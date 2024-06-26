Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 26, 2024

Company name:

Hosiden Corporation

Representative:

Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO

(Securities code: 6804 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Inquiries:

Takafumi Tsuru, Senior Executive

Officer of President OfficeFinance

Department

(TEL: +81-72-993-1010)

Notice regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price

for JPY 10,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

Hosiden Corporation hereby announces that the adjustment of the conversion price for its JPY10,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the "Bonds"). The details are described below.

1. Adjustment of conversion price

Name of issue

Conversion Price before

Conversion Price after

the adjustment

the adjustment

JPY10,000,000,000

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

JPY 2,162.40

JPY 2,102.70

  1. Effective Date: On and after April 1, 2024
  2. Reason for the adjustment

The conversion price is being adjusted pursuant to the conversion price adjustment clauses related to the Bonds resulting from payment of an annual dividend of 68 yen per share as dividends of surplus for fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The payment of such dividend was approved at a meeting of the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2024.

