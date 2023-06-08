Hosiden : Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022

Overall net sales were 277.2 billion yen, up 33.5% from the previous year (up 69.6 billion yen in value). This was mainly due to an increase of 66.0 billion yen in the amusement business, an increase of 2.1 billion yen in the mobile communications business, and an increase of 2.7 billion yen in other businesses. In contrast, sales in the automotive business fell by 1.3 billion yen.

In profits, operating profit increased by 34.3% year-on-year, mainly due to the depreciation of the yen, which led to an increase in the yen value of the difference between dollar sales and dollar purchases, as well as valuation gains on dollar purchase inventories. In monetary value terms, operating profit increased by 4 billion yen to 15.8 billion yen. A large part of the foreign exchange impact on operating profit came from the valuation gains on dollar purchase inventories, and this took place mainly in the first quarter. Foreign exchange gains of 2.5 billion yen were also recorded as non-operating income due to the weaker yen. As a result, ordinary profit increased by 3.1 billion yen year-on-year to 19.0 billion yen.