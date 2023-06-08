Advanced search
    6804   JP3845800006

HOSIDEN CORPORATION

(6804)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:53:32 2023-06-08 pm EDT
1765.00 JPY   +2.02%
06/08Hosiden : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
06/06Hosiden : Notice Regarding Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
05/12Hosiden : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (numerical information only)
PU
Hosiden : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

06/08/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
HOSIDEN CORPORATION

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Summary of financial results has been added.

  • Part 1: Commentary on financial results briefing materials
  • Part 2: Message from Kenji Furuhashi, President & CEO
  • Part 3: Main Q&A

Held at 10:30 a.m. on May 17, 2023

1

Part 1

Commentary on financial results

briefing materials

2

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022

Overall net sales were 277.2 billion yen, up 33.5% from the previous year (up 69.6 billion yen in value). This was mainly due to an increase of 66.0 billion yen in the amusement business, an increase of 2.1 billion yen in the mobile communications business, and an increase of 2.7 billion yen in other businesses. In contrast, sales in the automotive business fell by 1.3 billion yen.

In profits, operating profit increased by 34.3% year-on-year, mainly due to the depreciation of the yen, which led to an increase in the yen value of the difference between dollar sales and dollar purchases, as well as valuation gains on dollar purchase inventories. In monetary value terms, operating profit increased by 4 billion yen to 15.8 billion yen. A large part of the foreign exchange impact on operating profit came from the valuation gains on dollar purchase inventories, and this took place mainly in the first quarter. Foreign exchange gains of 2.5 billion yen were also recorded as non-operating income due to the weaker yen. As a result, ordinary profit increased by 3.1 billion yen year-on-year to 19.0 billion yen.

(Unit: Millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

Rate of change

Net sales

207,608

277,244

33.5%

Operating profit

11,725

15,750

34.3%

Ordinary profit

15,786

18,984

20.3%

Profit attributable to

11,901

12,637

6.2%

owners of parent

Net assets

119,533

126,753

6.0%

3

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

The reason for the sales forecast for the 2023 fiscal year being 8% lower than the previous year, or a decrease of

  1. billion yen in value, is mainly due to a 16% decrease in sales in the amusement business, which is a decrease of
  1. billion yen in value. Sales in all businesses other than the amusement business are expected to increase year-on- year. We expect selling, general and administrative expenses to be on par with the previous year.
    Operating profit is forecast to decrease by 37% year-on-year, or 5.8 billion yen in value, because of the decrease in sales and expectations that inventory valuation gains due to the yen's depreciation that were recorded in the previous fiscal year will not be recorded in the 2023 fiscal year. In the 2023 fiscal year, we do not anticipate any non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, and expect the non-operating income forecast of 1 billion yen to come mainly from interest income. As a result, ordinary profit and profit before tax are expected to be 11.0 billion yen, and net profit is

expected to be 8.5 billion yen.

(Unit: Millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

increase or

FY2023(forecast)

decrease

Net sales

207,608

277,244

69,636

255,000

Cost of sales

185,884

251,487

65,603

235,000

SGA expenses

9,999

10,007

8

10,000

Operating profit

11,725

15,750

4,025

10,000

Foreign exchange gains/ losses

3,558

2,490

1,068

-

Other

503

743

240

1,000

Ordinary profit

15,786

18,984

3,198

11,000

Extraordinary profit

598

142

456

-

Extraordinary losses

78

600

522

-

Profit before income taxes

16,306

18,527

2,221

11,000

Total income taxes

4,404

5,889

1,485

2,500

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,901

12,637

736

8,500

Comprehensive income

13,469

14,477

1,008

-

4

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets

Total assets increased by 8.4 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in current assets. The main factors for changes in current assets were an increase in cash and deposits of 7.6 billion yen, an increase in accounts receivable of 9.0 billion yen, and a decrease in inventory assets mainly related to the amusement business of 10.2 billion yen.

In terms of liabilities, current liabilities increased by 1.6 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in trade payables of 2.1 billion yen and an increase in income taxes payables of 700 million yen, despite a decrease in other current liabilities by 1.4 billion yen.

Net assets increased by 7.2 billion yen and the equity-to-asset ratio increased by 0.7 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year to 70.4%.

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Mar. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2023

increase or

decrease

Assets

Current assets

145,572

151,878

6,306

Property, plant and equipment

18,559

17,495

1,064

Intangible assets, Investments and

7,394

10,619

3,225

other assets

Total assets

171,525

179,993

8,468

Liabilities

Current liabilities

36,305

37,919

1,614

Non-current liabilities

15,686

15,319

367

Net assets

119,533

126,753

7,220

Total liabilities and net assets

171,525

179,993

8,468

5

Disclaimer

Hosiden Corporation published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 02:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
