Hosiden : Financial Results of the six months ended September.30,2022
11/11/2022 | 01:52am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Takafumi Tsuru, Executive Officer and General Manager of President Office
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
November 11, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
December 2, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and
securities analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
120,666
24.7
10,147
54.0
16,070
116.9
10,941
82.5
September 30, 2021
96,788
(18.1)
6,588
27.5
7,410
62.8
5,994
70.3
(Note) Comprehensive income
For the first six months ended September 30, 2022
12,553 million yen
[91.5%]
For the first six months ended September 30, 2021
6,554 million yen
[63.7%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2022
199.05
183.98
September 30, 2021
106.18
98.55
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
184,024
129,094
70.2
March 31, 2022
171,525
119,533
69.7
(Reference) Equity
As of September 30, 2022
129,094 million yen
As of March 31, 2022
119,533 million yen
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
10.00
-
55.00
65.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
23.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
-
58.00
81.00
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: Yes
For the revision of the cash dividend forecast, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022.
3. Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
265,000
27.6
15,300
30.5
21,300
34.9
14,800
24.3
269.20
(Note) Revision of financial results forecast most recently announced: Yes
Financial results forecasts are based on the assumption of a foreign exchange rate of 144 yen per U.S. dollar.
For the revision of the financial results forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included:
- companies (Company name)
Excluded:
- companies (Company name)
Application of specific accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
64,710,084 shares
As of March 31, 2022
64,710,084 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
9,731,476 shares
As of March 31, 2022
9,755,041 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2022
54,966,833 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
56,455,879 shares
Notes:1. Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
2. Explanation on proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
For matters related to forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022.
The forward-looking statements about the future financial results of this document are future forecasts based on the judgment of Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") taking into account the information currently available, and the Company does not intend to make a warranty of their achievement. These forward-looking statements contain various potential risks and uncertainties, and actual results may be materially different from the forward-looking statements due to various material factors. Therefore, the Company asks not to depend highly on these forward-looking statements.
Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
49,794
64,622
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
25,864
29,597
assets
Securities
13,699
15,300
Merchandise and finished goods
9,923
9,356
Work in process
3,117
4,322
Raw materials and supplies
38,526
29,721
Other
4,690
5,173
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(45)
(45)
Total current assets
145,572
158,048
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
18,559
18,986
Intangible assets
451
462
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,809
4,361
Other
2,423
2,454
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(290)
(287)
Total investments and other assets
6,942
6,528
Total non-current assets
25,952
25,976
Total assets
171,525
184,024
- 1 -
Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
23,614
25,045
Short-term borrowings
2,040
2,226
Income taxes payable
3,179
5,307
Other
7,470
6,808
Total current liabilities
36,305
39,388
Non-current liabilities
Bonds with share acquisition rights
10,051
10,041
Retirement benefit liability
3,577
3,483
Other
2,057
2,017
Total non-current liabilities
15,686
15,542
Total liabilities
51,991
54,930
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,660
13,660
Capital surplus
19,596
19,603
Retained earnings
94,320
102,238
Treasury shares
(9,586)
(9,563)
Total shareholders' equity
117,990
125,939
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,495
2,179
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,334)
663
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
381
312
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,542
3,154
Total net assets
119,533
129,094
Total liabilities and net assets
171,525
184,024
- 2 -
