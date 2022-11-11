Hosiden : Financial Results of the six months ended September.30,2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. November 11, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: Hosiden Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6804 URL: https://www.hosiden.com/index.html Representative: Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO Inquiries: Takafumi Tsuru, Executive Officer and General Manager of President Office Telephone: +81-72-993-1010 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 11, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 2, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts) (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % September 30, 2022 120,666 24.7 10,147 54.0 16,070 116.9 10,941 82.5 September 30, 2021 96,788 (18.1) 6,588 27.5 7,410 62.8 5,994 70.3 (Note) Comprehensive income For the first six months ended September 30, 2022 12,553 million yen [91.5%] For the first six months ended September 30, 2021 6,554 million yen [63.7%] Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2022 199.05 183.98 September 30, 2021 106.18 98.55 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % September 30, 2022 184,024 129,094 70.2 March 31, 2022 171,525 119,533 69.7 (Reference) Equity As of September 30, 2022 129,094 million yen As of March 31, 2022 119,533 million yen

2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 10.00 - 55.00 65.00 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending - 23.00 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending - 58.00 81.00 March 31, 2023 (Forecast) (Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: Yes For the revision of the cash dividend forecast, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022. 3. Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit attributable to Basic Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit earnings per owners of parent share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Full year 265,000 27.6 15,300 30.5 21,300 34.9 14,800 24.3 269.20 (Note) Revision of financial results forecast most recently announced: Yes Financial results forecasts are based on the assumption of a foreign exchange rate of 144 yen per U.S. dollar.

For the revision of the financial results forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022.

Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Newly included: - companies (Company name) Excluded: - companies (Company name) Application of specific accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of September 30, 2022 64,710,084 shares As of March 31, 2022 64,710,084 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of September 30, 2022 9,731,476 shares As of March 31, 2022 9,755,041 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Six months ended September 30, 2022 54,966,833 shares Six months ended September 30, 2021 56,455,879 shares Notes:1. Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. 2. Explanation on proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters For matters related to forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022. The forward-looking statements about the future financial results of this document are future forecasts based on the judgment of Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") taking into account the information currently available, and the Company does not intend to make a warranty of their achievement. These forward-looking statements contain various potential risks and uncertainties, and actual results may be materially different from the forward-looking statements due to various material factors. Therefore, the Company asks not to depend highly on these forward-looking statements.

Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto Quarterly consolidated balance sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 49,794 64,622 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract 25,864 29,597 assets Securities 13,699 15,300 Merchandise and finished goods 9,923 9,356 Work in process 3,117 4,322 Raw materials and supplies 38,526 29,721 Other 4,690 5,173 Allowance for doubtful accounts (45) (45) Total current assets 145,572 158,048 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 18,559 18,986 Intangible assets 451 462 Investments and other assets Investment securities 4,809 4,361 Other 2,423 2,454 Allowance for doubtful accounts (290) (287) Total investments and other assets 6,942 6,528 Total non-current assets 25,952 25,976 Total assets 171,525 184,024 - 1 -