Hosokawa Micron : Presentation Document (Financial Results FY2022)

Financial Results of FY2022
29th Nov. 2022
１．Summary of Financial Results for FY2022
２．Forecast for FY2023
３．Progress and Topics of the Mid-term Plan
４．Appendix
Financial Summary
Consolidated
Bookings
Net Sales
Operating Profit
75.0billion JPY
66.9billion JPY
5.5billion JPY
YoY
+7.6％
+10.1％
-13.5％
reach a record high
Powder Processing Business
Blown Film Business
57.1billion JPY
49.4billion JPY
17.9billion JPY
17.4billion JPY
+16.8％
+8.4％
-14.0％
+15.5％
Financial Highlights
Bookings reached a record high of 75.0 billion JPY（+7.6％ YoY）
Net Sales reached a record high of 66.9 billion JPY（+10.1% YoY）
The Backlog at the end of FY2022 was at a record high level of 49.9 billion JPY. （+34.4% YoY）
Operating profit declined to 5.5 billion JPY（-13.5％ YoY）
