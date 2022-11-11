Advanced search
    6804   JP3845800006

HOSIDEN CORPORATION

(6804)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
1547.00 JPY   -0.13%
01:52aHosiden : Financial Results of the six months ended September.30,2022
PU
09/29HOSIDEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05Hosiden : Financial Results for the three months ended June.30,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hosiden : Financial Results of the six months ended September.30,2022

11/11/2022 | 01:52am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 11, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Hosiden Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6804

URL:

https://www.hosiden.com/index.html

Representative:

Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takafumi Tsuru, Executive Officer and General Manager of President Office

Telephone:

+81-72-993-1010

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

November 11, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 2, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and

securities analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2022

120,666

24.7

10,147

54.0

16,070

116.9

10,941

82.5

September 30, 2021

96,788

(18.1)

6,588

27.5

7,410

62.8

5,994

70.3

(Note) Comprehensive income

For the first six months ended September 30, 2022

12,553 million yen

[91.5%]

For the first six months ended September 30, 2021

6,554 million yen

[63.7%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2022

199.05

183.98

September 30, 2021

106.18

98.55

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2022

184,024

129,094

70.2

March 31, 2022

171,525

119,533

69.7

(Reference) Equity

As of September 30, 2022

129,094 million yen

As of March 31, 2022

119,533 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

10.00

-

55.00

65.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

23.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

-

58.00

81.00

March 31, 2023

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: Yes

For the revision of the cash dividend forecast, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022.

3. Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full year

265,000

27.6

15,300

30.5

21,300

34.9

14,800

24.3

269.20

(Note) Revision of financial results forecast most recently announced: Yes

  • Financial results forecasts are based on the assumption of a foreign exchange rate of 144 yen per U.S. dollar.
  • For the revision of the financial results forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included:

- companies (Company name)

Excluded:

- companies (Company name)

  1. Application of specific accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022

64,710,084 shares

As of March 31, 2022

64,710,084 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022

9,731,476 shares

As of March 31, 2022

9,755,041 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2022

54,966,833 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2021

56,455,879 shares

Notes:1. Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

2. Explanation on proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

  1. For matters related to forecasts, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revisions of Financial Results Forecasts and Cash Dividend Forecast" published today, on November 11, 2022.
  2. The forward-looking statements about the future financial results of this document are future forecasts based on the judgment of Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") taking into account the information currently available, and the Company does not intend to make a warranty of their achievement. These forward-looking statements contain various potential risks and uncertainties, and actual results may be materially different from the forward-looking statements due to various material factors. Therefore, the Company asks not to depend highly on these forward-looking statements.

Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

49,794

64,622

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

25,864

29,597

assets

Securities

13,699

15,300

Merchandise and finished goods

9,923

9,356

Work in process

3,117

4,322

Raw materials and supplies

38,526

29,721

Other

4,690

5,173

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(45)

(45)

Total current assets

145,572

158,048

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

18,559

18,986

Intangible assets

451

462

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,809

4,361

Other

2,423

2,454

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(290)

(287)

Total investments and other assets

6,942

6,528

Total non-current assets

25,952

25,976

Total assets

171,525

184,024

- 1 -

Hosiden Corporation (6804) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

23,614

25,045

Short-term borrowings

2,040

2,226

Income taxes payable

3,179

5,307

Other

7,470

6,808

Total current liabilities

36,305

39,388

Non-current liabilities

Bonds with share acquisition rights

10,051

10,041

Retirement benefit liability

3,577

3,483

Other

2,057

2,017

Total non-current liabilities

15,686

15,542

Total liabilities

51,991

54,930

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,660

13,660

Capital surplus

19,596

19,603

Retained earnings

94,320

102,238

Treasury shares

(9,586)

(9,563)

Total shareholders' equity

117,990

125,939

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,495

2,179

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,334)

663

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

381

312

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,542

3,154

Total net assets

119,533

129,094

Total liabilities and net assets

171,525

184,024

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hosiden Corporation published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 247 B 1 740 M 1 740 M
Net income 2023 15 600 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,46x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 85 125 M 600 M 600 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 808
Free-Float 73,3%
