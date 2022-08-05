Log in
HOSIDEN CORPORATION

Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
1478.00 JPY   +1.30%
HOSIDEN : Financial Results for the three months ended June.30,2022
PU
07/06City Index Eleventh Withdraws Shareholder Proposal to Hosiden
CI
06/28City Index Eleventh Submits Shareholder Proposal to Hosiden
CI
Hosiden : Financial Results for the three months ended June.30,2022

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 5, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Hosiden Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6804

URL:

https://www.hosiden.com/index.html

Representative:

Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takafumi Tsuru, Executive Officer and General Manager of President Office

Telephone:

+81-72-993-1010

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 8, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2022

71,230

39.4

6,744

129.5

11,040

260.1

7,423

234.4

June 30, 2021

51,101

0.8

2,938

84.9

3,066

113.4

2,219

99.3

(Note) Comprehensive income

For the first three months ended June 30, 2022

8,171 million yen

[165.9%]

For the first three months ended June 30, 2021

3,072 million yen

[160.0%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

135.09

124.88

June 30, 2021

39.32

36.48

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2022

173,428

124,682

71.9

March 31, 2022

171,525

119,533

69.7

(Reference) Equity

As of June 30, 2022

124,682 million yen

As of March 31, 2022

119,533 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

10.00

-

55.00

65.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

23.00

-

23.00

46.00

March 31, 2023

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

120,000

24.0

9,500

44.2

14,000

88.9

10,000

66.8

181.97

September 30, 2022

Full year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Note) Revision of financial results forecast most recently announced: None

Financial results forecasts are based on the assumption of a foreign exchange rate of 136 yen per U.S. dollar.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included: - companies (Company name)

Excluded:

- companies (Company name)

  1. Application of specific accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

64,710,084 shares

As of March 31, 2022

64,710,084 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

9,755,084 shares

As of March 31, 2022

9,755,041 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

54,955,029 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

56,456,099 shares

Notes:1. Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

2. Explanation on proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements about the future financial results of this document are future forecasts based on the judgment of Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") taking into account the information currently available, and the Company does not intend to make a warranty of their achievement. These forward-looking statements contain various potential risks and uncertainties, and actual results may be materially different from the forward-looking statements due to various material factors. Therefore, the Company asks not to depend highly on these forward-looking statements.

Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

49,794

50,447

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

25,864

41,576

assets

Securities

13,699

10,599

Merchandise and finished goods

9,923

9,490

Work in process

3,117

3,696

Raw materials and supplies

38,526

26,997

Other

4,690

4,639

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(45)

(50)

Total current assets

145,572

147,396

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

18,559

18,970

Intangible assets

451

456

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,809

4,536

Other

2,423

2,358

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(290)

(290)

Total investments and other assets

6,942

6,604

Total non-current assets

25,952

26,031

Total assets

171,525

173,428

- 1 -

Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

23,614

19,916

Short-term borrowings

2,040

2,101

Income taxes payable

3,179

4,006

Other

7,470

7,041

Total current liabilities

36,305

33,066

Non-current liabilities

Bonds with share acquisition rights

10,051

10,046

Retirement benefit liability

3,577

3,567

Other

2,057

2,065

Total non-current liabilities

15,686

15,679

Total liabilities

51,991

48,745

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,660

13,660

Capital surplus

19,596

19,596

Retained earnings

94,320

98,721

Treasury shares

(9,586)

(9,586)

Total shareholders' equity

117,990

122,392

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,495

2,304

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,334)

(361)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

381

346

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,542

2,290

Total net assets

119,533

124,682

Total liabilities and net assets

171,525

173,428

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hosiden Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
