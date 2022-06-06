Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCI   ZAE000003257

HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(HCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-02
171.30 ZAR   +1.75%
05/27HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS : Reviewed Provisional Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/26HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS : Updated Trading Statement
PU
05/25HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS : Trading Statement
PU
Summary 
Summary

Hosken Consolidated Investments : Acquisition of Securities

06/06/2022 | 10:42am EDT
HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1973/007111/06)

(Share code: HCI & ISIN: ZAE000003257) ("HCI" or "the Company")

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that the Company has received formal notification that clients of Peresec Prime Brokers Proprietary Limited have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of HCI held by Peresec Prime Brokers Proprietary Limited clients now amounts to 5.32% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Cape Town

6 June 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

HCI - Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
