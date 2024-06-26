Hosiden : Notice regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for JPY 10,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
June 26, 2024
Company name:
Hosiden Corporation
Representative:
Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO
(Securities code: 6804 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)
Inquiries:
Takafumi Tsuru, Senior Executive
Officer of President Office・Finance
Department
(TEL: +81-72-993-1010)
Notice regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price
for JPY 10,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024
Hosiden Corporation hereby announces that the adjustment of the conversion price for its JPY10,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the "Bonds"). The details are described below.
1. Adjustment of conversion price
Name of issue
Conversion Price before
Conversion Price after
the adjustment
the adjustment
JPY10,000,000,000
Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024
JPY 2,162.40
JPY 2,102.70
Effective Date: On and after April 1, 2024
Reason for the adjustment
The conversion price is being adjusted pursuant to the conversion price adjustment clauses related to the Bonds resulting from payment of an annual dividend of 68 yen per share as dividends of surplus for fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The payment of such dividend was approved at a meeting of the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2024.
Hosiden Corporation is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components. The Company has four business segments. The Mechanical Component segment provides connectors, jacks and switches. The Acoustic segment offers microphones, headphones, headsets, speakers and receivers. The Liquid Crystal Display Device segment provides passive liquid crystal display devices. The Composite Part and Others segment offers remote controllers and solenoids.