Hosiden : Financial Results for the three months ended June.30,2022
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Takafumi Tsuru, Executive Officer and General Manager of President Office
Telephone:
+81-72-993-1010
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 8, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
71,230
39.4
6,744
129.5
11,040
260.1
7,423
234.4
June 30, 2021
51,101
0.8
2,938
84.9
3,066
113.4
2,219
99.3
(Note) Comprehensive income
For the first three months ended June 30, 2022
8,171 million yen
[165.9%]
For the first three months ended June 30, 2021
3,072 million yen
[160.0%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
135.09
124.88
June 30, 2021
39.32
36.48
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
173,428
124,682
71.9
March 31, 2022
171,525
119,533
69.7
(Reference) Equity
As of June 30, 2022
124,682 million yen
As of March 31, 2022
119,533 million yen
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
10.00
-
55.00
65.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
23.00
-
23.00
46.00
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
120,000
24.0
9,500
44.2
14,000
88.9
10,000
66.8
181.97
September 30, 2022
Full year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Note) Revision of financial results forecast most recently announced: None
Financial results forecasts are based on the assumption of a foreign exchange rate of 136 yen per U.S. dollar.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: - companies (Company name)
Excluded:
- companies (Company name)
Application of specific accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
64,710,084 shares
As of March 31, 2022
64,710,084 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
9,755,084 shares
As of March 31, 2022
9,755,041 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
54,955,029 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
56,456,099 shares
Notes:1. Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
2. Explanation on proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements about the future financial results of this document are future forecasts based on the judgment of Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") taking into account the information currently available, and the Company does not intend to make a warranty of their achievement. These forward-looking statements contain various potential risks and uncertainties, and actual results may be materially different from the forward-looking statements due to various material factors. Therefore, the Company asks not to depend highly on these forward-looking statements.
Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
49,794
50,447
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
25,864
41,576
assets
Securities
13,699
10,599
Merchandise and finished goods
9,923
9,490
Work in process
3,117
3,696
Raw materials and supplies
38,526
26,997
Other
4,690
4,639
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(45)
(50)
Total current assets
145,572
147,396
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
18,559
18,970
Intangible assets
451
456
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,809
4,536
Other
2,423
2,358
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(290)
(290)
Total investments and other assets
6,942
6,604
Total non-current assets
25,952
26,031
Total assets
171,525
173,428
- 1 -
Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
23,614
19,916
Short-term borrowings
2,040
2,101
Income taxes payable
3,179
4,006
Other
7,470
7,041
Total current liabilities
36,305
33,066
Non-current liabilities
Bonds with share acquisition rights
10,051
10,046
Retirement benefit liability
3,577
3,567
Other
2,057
2,065
Total non-current liabilities
15,686
15,679
Total liabilities
51,991
48,745
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,660
13,660
Capital surplus
19,596
19,596
Retained earnings
94,320
98,721
Treasury shares
(9,586)
(9,586)
Total shareholders' equity
117,990
122,392
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,495
2,304
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,334)
(361)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
381
346
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,542
2,290
Total net assets
119,533
124,682
Total liabilities and net assets
171,525
173,428
- 2 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hosiden Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:15 UTC.