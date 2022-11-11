Advanced search
    6277   JP3846000002

HOSOKAWA MICRON CORPORATION

(6277)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
2740.00 JPY   +0.04%
Hosokawa Micron : Financial Statement (FY2022)

11/11/2022 | 01:52am EST
November 11, 2022

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (J-GAAP)

(October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

Company Name

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code

6277

URL

https://www.hosokawamicron.co.jp

President

Kohei Hosokawa

Contact

Tetsuya Inoue, Executive Vice President, Administrator

Telephone

+81-(0)72-855-2225

Scheduled date of filing Yearly Report

December 16, 2022

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operation

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2022

66,916

10.1

5,513

(13.5)

5,773

(12.2)

4,007

(14.7)

Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2021

60,754

13.6

6,370

33.0

6,574

31.3

4,699

41.7

(Reference) Comprehensive Income (million Yen)

Sept.2022: 9,009

Sept.2021: 6,230

Earnings per

Diluted earnings

Net income

Ordinary profit

Operating

ratio per net

ratio per total

profit ratio per

share (basic)

per share

equity

asset

net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2022

247.11

246.43

8.1

7.3

8.2

Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2021

290.07

289.15

10.9

9.5

10.5

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates (million Yen) Sept. 2022: 111 Sept. 2021: 123

Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. Earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Sept. 30, 2022

86,046

53,758

62.4

3,309.14

As of Sept. 30, 2021

73,119

45,939

62.7

2,828.71

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity (million Yen) Sept. 2022: 53,674 Sept. 2021: 45,844

Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. Net assets per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

From Operating

From Investing

From Financing

Ending Cash and cash

Activities

Activities

Activities

equivalents

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2022

8,135

(2,599)

(1,416)

26,480

Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2021

6,087

(2,613)

(1,687)

19,812

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total

Payout

per Net

Dividend

1-Qtr.

2-Qtr.

3-Qtr.

Year-end

Annual

Ratio

Assets

Amount

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million¥

%

%

Year ended Sept. 2021

55.00

80.00

135.00

1,093

23.3

2.5

Year ended Sept. 2022

35.00

40.00

75.00

1,223

30.4

2.4

Year ended Sept. 2023 (forecast)

37.50

37.50

75.00

27.0

Note 1: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. The actual amounts of dividends before the stock split are described for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Note 2: The year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, announced on August 10, 2022, has been revised. For details, please see "Notice on Dividends from Surplus," announced today.

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023 (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

per share

owners of parent

(basic)

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

1st Half

35,000

7.4

3,250

7.3

3,250

3.9

2,250

(6.8)

138.74

Full Year

70,000

4.6

6,500

17.9

6,500

12.6

4,500

12.3

277.49

4. Others

  1. Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting treatment for consolidated financial statement:

1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes

Note: ASBJ Statement No.30 (Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement) has been applied to consolidated companies from the beginning of the current fiscal year.

    1. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    2. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    3. Retrospective restatement: None
  2. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (incl. treasury stock)

Sept. 2022:

17,230,538 shares

Sept. 2021:

17,230,538 shares

2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

Sept. 2022:

1,010,404 shares

Sept. 2021:

1,023,490 shares

3) Average number of shares in the fiscal year

Sept. 2022:

16,216,945 shares

Sept. 2021:

16,201,978 shares

Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. 1), 2) and 3) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

* Cautionary statement

-This Yearly Financial Results Report ("TANSHIN") is out of scope of annual audit under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

-The forecasts above are based on currently available information at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from these forecasts for a number of factors.

5. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of September 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

19,943

25,617

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

16,480

Notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract

17,043

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

658

1,207

operating

Securities

1,999

Finished goods

2,575

3,227

Work in process

3,534

3,954

Raw materials and supplies

2,338

3,861

Other

1,834

1,919

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(176)

(335)

Total Current Assets

47,189

58,495

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

21,648

23,346

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

12,763

14,492

Land

5,916

6,156

Construction in progress

126

189

Other

2,574

3,010

Accumulated depreciation & Impairment Loss

(20,127)

(23,164)

Total property, plant and equipment

22,901

24,031

Intangible assets

Goodwill

172

158

Other

561

840

Total intangible assets

734

998

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,516

1,562

Deferred tax assets

683

844

Other

115

118

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(19)

(5)

Total investments and other assets

2,295

2,520

Total Non-Current Assets

25,930

27,550

TOTAL ASSETS

73,119

86,046

(Millions of Yen)

As of September 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

8,144

7,824

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,350

Current portion of long-term loans payable

144

517

Accrued expenses

3,142

3,649

Income taxes payable

396

470

Advances received

6,815

Contract liabilities

9,311

Provision for bonuses

591

533

Provision for directors' bonuses

63

83

Provision for product warranties

645

932

Provision for share awards

339

Other

1,618

2,222

Total Current Liabilities

21,562

27,235

Non-Current Liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1,310

792

Provision for share awards

11

Net defined benefit liability

3,407

2,866

Deferred tax liabilities

780

1,239

Other

119

142

Total Non-Current Liabilities

5,617

5,051

Total Liabilities

27,180

32,287

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Capital stock

14,496

14,496

Capital surplus

5,121

5,209

Retained earnings

32,528

35,320

Treasury stock

(2,350)

(2,402)

Total Shareholders' Equity

49,796

52,624

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

195

195

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(12)

(66)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,526)

1,062

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(607)

(140)

Total accumulated other comprehensive

(3,951)

1,050

income

Subscription rights to shares

90

83

Non-controlling interests

4

Total Net Assets

45,939

53,758

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

73,119

86,046

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of Yen)

Oct. 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2021

Oct. 1,2021- Sept. 30, 2022

Net sales

60,754

66,916

Cost of sales

39,190

44,330

Gross profit

21,564

22,586

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,193

17,072

Operating profit

6,370

5,513

Non-operating income

Gain on valuation of derivatives

22

Interest income

48

63

Dividend income

24

30

Equity in earnings of affiliates

123

111

Foreign exchange gains

83

Other

72

56

Total non-operating Income

291

345

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

37

39

Foreign exchange losses

37

Loss on valuation of derivatives

26

Other

12

19

Total non-operating Expenses

87

85

Ordinary profit

6,574

5,773

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

2

46

Gain on sales of investment securities

15

Total extraordinary income

17

46

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets

5

18

Loss on sales of investment securities

29

Total extraordinary loss

34

18

Income before income taxes

6,557

5,801

Income taxes - current

1,451

1,670

Income taxes - deferred

407

122

Total income taxes

1,859

1,793

Net income

4,698

4,007

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,699

4,007

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hosokawa Micron Corporation published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
