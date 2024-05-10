Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 10, 2024 Company name: Hosiden Corporation Representative: Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO

(Securities code: 6804 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Inquiries: Takafumi Tsuru, Senior Executive Officer of President Office・Finance Department (TEL: +81-72-993-1010)

Notice Regarding Dividends of Surplus

Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it has decided at the meeting of its board of directors held on May 10, 2024 to pay out dividends of surplus. The details are described below.

1. Details of Dividends

Final decision Previous forecast Previous fiscal year results (May 12, 2023) (March 2023) Base date March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Dividends per share (yen) 44.00 24.00 48.00 Total dividends amount 2,274 million yen - 2,557 million yen Effective date June 27, 2024 - June 30, 2023 Dividends source Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reasons

The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders as one of its key policies. Meanwhile, in order to enhance corporate value, the Company needs to implement research and development, investments in production facilities and other activities that keep pace with rapid technological innovations. Therefore, the Company will strive to bolster its financial position through increasing business income and ensuring internal reserves, etc., from the long-term perspective, and aim to maintain a payout ratio of approximately 30% based on consolidated financial results on the premise of a stable business environment.

Regarding the fiscal year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company's previous forecast was 24 yen per share and, based on the above basic policy, it revised the fiscal year-end dividends to 44 yen, up by 20 yen from previous forecast. Annual dividends will be 68 yen per share, including the interim dividends of 24 yen.

This matter is planned to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that is planned to take place on June 26, 2024.