Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 12, 2024

Company name:

Hosiden Corporation

Representative:

Kenji Furuhashi, President and CEO

(Securities code: 6804 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Inquiries:

Takafumi Tsuru, Senior Executive

Officer of President OfficeFinance

Department

(TEL: +81-72-993-1010)

(Updated) Notice regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for JPY 10,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

Hosiden Corporation hereby announces that revisions are needed for information in "Notice regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for JPY 10,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024" released on June 26, 2024.The details are described below.

Details of revisions (revisions are underlined)

[Before revision]

1. Adjustment of conversion price

Name of issue

Conversion Price before

Conversion Price after

the adjustment

the adjustment

JPY10,000,000,000

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

JPY 2,162.40

JPY 2,102.70

[After revision]

1. Adjustment of conversion price

Name of issue

Conversion Price before

Conversion Price after

the adjustment

the adjustment

JPY10,000,000,000

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

JPY 2,162.40

JPY 2,102.90

