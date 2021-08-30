Hosiden : Low-cost Bluetooth Low Energy Module Lineup Supporting Bluetooth®5

Hosiden has developed a low-cost Bluetooth® Low Energy Module supporting Bluetooth Version5 for the mass market. Applying a Nordic nRF5280 to use as its SoC (System on Chip), this module incorporates a 64MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor and 192kB of flash memory and 24kB of RAM. It gives 2M mode introduced from Bluetooth 5.0, and further it plans to have the Bluetooth version 5.1 certification. The wireless authentication to be obtained is from Japan, USA, and Canada, which can simplify the certification process required for the customers to sell their products and enhance their global reach.

Applying a castellated hole style for the module mounting not only enables easy confirmation of soldering status after mounting to the main board, but also allows excellent mounting integrity and resistance to impact. Furthermore, the high-performance pattern antenna incorporated has realized stable communication performance within a compact body.

Up to 10 GPIO terminals are included, minimized functionality has contributed a reasonable and minimal cost. This product is an ideal choice for small-sized wireless applications for mass production such as sensor beacons, medical devices, and toys. Hosiden will continuously deliver optimum solutions to customers by further expanding our module lineup according to application needs.