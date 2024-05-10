Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
May 10, 2024
Hosiden Corporation
Hosiden Corporation
Representative:
Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO
(Securities code: 6804 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)
Notice Regarding Dividends of Surplus
Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it has decided at the meeting of its board of directors held on May 10, 2024 to pay out dividends of surplus. The details are described below.
1. Details of Dividends
Final decision
Previous forecast
Previous fiscal year results
(May 12, 2023)
(March 2023)
Base date
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Dividends per share (yen)
44.00
24.00
48.00
Total dividends amount
2,274
million yen
-
2,557 million yen
Effective date
June
27, 2024
-
June 30, 2023
Dividends source
Retained earnings
-
Retained earnings
2. Reasons
The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders as one of its key policies. Meanwhile, in order to enhance corporate value, the Company needs to implement research and development, investments in production facilities and other activities that keep pace with rapid technological innovations. Therefore, the Company will strive to bolster its financial position through increasing business income and ensuring internal reserves, etc., from the long-term perspective, and aim to maintain a payout ratio of approximately 30% based on consolidated financial results on the premise of a stable business environment.
Regarding the fiscal year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company's previous forecast was 24 yen per share and, based on the above basic policy, it revised the fiscal year-end dividends to 44 yen, up by 20 yen from previous forecast. Annual dividends will be 68 yen per share, including the interim dividends of 24 yen.
This matter is planned to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that is planned to take place on June 26, 2024.
Hosiden Corporation is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components. The Company has four business segments. The Mechanical Component segment provides connectors, jacks and switches. The Acoustic segment offers microphones, headphones, headsets, speakers and receivers. The Liquid Crystal Display Device segment provides passive liquid crystal display devices. The Composite Part and Others segment offers remote controllers and solenoids.