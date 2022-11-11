Hosokawa Micron : Financial Statement (FY2022)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operation
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2022
66,916
10.1
5,513
(13.5)
5,773
(12.2)
4,007
(14.7)
Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2021
60,754
13.6
6,370
33.0
6,574
31.3
4,699
41.7
(Reference) Comprehensive Income (million Yen)
Sept.2022: 9,009
Sept.2021: 6,230
Earnings per
Diluted earnings
Net income
Ordinary profit
Operating
ratio per net
ratio per total
profit ratio per
share (basic)
per share
equity
asset
net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2022
247.11
246.43
8.1
7.3
8.2
Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2021
290.07
289.15
10.9
9.5
10.5
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates (million Yen) Sept. 2022: 111 Sept. 2021: 123
Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. Earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. Net assets per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
From Operating
From Investing
From Financing
Ending Cash and cash
Activities
Activities
Activities
equivalents
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2022
8,135
(2,599)
(1,416)
26,480
Fiscal Year ended Sept. 2021
6,087
(2,613)
(1,687)
19,812
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total
Payout
per Net
Dividend
1-Qtr.
2-Qtr.
3-Qtr.
Year-end
Annual
Ratio
Assets
Amount
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million¥
%
%
Year ended Sept. 2021
－
55.00
－
80.00
135.00
1,093
23.3
2.5
Year ended Sept. 2022
－
35.00
－
40.00
75.00
1,223
30.4
2.4
Year ended Sept. 2023 (forecast)
－
37.50
－
37.50
75.00
27.0
Note 1: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. The actual amounts of dividends before the stock split are described for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
Note 2: The year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, announced on August 10, 2022, has been revised. For details, please see "Notice on Dividends from Surplus," announced today.
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023 (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to
Net income
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
per share
owners of parent
(basic)
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
1st Half
35,000
7.4
3,250
7.3
3,250
3.9
2,250
(6.8)
138.74
Full Year
70,000
4.6
6,500
17.9
6,500
12.6
4,500
12.3
277.49
4. Others
Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting treatment for consolidated financial statement:
1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Note: ASBJ Statement No.30 (Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement) has been applied to consolidated companies from the beginning of the current fiscal year.
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (incl. treasury stock)
Sept. 2022:
17,230,538 shares
Sept. 2021:
17,230,538 shares
2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Sept. 2022:
1,010,404 shares
Sept. 2021:
1,023,490 shares
3) Average number of shares in the fiscal year
Sept. 2022:
16,216,945 shares
Sept. 2021:
16,201,978 shares
Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. 1), 2) and 3) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
* Cautionary statement
-This Yearly Financial Results Report ("TANSHIN") is out of scope of annual audit under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
-The forecasts above are based on currently available information at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from these forecasts for a number of factors.
5. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
As of September 30, 2021
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and deposits
19,943
25,617
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
16,480
－
Notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract
－
17,043
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
658
1,207
operating
Securities
－
1,999
Finished goods
2,575
3,227
Work in process
3,534
3,954
Raw materials and supplies
2,338
3,861
Other
1,834
1,919
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(176)
(335)
Total Current Assets
47,189
58,495
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
21,648
23,346
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
12,763
14,492
Land
5,916
6,156
Construction in progress
126
189
Other
2,574
3,010
Accumulated depreciation & Impairment Loss
(20,127)
(23,164)
Total property, plant and equipment
22,901
24,031
Intangible assets
Goodwill
172
158
Other
561
840
Total intangible assets
734
998
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,516
1,562
Deferred tax assets
683
844
Other
115
118
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(19)
(5)
Total investments and other assets
2,295
2,520
Total Non-Current Assets
25,930
27,550
TOTAL ASSETS
73,119
86,046
(Millions of Yen)
As of September 30, 2021
As of September 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
8,144
7,824
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
－
1,350
Current portion of long-term loans payable
144
517
Accrued expenses
3,142
3,649
Income taxes payable
396
470
Advances received
6,815
－
Contract liabilities
－
9,311
Provision for bonuses
591
533
Provision for directors' bonuses
63
83
Provision for product warranties
645
932
Provision for share awards
－
339
Other
1,618
2,222
Total Current Liabilities
21,562
27,235
Non-Current Liabilities
Long-term loans payable
1,310
792
Provision for share awards
－
11
Net defined benefit liability
3,407
2,866
Deferred tax liabilities
780
1,239
Other
119
142
Total Non-Current Liabilities
5,617
5,051
Total Liabilities
27,180
32,287
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Capital stock
14,496
14,496
Capital surplus
5,121
5,209
Retained earnings
32,528
35,320
Treasury stock
(2,350)
(2,402)
Total Shareholders' Equity
49,796
52,624
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
195
195
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(12)
(66)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,526)
1,062
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(607)
(140)
Total accumulated other comprehensive
(3,951)
1,050
income
Subscription rights to shares
90
83
Non-controlling interests
4
－
Total Net Assets
45,939
53,758
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
73,119
86,046
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of Yen)
Oct. 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2021
Oct. 1,2021- Sept. 30, 2022
Net sales
60,754
66,916
Cost of sales
39,190
44,330
Gross profit
21,564
22,586
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,193
17,072
Operating profit
6,370
5,513
Non-operating income
Gain on valuation of derivatives
22
－
Interest income
48
63
Dividend income
24
30
Equity in earnings of affiliates
123
111
Foreign exchange gains
－
83
Other
72
56
Total non-operating Income
291
345
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
37
39
Foreign exchange losses
37
－
Loss on valuation of derivatives
－
26
Other
12
19
Total non-operating Expenses
87
85
Ordinary profit
6,574
5,773
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
2
46
Gain on sales of investment securities
15
－
Total extraordinary income
17
46
Extraordinary loss
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets
5
18
Loss on sales of investment securities
29
－
Total extraordinary loss
34
18
Income before income taxes
6,557
5,801
Income taxes - current
1,451
1,670
Income taxes - deferred
407
122
Total income taxes
1,859
1,793
Net income
4,698
4,007
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1)
－
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,699
4,007
