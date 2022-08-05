Hosiden : Financial Results for the three months ended June.30,2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. August 5, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: Hosiden Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6804 URL: https://www.hosiden.com/index.html Representative: Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO Inquiries: Takafumi Tsuru, Executive Officer and General Manager of President Office Telephone: +81-72-993-1010 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 8, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 71,230 39.4 6,744 129.5 11,040 260.1 7,423 234.4 June 30, 2021 51,101 0.8 2,938 84.9 3,066 113.4 2,219 99.3 (Note) Comprehensive income For the first three months ended June 30, 2022 8,171 million yen [165.9%] For the first three months ended June 30, 2021 3,072 million yen [160.0%] Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 135.09 124.88 June 30, 2021 39.32 36.48 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 173,428 124,682 71.9 March 31, 2022 171,525 119,533 69.7 (Reference) Equity As of June 30, 2022 124,682 million yen As of March 31, 2022 119,533 million yen

2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 10.00 - 55.00 65.00 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending - March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending 23.00 - 23.00 46.00 March 31, 2023 (Forecast) (Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: None 3. Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit attributable to Basic Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit earnings per owners of parent share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Six months ending 120,000 24.0 9,500 44.2 14,000 88.9 10,000 66.8 181.97 September 30, 2022 Full year - - - - - - - - - (Note) Revision of financial results forecast most recently announced: None Financial results forecasts are based on the assumption of a foreign exchange rate of 136 yen per U.S. dollar.

Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Newly included: - companies (Company name) Excluded: - companies (Company name) Application of specific accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2022 64,710,084 shares As of March 31, 2022 64,710,084 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2022 9,755,084 shares As of March 31, 2022 9,755,041 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Three months ended June 30, 2022 54,955,029 shares Three months ended June 30, 2021 56,456,099 shares Notes:1. Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. 2. Explanation on proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters The forward-looking statements about the future financial results of this document are future forecasts based on the judgment of Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") taking into account the information currently available, and the Company does not intend to make a warranty of their achievement. These forward-looking statements contain various potential risks and uncertainties, and actual results may be materially different from the forward-looking statements due to various material factors. Therefore, the Company asks not to depend highly on these forward-looking statements.

Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto Quarterly consolidated balance sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2022 As of June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 49,794 50,447 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract 25,864 41,576 assets Securities 13,699 10,599 Merchandise and finished goods 9,923 9,490 Work in process 3,117 3,696 Raw materials and supplies 38,526 26,997 Other 4,690 4,639 Allowance for doubtful accounts (45) (50) Total current assets 145,572 147,396 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 18,559 18,970 Intangible assets 451 456 Investments and other assets Investment securities 4,809 4,536 Other 2,423 2,358 Allowance for doubtful accounts (290) (290) Total investments and other assets 6,942 6,604 Total non-current assets 25,952 26,031 Total assets 171,525 173,428 - 1 -