Hosokawa Micron : Financial Statement (FY2022)

Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. Net assets per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. Earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (J-GAAP)

2. Dividends

Dividends per share Total Payout per Net Dividend 1-Qtr. 2-Qtr. 3-Qtr. Year-end Annual Ratio Assets Amount Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million¥ % % Year ended Sept. 2021 － 55.00 － 80.00 135.00 1,093 23.3 2.5 Year ended Sept. 2022 － 35.00 － 40.00 75.00 1,223 30.4 2.4 Year ended Sept. 2023 (forecast) － 37.50 － 37.50 75.00 27.0

Note 1: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. The actual amounts of dividends before the stock split are described for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Note 2: The year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, announced on August 10, 2022, has been revised. For details, please see "Notice on Dividends from Surplus," announced today.

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023 (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to Net income Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit per share owners of parent (basic) Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 1st Half 35,000 7.4 3,250 7.3 3,250 3.9 2,250 (6.8) 138.74 Full Year 70,000 4.6 6,500 17.9 6,500 12.6 4,500 12.3 277.49

4. Others

Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting treatment for consolidated financial statement:

1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes

Note: ASBJ Statement No.30 (Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement) has been applied to consolidated companies from the beginning of the current fiscal year.

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of shares outstanding (common stock) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (incl. treasury stock)

Sept. 2022: 17,230,538 shares Sept. 2021: 17,230,538 shares 2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period Sept. 2022: 1,010,404 shares Sept. 2021: 1,023,490 shares 3) Average number of shares in the fiscal year Sept. 2022: 16,216,945 shares Sept. 2021: 16,201,978 shares

Note: The Company carried out a two-for-one stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021. 1), 2) and 3) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been carried out at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

* Cautionary statement

-This Yearly Financial Results Report ("TANSHIN") is out of scope of annual audit under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

-The forecasts above are based on currently available information at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from these forecasts for a number of factors.