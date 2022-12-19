Advanced search
Hosokawa Micron : Presentation Document (Financial Results FY2022)

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
Financial Results of FY2022

29th Nov. 2022

Process Technologies for Tomorrow

© HOSOKAWA MICRON CORP. All rights Reserved.

１．Summary of Financial Results for FY2022

２．Forecast for FY2023

３．Progress and Topics of the Mid-term Plan

４．Appendix

© HOSOKAWA MICRON CORP. All rights Reserved.

1/47

１．Summary of Financial Results for FY2022

２．Forecast for FY2023

３．Progress and Topics of the Mid-term Plan

４．Appendix

© HOSOKAWA MICRON CORP. All rights Reserved.

2/47

Financial Summary

Consolidated

Bookings

Net Sales

Operating Profit

75.0billion JPY

66.9billion JPY

5.5billion JPY

YoY

YoY

YoY

+7.6

+10.1

-13.5

reach a record high

reach a record high

Powder Processing Business

Blown Film Business

Bookings

Net Sales

Bookings

Net Sales

57.1billion JPY

49.4billion JPY

17.9billion JPY

17.4billion JPY

YoY

YoY

YoY

YoY

+16.8

+8.4

-14.0

+15.5

reach a record high

reach a record high

reach a record high

© HOSOKAWA MICRON CORP. All rights Reserved.

3/47

Financial Highlights

Bookings reached a record high of 75.0 billion JPY+7.6 YoY

  • No major impact due to COVID-19 pandemic or the situation in Ukraine

Net Sales reached a record high of 66.9 billion JPY+10.1% YoY

  • Despite higher net sales, delivery times continue to lengthen due to supply chain and logistics disruptions

The Backlog at the end of FY2022 was at a record high level of 49.9 billion JPY. +34.4% YoY

  • Impact of the trend toward order acceptance and sales delays due to longer delivery lead times

Operating profit declined to 5.5 billion JPY-13.5 YoY

  • Mainly due to soaring raw material costs and higher labor costs, Gross profit margin declined 1.7 pt.

© HOSOKAWA MICRON CORP. All rights Reserved.

4/47

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hosokawa Micron Corporation published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 64 500 M 472 M 472 M
Net income 2022 3 950 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 45 141 M 330 M 330 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 808
Free-Float -
Chart HOSOKAWA MICRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hosokawa Micron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSOKAWA MICRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 783,00 JPY
Average target price 3 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kohei Hosokawa Representative Director & GM-Global Administration
Yoshio Hosokawa Chairman
Kazuhito Toyoda Executive Officer & GM-Business Administration
Tatsuo Fujioka Independent Outside Director
Katsuhiko Takagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSOKAWA MICRON CORPORATION-18.39%330
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.23%13 549
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.17%10 248
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-43.32%9 469
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-42.21%5 434
VALMET OYJ-33.56%4 894