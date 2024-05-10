Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 10,2024 Company name: Hosiden Corporation Representative: Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO

(Securities code: 6804 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Inquiries: Takafumi Tsuru, Senior Executive Officer of President Office・Finance Department (TEL: +81-72-993-1010)

Notice on Recognition of Non-operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gains)

Hosiden Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it posted non-operating income (foreign exchange gains) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) in non- consolidated and consolidated financial results.

1. Recognition of non-operating income (foreign exchange gains)

The Company posted foreign exchange gains of 3,868 million yen under non-operating income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, in non-consolidated financial results in line with foreign exchange fluctuations.

And, The Company posted foreign exchange gains of 4,214 million yen under non-operating income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, in consolidated financial results.