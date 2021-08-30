Log in
Hosiden : Low-cost Bluetooth Low Energy Module Lineup Supporting Bluetooth®5

08/30/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Low-cost Bluetooth Low Energy Module Lineup Supporting Bluetooth®5

Hosiden has developed a low-cost Bluetooth® Low Energy Module supporting Bluetooth Version5 for the mass market. Applying a Nordic nRF5280 to use as its SoC (System on Chip), this module incorporates a 64MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor and 192kB of flash memory and 24kB of RAM. It gives 2M mode introduced from Bluetooth 5.0, and further it plans to have the Bluetooth version 5.1 certification. The wireless authentication to be obtained is from Japan, USA, and Canada, which can simplify the certification process required for the customers to sell their products and enhance their global reach.

Applying a castellated hole style for the module mounting not only enables easy confirmation of soldering status after mounting to the main board, but also allows excellent mounting integrity and resistance to impact. Furthermore, the high-performance pattern antenna incorporated has realized stable communication performance within a compact body.

Up to 10 GPIO terminals are included, minimized functionality has contributed a reasonable and minimal cost. This product is an ideal choice for small-sized wireless applications for mass production such as sensor beacons, medical devices, and toys. Hosiden will continuously deliver optimum solutions to customers by further expanding our module lineup according to application needs.


Product Name and Model Number

[Product Name]

・Bluetooth® Low Energy module

[Model Number]

・HRM1092

Principal Features

・Stable communication via high-performance antenna
・Low cost


Application

・Beacons

・Toys

・Other wireless products



Production and Sales Plan
Sample production start

December, 2021

Sales start

June, 2022

Planned monthly production

100,000 pcs

Sample price 3,000 JPY


Main Specifications

Item

Specifications

Bluetooth version

5.1 planned

Memory

192 kB Flash / 24 kB SRAM

Power voltage

1.7 to 3.6V

Operation temperature range

-40 to 85ºC

Antenna

Incorporated

External dimensions

9.8 x 15.5 x 1.8 mm

Maximum GPIO terminals

10 terminals

Mounting module

SMT (16 terminals, castellated hole)


*The word mark and logo of Bluetooth® are the registered trademarks of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

*ARM, Cortex are either the registered trademarks or the trademarks of ARM Ltd. in the United States and other countries.



Disclaimer

Hosiden Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
