainly due to the depreciation of the yen, which led to an increase in the yen value of the difference between dollar sales and dollar purchases, as well as valuation gains on dollar purchase inventories. In monetary value terms, operating profit increased by 4 billion yen to 15.8 billion yen. A large part of the foreign exchange impact on operating profit came from the valuation gains on dollar purchase inventories, and this took place mainly in the first quarter. Foreign exchange gains of 2.5 billion yen were also recorded as non-operating income due to the weaker yen. As a result, ordinary profit increased by 3.1 billion yen year-on-year to 19.0 billion yen.
(Unit: Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
Rate of change
Net sales
207,608
277,244
33.5%
Operating profit
11,725
15,750
34.3%
Ordinary profit
15,786
18,984
20.3%
Profit attributable to
11,901
12,637
6.2%
owners of parent
Net assets
119,533
126,753
6.0%
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
The reason for the sales forecast for the 2023 fiscal year being 8% lower than the previous year, or a decrease of
billion yen in value, is mainly due to a 16% decrease in sales in the amusement business, which is a decrease of
billion yen in value. Sales in all businesses other than the amusement business are expected to increase year-on- year. We expect selling, general and administrative expenses to be on par with the previous year.
Operating profit is forecast to decrease by 37% year-on-year, or 5.8 billion yen in value, because of the decrease in sales and expectations that inventory valuation gains due to the yen's depreciation that were recorded in the previous fiscal year will not be recorded in the 2023 fiscal year. In the 2023 fiscal year, we do not anticipate any non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, and expect the non-operating income forecast of 1 billion yen to come mainly from interest income. As a result, ordinary profit and profit before tax are expected to be 11.0 billion yen, and net profit is
expected to be 8.5 billion yen.
(Unit: Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
increase or
FY2023(forecast)
decrease
Net sales
207,608
277,244
69,636
255,000
Cost of sales
185,884
251,487
65,603
235,000
SGA expenses
9,999
10,007
8
10,000
Operating profit
11,725
15,750
4,025
10,000
Foreign exchange gains/ losses
3,558
2,490
△1,068
-
Other
503
743
240
1,000
Ordinary profit
15,786
18,984
3,198
11,000
Extraordinary profit
598
142
△456
-
Extraordinary losses
78
600
522
-
Profit before income taxes
16,306
18,527
2,221
11,000
Total income taxes
4,404
5,889
1,485
2,500
Profit attributable to owners of parent
11,901
12,637
736
8,500
Comprehensive income
13,469
14,477
1,008
-
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets
Total assets increased by 8.4 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in current assets. The main factors for changes in current assets were an increase in cash and deposits of 7.6 billion yen, an increase in accounts receivable of 9.0 billion yen, and a decrease in inventory assets mainly related to the amusement business of 10.2 billion yen.
In terms of liabilities, current liabilities increased by 1.6 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in trade payables of 2.1 billion yen and an increase in income taxes payables of 700 million yen, despite a decrease in other current liabilities by 1.4 billion yen.
Net assets increased by 7.2 billion yen and the equity-to-asset ratio increased by 0.7 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year to 70.4%.