Hosken Consolidated Investments : Acquisition of Securities

HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1973/007111/06)

(Share code: HCI & ISIN: ZAE000003257) ("HCI" or "the Company")

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that the Company has received formal notification that clients of Peresec Prime Brokers Proprietary Limited have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of HCI held by Peresec Prime Brokers Proprietary Limited clients now amounts to 5.32% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Cape Town

6 June 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited